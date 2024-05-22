Key Takeaways Kermit plays a banjo and gains speed boost

Disney Speedstorm inspired by Mario Kart

Game started as Early Access, now successful

The iconic Muppet Kermit the Frog is joining the PC and console title Disney Speedstorm as a playable racer. He will become a mid-season character for Season 7 following the likes of Wreck-It-Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz. Developer Gameloft announced the news with Variety on Wednesday.

Kermit is ready to go in Disney Speedstorm. (Screenshot via Disney, Gameloft, and Variety)

Kermit Plays His Banjo In Disney Speedstorm

Kermit, while racing the likes of Mickey and Elsa, can utilize a unique skill fittingly called the Banjo Connection. He plays his banjo while racing (kids, don't drive and play an instrument at the same time) and gathers boost fuel, according to Variety. This Muppet has a giving nature, so it makes sense that if another racer gets near him during this move, they get a boost of speed. However, the positive for those racing as Kermit is that he gains a huge amount of speed if another racer benefits. He is also invulnerable during this Banjo Connection skill when it's charged. This time, when someone gets close, their top speed decreases and Kermit gains boost fuel.

Disney Speedstorm, if you haven't heard about the game, is a free-to-play racing title seemingly inspired by the Mario Kart series. You're throwing out projectiles while racing across different Disney landscapes like Lilo & Stitch's Hawaii and Aladdin's Agrabah. Each season has added new characters to unlock and different race courses. This season is based on the Wreck-It Ralph series. Felix, Ralph, Vanellope, Sergeant Calhoun, and the main villain of the first film King Candy are all playable in Disney Speedstorm. Vanellope has a cool Glitch skill that lets her be invulnerable and glitch forward when she's hit or collides with someone.

Disney Speedstorm was an Early Access Game Once Upon A Time

This kart racer began its journey as an Early Access game and has been releasing updates constantly since then. Our sister site TheGamer's Disney Speedstorm previewer George Foster didn't seem impressed at the time. "The racing is very arcadey and simplistic, but controls well enough and has some unique mechanics, like grind rails you can jump on and unique special items for each character, such as giving Mickey a boost trail or Mulan a fiery burst of rockets," said the preview. "Ironically, Speedstorm lacks the speed its name promises, and feels incredible slugging, especially when drifting or not being in a constant state of boost thanks to the aforementioned items."

Foster also said he "was bored and had no desire to continue" after a few hours of playing the kart racer. He added that the "single-player content just felt like a repetitive grind across the same areas over and over." Thankfully, many more tracks have been added since his preview was published. With a seventh season under the game's belt, however, Disney Speedstorm seems to be succeeding, in addition to Disney Dreamlight Valley.