Key Takeaways Jack Skellington & friends joining Disney Speedstorm in fall with a themed track. Exciting news for players!

The game's 10th season to feature four new Nightmare Before Christmas racers & an environment. Expansion planned.

Previous franchises added to Disney Speedstorm, including Toy Story, Aladdin, Frozen, & more. Fans can find their favorites!

What's this!? What's this!? Jack Skellington and other The Nightmare Before Christmas characters are joining the Disney-themed kart racer Disney Speedstorm this fall. There will also be a track themed around the holiday classic. It's inspired!

The Nightmare Before Christmas Joins Disney Speedstorm This Fall

Developer Gameloft confirmed the news on X Wednesday as it announced its roadmap plans. We'll be getting four new racers and a new race environment based on The Nightmare Before Christmas. Two mid-season racers also head to the game, but they'll likely be from a different franchise, maybe Kingdom Hearts, who knows?

During the late summer season, we'll be getting a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed season. Four new racers from that IP are heading their way to Disney Speedstorm. Characters like Davy Jones and Will Turner will likely show up to the race, as Jack Sparrow and Elizabeth Swann are already in the game. Additionally, there will be an expansion to the current A Pirate's Life race track. The roadmap also claims there will be a "bonus race environment." Two mid-season racers will be added to the game during this season as well.

d

Gameloft has supported the Nightmare Before Christmas series before in one of its games: Disney Dreamlight Valley. Jack is a possible villager that would fit right into the Forgotten Lands. You get him after finishing the Something Comes A'Knocking quest, which has you picking up four matryoshka dolls around the valley.

Kermit is ready to go in Disney Speedstorm. (Screenshot via Disney, Gameloft, and Variety)

Disney Speedstorm Has Made So Many Seasons

By the time, Jack Skellington and his friends join Disney Speedstorm, the game would be reaching its 10th season. Over the past few years, cherished Disney franchises have been added to Speedstorm. This has included Toy Story, Aladdin, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, and more. The latest season has included Inside Out, which includes Joy, Disgust, Anger, Sadness, and Fear as playable characters.

Disney Speedstorm is free to play, but there has been a season pass for every franchise included. The Top Critic average rating on OpenCritic is 68, which is fairly average. However, Hardcore Gamer has named it as one of the best games for Disney theme park fans. "The game features online and local splitscreen multiplayer and has over 35 Disney characters to play as across 15 environments," said our article. It also includes Figment, a beloved theme park character from Epcot, and The Muppet's Kermit.

For those interested in trying Disney Speedstorm, it's available on every modern system including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It even has a version on iOS and Android. All of them are crossplay.