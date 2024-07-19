Key Takeaways Divine Dynamo Flamefrit started as a joke, but now it's a real game inspired by Zelda and 90s anime.

Players control Yuto in a retro adventure with a magic flame sword, powerful allies and his giant mech companion: Knight Flamefrit.

Explore Hologard, fight evil forces and engage in first-person mech battles against boss enemies.

Creators across most entertainment industries often use April Fool's Day to have a bit of fun with their fans. Game makers are no different, having announced many fake games over the years and some even creating demos for those games, but that's as far as it's ever gone. Divine Dynamo Flamfrit was originally one of these joke projects, but no longer; developer INTI Creates has announced today that it's been transformed into a real project set to release this winter!

Taking inspiration from the likes of The Legend of Zelda and the goofy adventures seen in 90s anime, Divine Dynamo Flamefrit is meant to give its players a retro adventure experience with a couple of twists. The first is that it's based on a Saturday morning cartoon that never actually existed. As Yuto Hino, players can explore the realm of "Hologard" and fight to save it from the evil forces ailing it. Yuto fights with his magic flame sword for the most part, but he can summon his three magic-wielding friends for extra support.

Players can also take the field as Knight Flamefrit for some classic mecha action.

The second odd wrinkle is Knight Flamefrit itself, which comes out to take care of any boss-level enemies that show up. Flamefrit's appearance on the battlefield shifts the game into a first-person, one-on-one encounter, wherein players must use the mech's abilities and their allies' supporting attacks to take down otherwise insurmountable foes.

When not piloting Knight Flamefrit in battle, players will be able to explore the world in a manner very reminiscent of the older Legend of Zelda titles. Environments are presented from a top-down perspective and arranged by screens, with each presenting the player with something to engage with. Judging by the reveal trailer, most of these will be combat-focused, but there do seem to be puzzle elements present as well. Those interested can likely look forward to more details about all of Divine Dynamo Flamefrit's features as its release window draws near.

Divine Dynamo Flamefrit was originally just going to be a pack-in bonus for physical copies of Card-en-Ciel in Japan, is now seeing a full digital release this winter for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.