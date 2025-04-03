We now know the details of the Nintendo Switch 2, for better or worse. The tech, however, hasn't been released until today. In a new blog published by NVIDIA, it provides a bit more detail for the hardware in the Switch 2. NVIDIA confirms both DLSS and ray tracing capabilities on the Switch 2. Now there isn't some elaborate news here with super deep details and numbers, but NVIDIA provides a summary on what powers this chip and how this system will reach its graphical limits. Reports about the system continue to come out after the announcement of the system that continues to disappoint many.

The NVIDIA Difference in Switch 2

While both Sony and Microsoft use AMD to power its architecture in their systems, Nintendo has looked to NVIDIA to provide its architecture. The NVIDIA chip in the first Switch is quite dated and isn't capable of the technology that NVIDIA uses now in its graphics cards. When it was announced the system was capable of 120 FPS, most realized that supersampling would be required to reach this.

The system is capable of 4K gaming in docked mode while the 1080p screen will output at that resolution in handheld mode.

NVIDIA states that over 1,000 years of combined engineer experience assisted in creating this custom NVIDIA graphics chip. The system is capable of 120 FPS, but with some of these big names making the jump from more powerful hardware to this system will have many questioning the actual performance results.

Ray Tracing on a Nintendo System

Brand new RT Cores will bring real-time ray tracing capabilities to increase more realism in games thanks to this tech. Nintendo is finally caught up with the times with its hardware in terms of utilizing modern technologies. Tensor Cores will power the AI-driven Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). This will helps to boost performance to achieve higher frame rates.