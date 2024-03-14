Key Takeaways Monk is the newest character in DNF Duel, focusing on stylish close-range combat to keep up pressure.

Monk utilizes his order's Holy Fist technique instead of sporting a hammer, excelling in combinations to control battles.

Monk's release brings alternate subclasses from Dungeon Fighter Online into the fighting game.

DNF Duel has gotten its newest addition to the roster today. Fans that are familiar with the Dungeon Fighter Online game will recognize Monk, along with the rest of the season pass characters that have been released in the past year. In Dungeon Fighter Online, Monk is a subclass of the Priest. While DNF Duel obviously doesn’t boast the same class system as it’s predecessor, the developer has been bringing in alternate subclasses of Dungeon Fighter Online characters into the stylish 2D fighting game.

Battling Evil Requires Great Strength

The priest is making his latest appearance in DNF Duel, but this time sports his holy fists of god’s fury instead of the hammer of the heavens that his Crusader counterpart is known for using. Monk is a stylish, close-range fighting character focused on keeping pressure on your opponent and not giving them room to breathe. He has a variety of skills at his disposal but his weakness, like many other close-range fighters, is being kept at a distance.

Monk might not hit as hard as some characters right away, but with the right combination of strings, you can keep up the pressure and show your opponent what it means to eradicate evil from this world. If you are a fan of DNF Duel, he’s easily worth trying out and has some real potential for changing the tide in battles.

Monk is now available for purchase and download on consoles as well as Steam. You can get a good look at what his kit looks like from his trailer.