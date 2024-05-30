Key Takeaways Fortnite on Switch is free-to-play; no need for Nintendo Switch Online.

Switch works great as a secondary platform for gaming on the go.

Nintendo Switch Online offers classic games & extra features for $19.99/year.

Having to pay for Nintendo Switch Online to play Fortnite would be tough to stomach as the game's free-to-play on almost every system it's available on. Being able to access Fortnite on any console you own and transfer your progress wherever is such a great feature.

A Nintendo Switch Online subscription isn't needed for Fortnite

Do You Need To Pay For Nintendo Switch Online to Play Fortnite?

Many online games on the Nintendo Switch require players to have a Switch Online membership. They include the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Nintendo Switch Sports, just to name a few. Thankfully, you don't need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play Fortnite. It's a completely free-to-play option on the platform. Simply download it from the Nintendo eShop, log in to your Epic account (or create a new one) and keep going from where you left off on a PS5 or a PC.

Many gamers, including this writer, use the Nintendo Switch as a secondary platform for gaming. It's neat to take it with you wherever you go. If you need to play a game of Fortnite in a hotel room or during a lunch break at the office, you can certainly do so with the Switch. Another great factor about Fortnite is that it's completely crossplay. This means that an Android user can team up with friends on PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox systems, and even the streaming service Amazon Luna.

Nintendo Switch Online Plus Expansion Pack includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's DLC

Is Nintendo Switch Online Worth Buying?

If you regularly play games on this console, it might be worth purchasing a Nintendo Switch Online membership. There are two tiers. The first (at $19.99 a year) gives you access to all online games on the system. You can also download exclusive games like Tetris 99 and Pac-Man 99. One of the biggest assets, however, are the classic collections that are updated regularly. You can play gems from Nintendo's past from systems like the NES, SNES, and Game Boy. The Japanese game maker isn't skimping either with classics like Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: Link To The Past, and Earthbound Beginnings.

However, there is an additional option called Nintendo Switch Online Plus Expansion Pack. This comes with much more, but it does cost $49.99 a year. First, it comes with a bunch of Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Genesis (Megadrive) games to play in more classic collections. Additionally, there are some DLC packs included for popular games, including the Booster Course Pack for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Designer, and the Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion. Hopefully more benefits are on the way.