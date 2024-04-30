Key Takeaways Kingdom Hearts is owned by Disney and licensed to Square Enix for characters like Sora.

There are rumors of a Kingdom Hearts animated movie in pre-production by Disney.

Kingdom Hearts characters have made appearances in Disney parks, including Halloween events.

Kingdom Hearts was an unexpected hit from the 2000s as it blends both Final Fantasy and Disney properties seamlessly. However, over the years, fans have wondered who owns the Kingdom Hearts license; does Disney carry it?

Yes, the Kingdom Hearts series is owned by Disney and is licensed to Square Enix like any other franchise the corporation owns. It's just like when Disney offered the video game rights to EA for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Disney, in fact, sells Kingdom Hearts shirts on its official Amazon store and has featured the main protagonist Sora inside the Disney parks before. The Final Fantasy characters, however, like Cloud, Vivi, and Yuna are all owned by Square Enix.

A new Kingdom Hearts movie is rumored to be in pre-production, according to The Disinsider. "Disney is developing an animated Kingdom Hearts movie," a report said. "While years back I had heard the idea was to do something on Disney+, more recently I have heard the goal would be big screen adaptation, but as of now, these are just rumblings and nothing has been greenlit."

A Kingdom Hearts movie certainly sounds exciting, especially if its animated. It would take us through multiple worlds of Disney's past and there would be epic keyblade battles against the heartless. With such deep lore, however, it might be a struggle to keep movie fans in the loop. A TV series like The Last of Us and Fallout would be a fantastic way to deliver the adventurous storyline.

Kingdom Hearts has been present in the Disney theme parks before. During the 2004 marketing push for the GBA game Chain of Memories, Sora, Donald, and Goofy appeared in the parks in their game outfits. According to Disney Dan, both Goofy and Donald had their shield and staff respectively.

While Kingdom Hearts Re: Coded was promoted, a statue of Sora, King Mickey, Donald, and Goofy was shown in the Disney Tokyo Sea's park. It stood for one month in 2010.

Recently, King Mickey, Donald, and Goofy have appeared in their Kingdom Hearts get-up during Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween events. They've been seen at the Disney California Adventure theme park.