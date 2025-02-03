What hasn’t already been said about the DOOM games? It’s a phenomenal franchise that utterly changed the FPS genre. It has violence, blood, demons, an amazing soundtrack, and most of all, guns, guns, and more guns.

The games have come a long way since the 90s, with each installment offering something new to the series. No matter what changes, however, the unforgettable weapons will always make a return. After all, where would the beloved Doom Marine be without his armaments? Probably beating demons to death with his fists. Doable, but time-consuming. Instead, it’s better to stick with these iconic weapons.

8 Pistol

The First Gun of DOOM

You can’t discuss DOOM's guns without mentioning the pistol. It’s the first weapon players see upon booting up id Software’s classic E1M1 level. It may not look like much, but this firearm is your starting weapon for nearly every game, and though it lacks the power of other weapons, it has its uses: small, accurate, and only requires one bullet for each shot.

In DOOM 2016, the pistol gets an upgrade featuring unlimited ammo and can fire charged shots. While the pistol is also the first weapon to be discarded the moment players pick up another weapon, that doesn’t detract from its importance to the DOOM franchise.

7 Rocket Launcher

The Gib Maker

When dealing with giant demons powered by Hell and science gone wrong, you want a weapon that dishes out some explosive effects. The rocket launcher has been blowing up demons since the first game. Though its design and features have changed over the years, you can’t argue with the gory results.

The main difference between the rocket launcher and the BFG is the DOOM games are usually generous when it comes to providing ammo, meaning players have more opportunities to use the launcher in combat, not just for boss battles. The newer games have modified the weapon with a lock-on feature and remote detonation. Whichever upgrade is more to your taste, the end conclusion will always remain the same: demon guts everywhere.

6 Plasma Rifle

Sci-Fi Classic

The more demonic guns notwithstanding, while most of DOOM’s weaponry follows a military design, the Plasma Rifle features a more futuristic look. From the original to DOOM Eternal, this beauty of mad science has been frying demons with blue plasma energy for decades.

Though its damage varies from game to game, what makes the Plasma Rifle useful is its rapid fire and splash damage. If you’re going to fend off the swift armies of Hell on Mars or an apocalyptic Earth, you want a gun with range and speed. However, having an upgrade like stun bombs, heat blasts, or a microwave beam wouldn’t hurt either.

5 Chaingun

Demonic Crowd Control

Before the assault rifle was added, the chaingun was the original machine gun of the series. It may eat up ammo faster than mad ducks at a bakery, but when you’re blasting a cluster of demons, you’re too busy enjoying the carnage to bother with the ammo count.

This fine piece of weaponry has certainly gone through some changes as it seems the chaingun gets larger and longer with each new DOOM. Despite its ever-changing size, the Doom Slayer has been reducing demons to bloody shreds with this rotating Gatling gun. Turning it into a mobile turret of unyielding destruction and adding a protective energy shield has helped too.

4 Chainsaw

“The Great Communicator”

Some hunters fight off monsters using silver swords like in The Witcher 3. The Doom Slayer, on the other hand, uses a chainsaw. Before DOOM added swords and hammers, the chainsaw was the only means of splitting demons open. Or if you’re Mick Gordon, you use a chainsaw when making the DOOM soundtrack. No, seriously.

In the original games, the chainsaws had unlimited use as you mutilate demons. In DOOM 64, they made the chainsaw edgier by making it double-bladed. Now in the new games, the chainsaw is longer and is an instant kill when used. The only downside is the weapon uses fuel — because gasoline is still a thing in the future, apparently. Still, at least when you break open demons like piñatas, the chainsaw forces them to drop goodies in the form of health and ammo pickups.

3 Shotgun

Old Faithful

The shotgun can be considered the comfort weapon of the series. Attacked by a new demon you’ve never seen? Get the shotgun. Entering a new level? Get the shotgun. Need to pay Hell Taxes? Get the shotgun.

Regardless of which DOOM you’re playing, the shotgun is usually the first gun you acquire after the pistol, except for DOOM Eternal where you already start with it. As all horror stories have shown, a shotgun is your best friend when dealing with close encounters. If the shotguns of DOOM didn’t already pack enough punch, the later games turned them into weapons of mass destruction by giving them a rapid-fire upgrade and grenade launchers. It’s almost enough to make you feel sorry for the demons. Almost.

2 Super Shotgun

Doom Slayer’s Boom Stick

Every iconic hero needs an iconic weapon. There’s Gordon Freeman with his crowbar, Link with his Master Sword, and the Doom Slayer with his Super Shotgun. Unlike the other weapons throughout DOOM, the Super Shotgun is the only gun that requires reloading, but it makes up for that with its sheer power alone.

One pull of the trigger is enough to take down a zombie or imp in a single blast, and the gun has only gotten stronger in each entry, with the Doom Eternal Super Shotgun being the best thus far. So, how do you take an already incredible weapon and upgrade it? You attach a hook to the bottom and use it to launch the player into a demon’s face before blowing it off. Oh, and adding flames to the hook helps too.

1 BFG 9000

Best Flipping Gun

Hailed as one of the most powerful weapons in video games, the BFG 9000 set an example all future first-person shooters would follow. If you’re going to have loads of guns, you need one that’s heavy, rains down hellfire upon your foes, and takes up a large chunk of the screen. Halo has the Spartan Laser, Fallout has the Fat Man, and DOOM will always have the BFG.

Players' opinions about the other weapons might alternate for every game, but the love for the BFG has remained eternal. What’s not to adore about this glowing beast of a gun? You hold down the trigger, wait for the green ball to charge, then watch as it obliterates everything it touches. Besides its size and shape, the BFG’s function has remained intact, as it should, because you never tamper with perfection.