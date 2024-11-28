The Doom series is known for many things: fast gameplay, iconic demonic enemies, and building the baseline of the FPS genre are just a few. But it is also known for its dedicated developers pouring attention and effort into hiding fun secrets and easter eggs throughout all of its games for players to hunt down.

Many of the secrets are small additions to levels like hidden rooms with stockpiles of ammunition and armor to pick up. But then there are fun hidden jokes or bigger easter eggs like entire hidden levels to play through. So, let's take a look at some of the very best the series has to offer.

10 The Unmaker - Doom 64

Making the Unmaker

Doom is all about your arsenal of weapons. Each campaign sees you slowly collecting an eclectic arsenal of death used to tear through the demon hordes. So, it is surprising that it took until Doom 64 for the series to hide a special weapon in its levels.

The Unmaker is the community-designated name for a hidden laser rifle in Doom 64 that is built from pieces of demons. It is hidden deep in only two levels of the game, one of which is a secret level in its own right. Once you get it there are multiple hidden upgrades to find, making it even more powerful than the iconic BFG9000.

9 The Return of Flynn Taggart - Doom Eternal

I Hope You Can Read

A few years after the release of the first Doom, a tetralogy of official Doom novels was published. The novels followed a character based on the original game's protagonist named Flynn Taggart as he struggled to survive the series' demonic invasion.

While the Doom novels aren't considered canonical and have largely been forgotten altogether, Flynn's impact on the series did receive a few nods in Doom Eternal. The most direct of these is Doom Guy's bookshelf housing a copy of Flynn's biography, titled Ret-Conned: The Life and Times of Flynn Taggart. Beyond that, he lends his name to a comics company, a fishing store, and a computer password throughout the game.

8 A Poor Introduction - Doom 3

Curiosity Killed the Cat

At the start of Doom 3, you step into the shoes of a marine arriving at a base on Mars that promptly becomes demon-infested. During the introductory sequence, players are given a PDA by another worker at the base.

Players who stick around and do some snooping, however, can find a humorous easter egg. Once you get your PDA the worker will start typing up a report of your processing. Stick around and watch him type, however, and he'll add on a note calling you rude and saying that you've been looking over his shoulder the entire time.

7 Wolfenstein Level 1 - Doom 2

Just a Quick Nazi Hunt

While the original Doom games were being developed at Id Software, the company also worked on another foundational FPS series: Wolfenstein. While Doom saw you fighting through demonic hordes, the Wolfenstein series placed you in the role of a nazi-killing machine.

With both of the series becoming as popular as they did, the developers of Doom 2 added a fun reference to Wolfenstein in their new game. Namely, on the Doom 2 level Industrial Zone players can find the entrance to a secret level that is a complete recreation of the first mission from Wolfenstein. So, if you need a break from killing demons there are some Nazis to deal with instead.

6 A Familiar Sprite - Doom Eternal

That Looks Like it Hurt

In the final DLC for Doom Eternal, The Ancient Gods - Part Two, you play through the final confrontation between Doom Guy and the Dark One. It is an incredibly bombastic send-off for the game, but players who slow down a bit along the way can find some really fun details throughout.

One particular detail is found in the very first level. On top of what looks like a trash can in a particular corner, there is a classic sprite of an impaled marine that players can find. It is completely 2D just like the classic games, to the point where it is only visible from particular angles, making it even more fun to track down.

5 Demon Destruction - Doom 2016

Doom Guy's New Addiction

There is a lot to remember Doom 2016's Lazarus Labs level for. It is where you finally get your hands on the crucible to stop the demon invasion. And it is where you face off against the Cyberdemon boss. But it is also where you can find a Doom-themed Candy Crush knock-off.

On a computer in the back of the labs where you find the helix stone, there is a computer that can be interacted with. Doing so launches the Demon Destruction minigame, a full recreation of Candy Crush using classic Doom sprites that explode in gore when matched into groups.

4 Doom 1 and 2 - Doom Eternal

You Can Run Doom on Anything

In Doom Eternal, Doom Guy has a satellite base called the Fortress of Doom that acts as your hub world between missions. On it, you can unlock upgrades, listen to records of game music, and poke around Doom Guy's things. Like his surprisingly cool gaming setup.

But Doom Guy's older PC off to the side is more than just a cosmetic. After beating the Doom Eternal campaign, you can interact with it to play the original Doom game in its entirety. And, if you enter the password Flyntaggart (remember him?), you can play through all of Doom 2 as well.

3 Super Turbo Turkey Puncher 3 - Doom 3

That Turkey Had it Coming

Before Doom 2016's Demon Destruction arcade game, there was Doom 3's Super Turbo Turkey Puncher 3. Located on an arcade machine in the corner of a break room on the Mars base, Super Turbo Turkey Puncher 3 lets you do exactly what it sounds like: punch a turkey.

The arcade cabinet features the sprites and graphics of the original Doom and can be interacted with to punch the on-screen turkey. Do so enough times, and it explodes into gore and you're awarded some points. If you play enough to collect 25,000 points, you even receive a special email on your PDA and an achievement.

2 The Real Boss - Doom 2

The Only Way to Really Beat Doom 2