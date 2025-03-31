Not many FPS franchises can get away with spinning-off into a medieval-fantasy-inspired prequel, but DOOM: The Dark Ages is no ordinary game. Taking on the knights-and-dragons imagery of many an iconic heavy metal album that inspired the series, The Dark Ages is another perfect breath of fresh air for a series that continues to reinvent itself with every installment. It's a greater change in pace than any other Doom sequel that's come before it and yet it may also be the most innovative (as well as the most loyal to the spirit of the Doom series).

New Setting, Same Slayer

While it follows on the heels of Doom (2016) and Doom: Eternal, it's immediately clear that The Dark Ages is much more of a standalone spin-off title than a dedicated prequel. Obviously, the scenery and weaponry have changed a bit to fit the new setting, but the core DNA of Doom has been slightly altered here as well. The brutally-violent Glory Kills of the past two games are nowhere to be seen here, instead swapped out for quick melee finishers that keep you in the middle of the action. Levels are much larger and open-ended, with some featuring non-linear exploration that players can choose to experience at their own pace.

All this being said, it still feels very much like a Doom game (maybe more than any other title in recent memory); The Dark Ages still have labyrinthian levels full of secrets and power-ups, high levels of gore and brutal violence, a wide variety of enemies that require different approaches to take down and a killer heavy-metal soundtrack blasting in the background. At the end of the day, this is like any other Doom game: it's all about slaying waves of demons and feeling awesome while doing it.

Fight Like Hell

Combat has taken a major shift in focus, ditching the precision-based intricacy of Doom: Eternal for a close-quarters combat system that heavily emphasizes timing and crowd control. Instead of flying around arena-like levels through the use of movement skills and jump pads, the Slayer of the Dark Ages is (literally) more grounded, equipped with a new sprint ability that smashes through wooden structures like paper and a new focus on melee combat. Lower-tier enemies have much less health, which combines with the Slayer's new arsenal of weaponry and allows the player to take out numerous enemies with a single blow, fully realizing the terrifying power of the legendary murder machine that is the Slayer.

Melee combat is heavy and brutal, thanks in part to the Slayer's new high-powered shield that serves as the central focus of combat. The shield is, frankly, badass. It can be used to rush at enemies for a heavy blow, sending damaging shockwaves out to other foes behind the Slayer's target. Incoming ranged attacks can be blocked and parried, sending them back to the enemy for massive damage if timed correctly. A later upgrade adds a heavy-duty chainsaw around the circumference of the shield, enabling you to throw it at enemies and stun them as it lodges and tears into their flesh, opening them up for more attacks.

There's less of a focus on weapon-swapping in The Dark Ages, instead opting in for customizing playstyles by upgrading and choosing weapons. The weapon wheel is still present, but has been whittled down to six slots. Each of the six guns has two different settings, which vastly change the performance of the weapon (for example, the Combat Shotgun and Super Shotgun share one body, but behave as differently as their Doom: Eternal counterparts). Players can additionally choose which melee weapon they want to equip, each of which focuses on a different playstyle to the liking of the player. All of these changes make for a much more simple, yet powerful, Slayer, creating more instances of tearing through enemies with lethal efficiency than facing-off against foes with breath-holding intensity and difficulty.

A War for the Ages