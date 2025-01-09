Xbox today announced the first Xbox Developer Direct show of 2025, which will showcase new details and gameplay for four upcoming titles, including DOOM: The Dark Ages.

2025 is here, and we now have our first games showcase to watch. Xbox today revealed that they'll be hosting their first Developer Direct of the year on January 23. Streaming that Thursday at 10am PT, the direct promises to showcase an in-depth look at four upcoming titles launching on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and, in most cases, PS5. You'll be able to watch the stream across all official Xbox channels.

DOOM, 33 Expeditions, a Trip South, and a Surprise

As usual, the Developer Direct will feature four games. In addition to new looks at the games, viewers will also get some insight into how the games are developed. Expect to get a look at id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages, Compulsion Games' South of Midnight, Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and a mysterious fourth game.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is a prequel to DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal, and the third entry in the modern DOOM series. Developed by id Software, The Dark Ages serves as an origin story for the Doom Slayer's rage and focuses on a medieval war against the forces of Hell. The game is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

South of Midnight is a third-person action-adventure game set in the American Deep South. Developed by Compulsion Games, the game features a unique art style and pulls heavily from southern folklore. In it, you play as Hazel, who must confront mysterious creatures as she attempts to unravel her family's hidden past. The game is currently announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a brand-new RPG from Sandfall Interactive that's set in a dark fantasy world where a cast sets out to defeat the Painter, a god-like being capable of wiping out anyone of a certain age. The game is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Just the Beginning

January 23's Xbox Developer Direct is the first of what is expected to be many showcases across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo. 2025 is shaping up to be a major year for hardware and game releases. We're expecting some form of announcement about the Nintendo Switch 2 (name still TBD) at some point. Meanwhile, PlayStation is expected to launch a trove of titles this year, including Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and Marvel's Wolverine.

Grab some popcorn, strap yourself in, and get ready for a massive 2025. Be sure to check out the Xbox Developer Direct on Thursday, January 23.