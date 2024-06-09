Key Takeaways Doom: The Dark Ages, a medieval prequel, brings unique weapons & mechanics to traditional Doom gameplay.

The Doom series originated in 1993, leading to various media adaptations and successful sequels.

The next installment, Doom: The Dark Ages, will debut exclusively on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass in 2025.

Id Software and Bethesda Studios have officially revealed the next installment of the Doom franchise at Xbox Games Showcase, which will be released in 2025. Doom: The Dark Ages looks to be a medieval prequel that is sure to quench your thirst for blood and glory. This title would mark the first game from the series in four years, with their last mainstream release being Doom Eternal in 2020. Take a look at the trailer below:

As seen in the trailer, the gameplay looks to bring the latest title to the dark ages, literally. The mechanics look amazing, seeing the game’s unique usage of weapons and gear, like the gun that grinds up skulls for ammo (yeah, that’s an actual weapon). It still looks like the traditional Doom game, with its endless sea of enemies to deliver finishing blows to. This title will definitely be a hit in 2025.

Considering this game takes place in the past, why don’t we travel back in time to learn about the Doom series and how it came to be. The original Doom was released by id Software back in 1993, and is still considered to be one of the first leading first-person shooter games. The game became extremely popular and (devil)spawned into a media franchise that found its way into comic books, film adaptations (which we don’t have to talk about), and novels. While fans were able to get Doom II: Hell on Earth the next year, Doom 3 didn’t make its way to consumers until after the new millennium in 2004.

Doom 4 was announced in 2008, which went through development hell (get it?) and was restarted in 2011. The game was later revealed to simply be called Doom in 2014, which seemingly confirmed that it was to be a reboot of the franchise. In 2016, Doom was released to the public, receiving positive reviews from critics and players alike for its gameplay and single-player campaign. A sequel was set for the game titled Doom Eternal, which launched in 2020 to great reviews as well.

Doom: The Dark Ages will launch exclusively on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC in 2025.