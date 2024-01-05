Some of the most popular heroes in Dota 2 have Agility as their main attribute. This applies to both All Pick and Turbo Mode. While these heroes start off fairly weak and are often in need of support in the early stages of a match, they eventually become strong carries that can take out multiple enemies with ease in the late game.

This tier list ranks every Agility hero in Dota 2 as of Patch 7.35. Despite being over a decade old at this point, Dota 2 is still an ever-evolving game, so expect some of these rankings to change once a major new update comes along. Don’t worry, though, because we’ll do our best to keep these types of lists up-to-date once that happens.

Dota 2 Agility Heroes Tier List For Turbo Mode

Ranking Agility heroes is particularly difficult. Not only are most of them weak in the early game, but many of them require a fair amount of support and/or items to reach the point where they can carry the game. Still, even when you remove those factors, it’s clear that some heroes are much better than others in Turbo mode. Let’s take a closer look at each tier.

S Tier Agility Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Sniper X X Drow Ranger X X X Juggernaut X X X Phantom Assassin X X Riki X X X Spectre X X X

There are quite a few Agility heroes that can be considered S Tier right now. Pretty much every hero here has insane burst damage potential, with Spectre perhaps being the only exception. However, Spectre’s ability to be everywhere at once combined with her durability makes her extremely powerful in Turbo mode. Meanwhile, Juggernaut can be somewhat of a one-trick pony, but it’s hard to argue with the effectiveness of his Ultimate. Everyone else doesn’t have to rely on tricks too much as they can easily kill opponents using just basic attacks.

A Tier Agility Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Anti-Mage X X X Bounty Hunter X X Phantom Lancer X X X X Shadow Fiend X X Slark X X X X Troll Warlord X X X X Viper X X X X Weaver X X Clinkz X X X Arc Warden X X X

Getting the most out of these Agility heroes in Turbo Mode takes a bit of skill and patience, but every single one of them has the potential to become a lean, mean killing machine. From stealth-focused heroes like Bounty Hunter, Clinkz, Weaver, and Slark to nukers like Shadow Fiend, Troll Warlord, and Viper, these heroes are not to be trifled with. There are also a few wild cards here in the form of Anti-Mage, Arc Warden, and Phantom Lancer, all of whom can make or break a match.

B Tier Agility Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Bloodseeker X X X X Faceless Void X X X X X Luna X X X Medusa X X X Meepo X X X X X X Morphling X X X X X Naga Siren X X X X X X Razor X X X X Ursa X X X Hoodwink X X X X

Many of these heroes can be amazing in the hands of a good player, but they can also be a liability to the team when used incorrectly. A bad Ultimate from the likes of Faceless Void or Naga Siren can land your team in some serious hot water. Meanwhile, other B Tier heroes like Hoodwink and Medusa have expensive abilities that can easily be avoided. Everyone else is hit or miss depending on who’s on the other team. With some tweaks, a lot of these heroes can reach A Tier in Turbo Mode, however, they’re not quite there in Patch 7.35.

C Tier Agility Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Ember Spirit X X X X X Monkey King X X X X Templar Assassin X X Terrorblade X X X

You’ll rarely see these heroes picked in Turbo Mode, and with good reason. While by no means terrible, all these heroes need some serious changes before they can go up a tier or two. Ember Spirit and Monkey King have fun mechanics, but they’re too gimmicky for their own good. Meanwhile, Templar Assassin’s Ultimate is underwhelming and her best ability is awkward to use, especially in the thick of battle. Finally, there’s Terrorblade, a hero that becomes extremely powerful during Metamorphosis but is otherwise almost useless in Turbo Mode.

D Tier Agility Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Gyrocopter X X X

Gyrocopter is the only D Tier Agility hero in Turbo Mode right now. Unless his opponents are half-asleep or distracted, most of Gyrocopter’s abilities are too easy to dodge and/or interrupt. It doesn’t help that his range and damage aren’t the best either. His kit is overall pretty good and doesn’t require a complete rework, but Gyrocopter desperately needs a couple of buffs at the moment.