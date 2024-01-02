Dota 2 Intelligence heroes tend to be squishy and heavily reliant on mana. However, they also have some of the strongest abilities in the game and can easily turn the tide of battle with a single spell. While normally played as supports, quite a few Intelligence heroes make for good carries in Turbo Mode.

Like any competitive online game, Dota 2 undergoes changes from time to time, meaning some heroes can be stronger or weaker depending on when you play them. This particular tier list is designed to rank all Intelligence heroes as of patch 7.35, but we’ll do our best to keep it updated as new patches start rolling in. The tier list only applies to Turbo Mode and may not be relevant to those playing All Pick or Random Draft.

Dota 2 Intelligence Heroes Tier List For Turbo Mode

We ranked these heroes based on individual strengths and weaknesses, as well as the value they bring to the party. Intelligence heroes are often weak on their own, but they can make a huge difference during team fights. That said, heroes who perform well without assistance will naturally rank higher than those who can’t.

S Tier Intelligence Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Witch Doctor X X X Tinker X X X Muerta X X X Outworld Destroyer X X X Leshrac X X X X X

Most of these heroes are so strong right now that they could be considered downright broken. Witch Doctor and Tinker are prime examples, hence why they’re currently being banned in quite a few games. Meanwhile, Muerta, Outworld Destroyer, and Leshrac are all extremely powerful nukers both in terms of single-target and AoE damage. In the hands of a skilled player, any of these S Tier heroes can pretty much single-handedly carry a game.

A Tier Intelligence Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Shadow Shaman X X X X X Death Prophet X X X X Jakiro X X X X Lich X X Necrophos X X X X Silencer X X X X X Skywrath Mage X X X Zeus X X Warlock X X X

Here we have the good and (mostly) balanced Intelligence heroes that tend to do very well in Turbo Mode. Most of these heroes have Ultimate abilities that bring a ton of value during team fights, such as Lich’s Chain Frost, Silencer’s Global Silence, or Jakiro’s Macropyre. You also have heroes like Shadow Shaman, Death Prophet, and Warlock who can make short work of towers while also contributing greatly to team fights. Lastly, Necrophos, Skywrath Mage, and Zeus are a bit more niche, but they’re still strong enough to where they can be considered A Tier in patch 7.35.

B Tier Intelligence Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Ancient Apparition X X X Crystal Maiden X X X Grimstroke X X X X Lina X X X X Lion X X X X Rubick X X X Oracle X X X X Storm Spirit X X X X X Nature's Prophet X X X X

The B Tier is home to solid Intelligence heroes who need just a bit of help from items or teammates to reach their full potential. Some of these heroes can bring a lot to the table, but they require a fair amount of skill to play properly. These include Oracle, Rubick, and to a lesser extent, Nature’s Prophet and Storm Spirit. Meanwhile, Lina, Crystal Maiden, and Lion are a bit too reliant on their Ultimates and need specific items to enhance their capabilities. Finally, Grimstroke and Ancient Apparition are both wild cards that can become very strong towards the late game, but struggle a bit in the opening phases of a match.

C Tier Intelligence Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Pugna X X Enchantress X X X X Shadow Demon X X X X Disruptor X X X X Queen of Pain X X X

Playing any of these Intelligence heroes right now in Dota 2 Turbo Mode usually means you’re starting to scrape the bottom of the barrel. None of these heroes are terrible per se, but they’re very situational and easily countered. Queen of Pain might be the only exception since she’s versatile enough to hold her own, however, she plays more like an Agility hero and is surprisingly weak in the late game. All the other heroes here are essentially one-trick ponies that tend to only perform well in very specific situations.

D Tier Intelligence Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Puck X X X X Keeper of the Light X X X

There are only two heroes that can be considered D Tier at the moment. While Puck and Keeper of the Light aren’t completely useless, they simply don’t perform very well in the current meta. Both heroes are solid in the early game but gradually become less reliable as the match progresses. Of course, even heroes like these can shine in the hands of a skilled player but, generally speaking, you’ll want to give them a wide berth right now as there are much better choices out there.