Dota 2 doesn’t have a dedicated tank role, but it has the next best thing in the form of Strength heroes. Strength heroes are usually very durable and can take a ton of punishment before going down. Back in the day, these types of heroes wouldn’t reach their full potential until the late game, but all of that changed with the introduction of Turbo Mode.

Turbo Mode is a faster version of Dota 2 where the meta changes with almost every new patch. This particular tier list ranks Strength heroes for update 7.35 and may end up being outdated once a new patch comes around. Don’t worry, though, because we do our best to keep these lists relevant, so check back often for the most up-to-date version.

Dota 2 Strength Heroes Tier List For Turbo Mode

We took into account a variety of factors while ranking these heroes, including reliability, consistency, how well they perform on their own, the value they bring in team fights, and more. Dota 2 is a game where good teamwork and synergy often trump individual hero choices. That said, you’re likely to contribute more during a match of Turbo Mode by picking a hero found on one of the upper tiers of this ranked list.

S Tier Strength Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Bristleback X X X X Spirit Breaker X X X X X Pudge X` X X X

If you’ve been playing a lot of Turbo Mode in patch 7.35, you probably saw this one coming. Bristleback and Spirit Breaker are pretty broken right now, albeit for different reasons. Bristleback’s Quill Spray is simply too powerful in this mode while Spirit Breaker became completely overpowered with the introduction of Khanda. As far as Pudge is concerned, he’s always been one of the strongest heroes in Dota 2 and that’s probably not going to change anytime soon.

A Tier Strength Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Axe X X X X Centaur Warrunner X X X X X Chaos Knight X X X X X Earthshaker X X X x Lifestealer X X X X Ogre Magi X X X X X Slardar X X X X X Tidehunter X X X X X Undying X X X X Wraith King X X X X X Legion Commander X X X X X

A Tier is where you’ll find solid Strength heroes that bring a huge amount of value to the team. With the right build, highly durable heroes like Axe, Centaur Warrunner, Undying, Wraith King and a couple of others can be turned into remarkable tanks. Meanwhile, other heroes like Lifestealer, Chaos Knight, Slardar, and Legion Commander can easily carry an entire game with a bit of help from their allies. Earthshaker and Tidehunter are primarily here for their powerful Ultimates while Ogre Magi is an incredibly versatile hero that can fulfill multiple roles at once.

B Tier Strength Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Huskar X X X Sven X X X X X Tiny X X X X X X Dragon Knight X X X X X X Night Stalker X X X X X Elder Titan X X X X Kunkka X X X X X X Omniknight X X X Underlord X X X X X Tusk X X X

Next up we have the middle of the pack Strength heroes. These heroes can shine in certain situations in Turbo Mode, but often struggle to reach their full potential without lots of help from their teammates and/or specific items. Heroes like Dragon Knight, Kunkka, Elder Titan, and Night Stalker have to rely too much on gimmicks to get the job done while Tiny, Tusk, and Underlord are the type of heroes that can be more of a nuisance than an asset to the team in the hands of a bad player. Huskar and Sven can become great carries, however, they’re very predictable and tend to be easily countered by ranged heroes.

C Tier Strength Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Primal Beast X X X Dawnbreaker X X Doom X X X X X Alchemist X X X X X Treant Protector X X X X X

Some of these C Tier heroes are actually really good in All Pick, but they still struggle in Dota 2’s Turbo Mode. Alchemist and Doom are probably the best examples as both heroes require a lot of time – and farming – to come into their own, and time is a luxury one can rarely afford in Turbo Mode. Primal Beast and Dawnbreaker don’t have to wait until the endgame to become strong, but their effectiveness largely depends on good positioning. Good luck getting enemies to cooperate while you’re setting up your combos. Finally, Treant Protector is a pretty good support, but he can’t really hold a candle to the likes of Omniknight or Ogre Magi at the moment.

D Tier Strength Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Earth Spirit X X X X X Mars X X X X

The only Strength heroes that deserve to be placed in D Tier at the moment are Earth Spirit and Mars. If you don’t like gimmicky heroes, don’t even bother with these two. Earth Spirit’s entire kit revolves around his Stone Remnants, which are difficult to set up, while Mars focuses too much on defense and is pretty much useless on the offense. Unless you are very experienced with these heroes, we recommend avoiding them right now as there are tons of better options out there.