Universal heroes are a bit of a mixed bag in Dota 2’s Turbo Mode. Unlike Strength, Intelligence, or Agility heroes, Universal heroes don’t have a primary attribute. Instead, these heroes become more powerful by increasing any of their attributes. The flip side is that they only gain a fraction of the normal stats per attribute.

Although being a Universal hero does come with some drawbacks, it’s ultimately a significant advantage to not have to rely on a specific attribute. And with Turbo being such a fast and unpredictable mode, there are plenty of fun builds you can put together while playing a Universal hero.

Dota 2 Universal Heroes Tier List For Turbo Mode

As with all things in Dota 2, Universal heroes were not all created equally. In fact, there are some pretty big discrepancies between some of the heroes found in this category. With that in mind, we took it upon ourselves to put together a tier list ranking all the Universal heroes in Dota 2 based on how they perform in Turbo Mode as of patch 7.35.

S Tier Universal Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Dark Willow X X X X Invoker X X X X X Nyx Assassin X X X X Sand King X X X X X

Some heroes are so good that having them on your team will almost always give you a major advantage during a match. Invoker, arguably the most versatile hero in Dota 2, is one such example. Dark Willow, Sand King, and Nyx Assassin are all prime examples as well, though some might argue that these three are pretty broken in Turbo Mode right now. Dark Willow is particularly strong at the moment, to the point where it wouldn’t surprise us if she ended up receiving a nerf or two in an upcoming patch.

Related Dota 2 Intelligence Heroes Tier List For Turbo Mode A lot of Intelligence heroes are surprisingly strong as carries in Dota 2's Turbo Mode.

A Tier Universal Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Abaddon X X X Dazzle X X X Magnus X X X X Snapfire X X X X Timbersaw X X X Windranger X X X X X

Next up we have the A Tier heroes. All these heroes are very powerful in their own right even if they can’t quite hold the candle to the likes of Dark Willow or Sand King at the moment. Still, you’ll find some outstanding tanks here like Abaddon and Timbersaw along with powerful nukers like Snapfire and Windranger. There is also one support here in the form of Dazzle and one Initiator in the form of Magnus, both of whom can make or break a team fight team.

B Tier Universal Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Clockwork X X X X Dark Seer X X X Enigma X X X Bane X X X X Marci X X X X X Mirana X X X X X Techies X X Vengeful Spirit X X X X X Venomancer X X X X X Void Spirit X X X X Winter Wyvern X X X

B Tier is where you’ll find a mixed bag of heroes that bring a lot to the table, but also come with a fair amount of weaknesses. Pretty much every hero here has a game-changing ability or Ultimate that can help your team win a match when used correctly. A few examples include Enigma’s Black Hole, Mirana’s Moonlight Shadow, and Vengeful Spirit’s Nether Swap. At the same time, a lot of these heroes are either squishy or weak on their own and have to rely on their teammates to reach their full potential.

Related Dota 2 Strength Heroes Tier List For Turbo Mode From beefy tanks to powerful carries, these are the best Strength heroes in Dota 2's Turbo Mode.

C Tier Universal Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Batrider X X X Beastmaster X X X X Io X X X Lone Druid X X X Lycan X X X X Pangolier X X X X X X Phoenix X X X X X Visage X X X X X

C Tier heroes aren’t terrible, but they’re not in a particularly good spot either at the moment, at least not in Turbo Mode. You’ll rarely see these heroes being picked in this mode, and there’s a good reason for that. Lone Druid and Lycan are traditionally late-game heroes that don’t perform particularly well in a fast mode like Turbo. Beastmaster, Batrider, and Visage are also struggling right now, though largely for different reasons. Meanwhile, Pangolier, Phoenix, and Io can be pretty decent in certain situations but they require a few tweaks before they can escape the C Tier.

D Tier Universal Heroes

Name Carry Support Nuker Disabler Jungler Durable Escape Pusher Initiator Brewmaster X X X X X Broodmother X X X X Chen X X

If you’re playing any of these three heroes, chances are you hit the ‘Random’ button. Brewmaster, Broodmother, and Chen are all in a bad spot right now. In addition to being too gimmicky for their own good, these heroes also require a lot of micro in order to be effective. The value these heroes bring to the table is insufficient considering the amount of effort needed to control them. Without some reworks, it’s safe to say that Brewmaster, Broodmother, and Chen will be stuck in D Tier for a while longer.