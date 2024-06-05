Key Takeaways Double Dragon Collection includes six iconic games with adjustable settings for an optimal gaming experience.

The Lee brothers don't get out much these days, but in the '80s and early '90s Double Dragon was one of the heavy hitters in the beat 'em up genre. The 1987 arcade brawler spawned several sequels and console ports, and even resulted in an animated series and movie, though it's best we focus on the games. Arc Systems Works America, Inc., best known for their masterful handling of the fighting genre, have announced the opening of pre-orders for the Double Dragon Collection on Switch through Limited Run Games. A trailer showcasing the 8-bit and 16-bit beat 'em up action can be viewed here.

Six Dragons, One Cart

Double Dragon Collection includes six Double Dragon games that helped define the entire beat 'em up subgenre. Bimmy Billy and Jimmy Lee journey across the world as they battle against the Black Shadow Warriors. Each game in the collection has four save slots, along with video options that allow the player to adjust resolution, screen size, scanline types and wallpapers. There are also options for adjusting the volume, quality of sound effects and reverb levels.

None of the included games are the arcade versions. What is included is Double Dragon (1988/NES), Double Dragon II: The Revenge (1989/NES), Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones (1991/NES), Super Double Dragon (1992/SNES), Double Dragon Advance (2003/Game Boy Advance), and Double Dragon IV (2017/NES style for Switch/PlayStation 4).

In addition to releasing these games, Arc System Works has teamed up with Japanese company Kumagumi which specializes in gaming merch for new officially licensed Double Dragon merch. This collection includes a limited edition The Black Warriors Print which features Machine Gun Willy, Abobo, Burnov, Williams and Linda and was designed by MrGenzon, who is known for his illustrations for Double Dragon Neon and other illustrations for Udon Entertaininment. This 18" x 24" fine art print poster is a tribute to the villains from the early Double Dragon games. There is also a Billy and Jimmy T-shirt that features the protagonists in the style of the Famicom version of the first Double Dragon game.

Pre-orders through Limited Run Games are open from now with a scheduled release for June 14 and can be placed on their site. The standard edition is available for $39.99 and there is also a Colector's Edition for $99.99 that includes additional goodies such as action figures.