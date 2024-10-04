The lone hero fighting all comers and bringing peace to the land is a nice idea, but tends to rely heavily on scavenging whatever they may find along the way. That starting sword and armor is usually tissue-paper quality, good enough to knock around bunny-level threats, but not so helpful once monsters that can deal any real level of damage start showing up. If the enemies don't drop new equipment and there are no shops around, that leaves the hero to grind until their base stats make up the difference or alternately they can build their own. That sword of +2 Stabby can still be acquired, but it's going to take finding the bits and pieces that can be crafted into the necessary components to build it. Which, granted, could be a lot of work, but that's what the robots are for.

When Crafting Is Best Left to the Automated Professionals

Omega Crafter is an open-world adventure with a focus on automated crafting, where instead of conveyor belts you've got little robot helpers called Grammi shuttling items from one station to the next and crafting them into handy components, plus a larger, tougher Grammi that follows along on the adventuring parts and fights beside you. Time ends up fairly evenly split between adventuring out in the world, looking for ore nodes found in enemy encampments and other points of interest and setting up home base so that each expedition's haul of various goodies can be dumped into their respective chests to be processed.

It's possible to do it all alone, of course, but why cut down all those trees by hand when you can put a couple dozen tree-seeds in a chest and have the bots grow, cut down, collect and process the wood? A little organization and you've got a small self-renewing forest supplying multiple crafting stations producing everything from arrows to charcoal to planks, or plots of farmland feeding kitchens that produce the stat-enhancing meals needed to survive out in the biomes surrounding home base.

The adventure part of Omega Crafter is straightforward in that you equip the best gear you can to beat on the monsters roaming the wilderness while exploring as far as possible in search of the next biome. Each area is ruled over by a boss and seeing as the game is an uncharted open world just stumbling across it is highly unlikely. A core feature of home base is leveling it up, though, which not only earns new tech and better crafting recipes but also, eventually, the map location where the boss can be found. Defeating the boss opens up the next biome, where a good variety of new materials can be found to make new toys and show off just how poorly planned home base turned out to be.

Just Barely Enough Help, With a Bit Of Planning

The Grammi-bots are finite and need to be used properly. It's possible to build the farms in one section of town and the kitchens in another, and have runner-bots shuttle items between, but there's never enough help so they probably shouldn't be wasted on menial tasks. Reorganizing the base is easy, though, and the bots won't even stop working while you do. The way they know their task is by a program, and while you can hand-craft your own using a visual interface, most of the jobs have pre-built programs ready to slot into place.

"Craft one item" is a matter of selecting the crafting station, the chest where the starting item is taken from and the chest where it's stored when done. Set the program running and the bot will follow it as best possible, even if you pick up the chest and plunk it down on the other side of town while reorganizing everything. Their path-finding can be bad, though, with them getting caught up on a chest if it's too close to a crafting station and not being smart enough to move a bit to the left to go around it, but leaving enough space in the layout to accommodate some minor reorganization can clear that up.

It's a good cycle of adventure-build-upgrade-boss, a little basic on the combat but with enough systems running elsewhere to make up the difference. It's also going through the standard Early Access growth, with several feature updates since its launch back in March, and today's is one of the biggest yet with an entirely new world opened up in the form of Fallen Samurai Isle. This biome lies beyond the previously-furthest one, and as the name implies, it's Japan-themed. The update brings with it new gameplay elements like a glider, which is useful for getting around just about everywhere plus negating fall damage, and a boat to cross the seas between the new biome's islands.

It's also got new building materials for creating houses and other decorations (you can't rest in houses, they're more to look neat than serve any real purpose) plus plenty of other weapon, armor and equipment recipes to put all of Fallen Samurai Isle's various components to good use. The game has grown by about 25% and the previous areas already required decent hours to play through. Even if you decide to play single-player rather than take advantage of Omega Crafter's multiplayer options, thanks to the Grammi you'll never craft, cook, farm, fish or fight alone.