All Dragon Age games on Steam are 90% off until August 19.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is praised for its open world, combat, and story.

Other EA games also on sale including Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

All the Dragon Age games have been discounted by a heavy 90% on Steam, making the likes of Inquisition, the first game, and Dragon Age II worth pocket money. This would be a great way for players to get ready for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which will launch on Steam without the EA app as well.

Dragon Age Inquisition is now 90% off on Steam.

EA Has Many Games Available For Sale, Including the Dragon Age Series

Until August 19, all three Dragon Age games are 90% off. This includes the Game of the Year edition for Dragon Age: Inquisition and the Ultimate Editions of the first two games in the series. If you're in the United Kingdom, this means you can get all three games and their DLC for less than £10. That is wild.

The Dragon Age series isn't the only set of games on sale right now, however. You can snag the following and more until August 19:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 55% off

Tales of Kenzera ZAU - 25% off

Immortals of Aveum - 70% off

A Way Out - 80% off

F1 24 - 40% off

EA Sports WRC - 70% off

Super Mega Baseball 4 - 80% off

Wild Hearts - 70% off

Dead Space (2003) - 65% off

Need for Speed Unbound - 90% off

GRID Legends - 75% off

Battlefield 2042 - 85% off

Lost in Random - 85% off

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - 80% off

Battlefield V - 85% off

Star Wars: Squadrons - 80% off

Titanfall 2 - 90% off

If you're a big BioWare fan and haven't tried the remastered Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which comes with all the DLC, you can get it for 85% off right now. The Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition is also 80% off.

Dragon Age Inquisition is a great game on Steam and consoles.

Get Dragon Age: Inquisition if You Haven't Already

The Dragon Age games are beloved by many. Even Dragon Age 2, which is the weakest in the series, has its devout defenders. Inquisition, in particular, has been praised for its more open landscapes, exhilarating action RPG combat, and of course, its enthralling story. "It’s one of the most overwhelming experiences on the market, containing not only the best character development found in any RPG, but an open world that’s actually polished," said our review. "The artistic and visual fidelity help with the immersion, but it’s the branching, player driven storyline and exquisitely layered combat system that create something special."

If you want to check out the Dragon Age series for the first time, our review and I think it's a good way to hop into the epic RPG franchise. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is due to release sometime this year. Fans are expecting a release date soon.