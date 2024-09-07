Bioware games are known for their deep stories and engaging romances with a variety of characters and personalities. Dragon Age, specifically, is known for having many LGBT romance options too, and Inquisition delivers on that front with many nuanced relationship options that also span species in the game.

Whether you are new to the franchise or just to Inquisition, it can be hard to pick a romance because you feel like you're missing out on everyone else. Pro-tip: that's why you play the game 200 times! But if you want a primer on Inquisition romances, know that not all of them are as good as others. One, in particular, has incredible lore implications and a huge betrayal. The drama is quite real, my friends.

This article contains minor spoilers for the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition and its DLC. It does avoid spoiling the romance plots.

9 Other Encounters

Not Quite Full Romances or Trysts

This includes Harding, Vivienne, and the NPC Minister Bellise

Only Harding can be "romanced" in a more traditional sense

The Inquisitor can flirt with characters who don't have full romances linked to them. This includes Vivienne who politely rebuffs the Inquisitor and the NPC Minister Bellise. The Inquisitor meets her during Josephine's companion quest trying to elevate her family back to noble status. But the Inquisitor can only bed the Minister if they haven't romanced anyone else yet.

Players can also romance Scout Harding if they haven't romanced anyone during the game. If the Inquisitor gets serious with another character, however, dialogue with Harding will revert back to all things business.

8 Cullen -- a Bit Vanilla (Also a Mage Killer)

His Major Baggage Never Seems To Come Up In Conversation

Who can romance: only a Human or Elven female

He is one of the few characters who gets a marriage with the Inquisitor

Some fans still stand by this wayward Templar in spite of his flaws. On the outside, Cullen is a handsome, well-meaning gentleman from Ferelden. But his background in the Templars is fraught with incidents of violence against mages and substance abuse. Bioware essentially retconned his mage-killing spree between Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age 2. But he still totally supported Knight Commander Meredith in DA2.

The romance is textbook, but Cullen does have cute moments of humility, as if to say "How could you be interested in me?" He also has a huge family, which could be attractive for players who, themselves, have big families due to the larger lore implications for their characters. His history with mages doesn't come up and the game, instead, focuses on his Lyrium issues as his main dramatic point.

7 Blackwall -- A Better Version of Cullen

A Recovering Coward & A Man Trying To Be Better

Who can romance: only a female of any race

If made a Warden in the base game, Blackwall's fate is tragic in the Trespasser DLC

The Grey Warden Blackwall offers a similar romantic experience to Cullen, but with more flavor and nuance. After all, he's not exactly who he claims to be. Without spoiling too much, let's just say that Blackwall is hiding something down to his very core. It comes out over the course of the game, and depending on the Inquisitor's decision, Blackwall can leave the party forever or even be killed.

When romanced, that makes the Inquisitor's choice all the more dramatic. Will they defend the one they love in spite of his crimes or will they honor the dead and their families instead? It's a difficult choice, which is what makes a great romance. That said, the rest of the romance feels lacking, and not everyone is going to go for the older man with a shady past type.

6 Josephine -- Cute if a Bit Tedious & With too Little Content

We Could Have Had it All Josephine

Who can romance: any and all genders and races

If the Inquisitor does not romance her or Blackwall, banter will suggest that the two have feelings for each other that they never act upon

Josephine's romance has everything going for it. The Inquisitor helps restore her family's position, gets a talking to from Leliana about their interest in the diplomat and even has to engage in a duel for her love! But many fans were disappointed with the romance's culmination in the Trespasser DLC (or the lack of it, really).

But anyone can romance her which is a big plus. She also has this enticing innocence about her where the romance feels like two best friends excitedly experiencing the world together for the first time. It's worth a shot -- especially if players want a WLW option.

5 Sera -- One Of Bioware's Few Exclusively Lesbian Characters

An Acquired Taste, but a Lovely Romance

Who can romance: only a female of any race

Some consider this one of the more difficult romances to get into

The elf-hating, loudmouthed vigilante is a bit much for some fans, but others love the quirky little Sera. She's also the only lesbian character in Inquisition. Bioware actually had an explicitly lesbian character as early as Star Wars KOTOR, so seeing Sera was a great addition for fans -- though some still found Sera annoying due to her inflexibility and immaturity.

Her romance starts off silly as she and the Inquisitor pull pranks on their fellows around Skyhold. She opens up to you on the roof over cookies. Then, there's a nice nod to Origins where you and Sera exchange gifts. If the Inquisitor does not romance Sera, she can end up with Dagna, whom she calls her "widdle." The bard also seems to have a crush on Sera, which annoys her greatly.

4 Dorian -- The Mischievous Bestie...With Benefits

The Panache Belies His Need For Approval

Who can romance: only a male of any race

If neither Dorian nor Iron Bull are romanced, the two can end up in a bit of raucous relationship

Dorian is a charming, well-bred mage from Tevinter and he knows it. But his confidence rarely veers into arrogance and his romance is exceptionally sweet, betraying his cool demeanor. Additionally, Dorian has one of the deepest companion stories with regards to his family relations and the Inquisitor's part in those experiences.

It's best to support Dorian when you can as that isn't something he has gotten much in his life. When he does get it, you can see the relief and surprise ripple through him. The Trespasser DLC also makes the romance bittersweet as he plans to return to Tevinter and work on making progress within the Magisterium. That means separating himself from his beloved (the Inquisitor). A similar scene plays out if Dorian and Iron Bull are in a relationship too.

3 Iron Bull -- a Pansexual Teddy Bear

He Has One Soft Point

Who can romance: any and all genders and races

It's highly advised NOT to sacrifice the Chargers if you want to romance the Bull

Some players ended up romancing the Bull by accident as, by virtue of flirting with him, he can pop up in your bedroom randomly. But Bull's pansexuality is the tip of the iceberg regarding the uniqueness of a romance with him. In fact, in Qunari culture, "romance" is not really a thing. As players find out through conversation with Bull, there are people who tend to the physical needs of members of the Qun.

Polyamory and pansexuality seem commonplace under the Qun, so when the Inquisitor asks Iron Bull for a bigger commitment, the two of you make Kadan necklaces for one another to show that commitment. In Qunlat, "Kadan" means "my heart," so it's a romantic gesture. If certain choices are made in the game, however, Bull can still betray you in the Trespasser DLC.

2 Cassandra -- A Hopeless Romantic Under A Brash Exterior

Smut is Allowed So Long as it is Combat Related

Who can romance: only a male of any race

Can be complicated if Cassandra becomes Divine at the end of the game

Despite how cute Josephine can be, Cassandra might take the cake when it comes to cuteness because of how much it bothers her that she is cute. She's a classic romance in the vein of Shadowheart from Baldur's Gate 3 and other "best girl" types. But she has a wild backstory -- not just with her lineage in Nevarra, but regarding how she became a Seeker.

In the game lore, Cassandra is also one of the most fun romances because Varric will poke fun at her (and the Inquisitor) for their romance, as will Leliana, Bull and others. It helps Cassandra stop taking everything so seriously in spite of how hard her life has been and how stressful the circumstances in the game are.

1 Solas -- a Whirlwind Romance; a Brutal Betrayal

He'll Break Your Heart & Take Your Arm

Who can romance: only an Elven female

He also maybe has (or had) a thing for Mythal at one point

It's difficult to explain Solas' romance without entirely spoiling the plot of Dragon Age: Inquisition, but we know Solas as an apostate elf who specializes in Fade magic and has many tales of his adventures in the Fade. It's clear that he's hiding something, but he never reveals anything until it's far too late for the Inquisitor to do anything about it. Though others can become close to Solas, he will only fall for female Elves.

With that in mind, create your character accordingly and settle in for a devastating romance that feels as real as any real-world experience. It's a unique example of how a player character and a companion can truly exemplify how it feels to fall in love and yet be at total odds with one another. Ultimately, you have to walk away from the relationship because you can't agree on the foundational parts of life. Oh, the savage despair! Pour one out for Solavellan shippers everywhere. It makes the romance the best in the game from a lore standpoint.