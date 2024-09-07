Pitting two games against each other from the same series is always difficult, but when both games feel foundational to the series and feature technology that, at the time of release, was groundbreaking, it gets even harder. Lucky for you, Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age: Inquisition are both bangers. No matter which one you play first, you're in for a treat.

Of course, each game is not without its strengths and flaws. Let's explore the narratives, controls, characters, and class customizations that make each game unique to see which Dragon Age game is better.

Origins: Has Werewolves And Abominations

We're Not Swear-wolves; We're Just Trying To Live Our Lives-wolves

There are lore explanations for the Werewolves

Abominations are still present in Thedas in Inquisition, but not as prevalent

That's right: Werewolves. They don't really appear anywhere else in Dragon Age lore, but they're an early feature in Origins as the wolfies and a Dalish band are spatting in the Brecilian Forest. The Warden can choose to side with the Dalish, the Werewolves, or even broker a truce if the right choices are made. But the reason for the Werewolves existence is very compelling and best left to discover by playing the game.

Abominations, however, are well documented in Dragon Age lore. They are the product of a mage being overtaken or possessed by a demon. You don't see them much in Inquisition because the focus is all on demons pouring out of Fade Rifts (understandably). But they are positively everywhere in Origins. The grotesque, once-human monsters are intimidating and heartbreaking all at once.

Inquisition: Has Better Graphics And Controls

By Proxy Of Being A Newer Game, It's Just Reality

Inquisition switched engines from the Eclipse engine to the Frostbite engine

Mage combat, in particular, is much more fluid in Inquisition than in Origins

This seems like a no-brainer, but it is still very much a thing that matters in today's age of gaming. Some people cannot play with a mouse and keyboard or prefer combat they can customize more. Inquisition's tactical mode also echoes the turn-based options available to players in Origins for combat.

Having released in 2014, Inquisition will, of course, have better graphics. But Origins was built on a different engine while Inquisition is on the Frostbite engine. That means better destructible items, elemental effects, and lighting effects. On modern day gaming PCs, Inquisition can look as breathtaking as some games released in the last five years. Origins, unfortunately, cannot boast the same.

Origins: Has More Impactful Choices

Some Choices Reverberate Through All Three Games

Dealing with Connor never gets easier

One decision can cause a party member to permanently leave and become a drunkard

There are many important decisions in Inquisition, but none of them seem to have immediate, visceral effects. In Origins, almost every decision the player has to make feels like it has not only immediate consequences, but far-reaching ripples. This is definitely the case with something called the Dark Ritual — something the Hero of Ferelden can engage in toward the end of the game.

Players in Inquisition decide the ruler of one country, but Origins does that twice and one of those instances requires a gathering of local representatives and a duel! Since Origins was the first game in the Dragon Age series, the writers had more narrative freedom and it definitely shows with the kinds of choices the character can make.

Inquisition: Has Deeper Romances

Don't Tell Your Real-World Partner About Your In-Game Husbando Or Waifu

Players can even marry their romanced partners in some cases

The player can actually sleep with Isabela in Origins before her appearance in Dragon Age 2

Some may argue that the romances in Origins are just as deep, but the cutscenes in Inquisition provide much more detail and insight into the romances. There can be much more drama to Inquisition romances, as well, depending on who the player romances and what choices they make along the way. However, Origins does have a love triangle, which Inquisition doesn't seem to have.

Inquisition also features more romance options, in general, but more LGBT options, too. Sera is a lesbian, Dorian is gay, Iron Bull is pansexual, Josephine and Blackwall are bisexual, Cassandra and Cullen are straight, and Solas only dates female Elves (it's a preference). In contrast, Origins has Leliana and Zevran who are bisexual and the straights, Morrigan and Alistair. By virtue of volume alone, the Inquisitor has the Warden beat in the romance category. The fact that the romances are also well-written is just a bonus.

Origins: Has More Unique Character Backgrounds

It Is Literally Called Origins After All

There are six total origins for characters created in Origins

Each origin comes with distinct opening stories and choices that run the entire course of the game

At the beginning of the game, the player chooses their origin: mage, city elf, Dalish elf, noble Dwarf, Dwarf commoner, or Human noble. This determines their entire opening experience. Mages must endure a harrowing in their Circle while the Dalish elf experiences a harrowing time of their own. It truly crafts a totally unique experience for each of the six origin characters.

Inquisition, in comparison, doesn't have the same tailored beginning story. The player chooses a race and class, as well as a "background" that only really amounts to some War Table missions and the occasional dialogue option. Origins has the character background impact which characters appear in the game, dialogue options, and even the fates of other characters overall. It doesn't hold a candle to the character origins of...Origins. Who could have known?

Inquisition: Has Better Class Specializations

Okay, Maybe "Better" Isn't The Right Word Here

Each core class has three specialization options

The player has to kill a party member in order to obtain the Reaver customization in Origins

Origins was the first game in the series, so Bioware was still experimenting with the classes and their specializations. But Inquisition just really locks in specializations, making them each feel unique and fully fleshed out. Inquisition features one core class with three subclasses that offer a different set of abilities. Origins has four subclasses for each core class and adds two additional subclasses in the Awakening expansion.

For those of us who get both choice fatigue and analysis paralysis, the amount of customization is overwhelming. There's also quite a bit of overlap in the subclasses in Origins. With the system in Inquisition, it's very clear what each specialization offers and the play style it complements. In this regard, some players may prefer its streamlined and consistent approach. Additionally, if the player wants the Reaver class in Origins, they must make a pretty big sacrifice in order to get it.

ORIGINS CLASSES

Warrior: Berserker, Champion, Templar, or Reaver

Berserker, Champion, Templar, or Reaver Rogue: Assassin, Duelist, Bard, or Ranger

Assassin, Duelist, Bard, or Ranger Mage: Arcane Warrior, Shapeshifter, Blood Mage, or Spirit Healer

ORIGINS AWAKENING CLASSES

Warrior: Spirit Warrior or Guardian

Spirit Warrior or Guardian Rogue: Legionnaire Scout or Shadow

Legionnaire Scout or Shadow Mage: Battlemage or Keeper

INQUISITION CLASSES

Warrior: Champion, Reaver, or Templar

Champion, Reaver, or Templar Rogue: Artificer, Assassin, or Tempest

Artificer, Assassin, or Tempest Mage: Knight-Enchanter, Necromancer, or Rift Mage

Origins: Has Alistair, Leliana, And Morrigan

They're Lovely And Full of Wit...And Then There's Alistair

All three characters are romanceable by the Warden

Leliana can be romanced in Origins

Origins does not offer many romances like Inquisition, but it does offer sassier characters who banter more often during world exploration and at camp. Alistair and Morrigan, in particular, get into little tiffs all the time. It's hilarious to listen to Morrigan skewer the poor idiot only to be annoyed by his eternal optimism and resilience.

Leliana does appear in both Origins and Inquisition, but she is only a romantic option in Origins. For this reason alone, players may opt for Origins over Inquisition.

Inquisition: Has Varric, Leliana, And Solas

A Totally Different Experience From Origins

Varric is a party member in Dragon Age 2, as well

Leliana cannot be romanced in Inquisition (but Solas can)

This trio brings a decidedly different vibe to the party with Varric being shifty and clever, Solas being knowledgable and a bit pretentious, and Leliana maintaining her optimism or becoming steeled and hardened. The tone of Inquisition is very different from Origins and the dialogue with these characters reflects that, but not in a bad way at all. In fact, being able to hear Varric wax on about Hawke's adventures or Solas recount an adventure in the Fade is truly wonderful.

Though players can proposition Leliana to join their party, she will refuse immediately as she is now the Spymaster. Players do need to be wary about advice they give her as she can become a totally different woman than the one they meet in Origins.

Origins: Has The Awakening & The Stone Prisoner DLC

Conspiracy Theories Abound And Some May Pop Up In Dragon Age: Veilguard

Though an optional character that came after the initial release, Shale feels like she was meant to be there from the start

Awakening was the only proper expansion for the game, but introduced the Architect's story

Origins had only one story expansion, known as "Awakening," that introduced future companion Anders and questioned the origin of Darkspawn via a character called The Architect. Essentially, this somewhat intelligent Darkspawn claims to have been someone very important and has a decent amount in common with the main villain of Inquisition: Corypheus.

The Stone Prisoner DLC pack adds the golem companion Shale who makes several quests in the main game far more interesting as she is a Dwarf trapped in the body of a stone golem. Her character is sassy and hilarious to boot, and she provides additional levity to a cast of already entertaining characters in Origins.

Inquisition: Has The Descent & Trespasser DLCs

Something For All The Theory Crafters Out There

The Trespasser DLC sets the stage perfectly for Veilguard

Shaper Valta, featured in The Descent, may return for the next Dragon Age game

Though The Descent DLC isn't a ton of content, the lore implications it posited were huge for Dragon Age fans. Without spoiling too much, it questioned Orzammar's histories, the origin of Lyrium, and whether Dwarves can use magic. In comparison to the other stand alone DLC Jaws of Hakkon, The Descent is downright enjoyable.

It's also nice to be back in the Deep Roads since Inquisition was mostly a surface adventure.

The Trespasser DLC, many fans noted, felt like it should have been shipped with the original game. The ending it provides feels much more like the "real ending" to the game. That said, it is still a fantastic romp that also feels like a victory lap...until you get to the very end of the DLC. But players get to see the Deep Roads, ruins of an ancient Elven library, a captured Qunari fortress, and more — all while returning to the Winter Palace as a home base. For long-time fans of the series, it is a veritable lore feast rendered wonderfully with vibrant colors and mic-drop worthy speeches.

Final Answer: Which Dragon Age Game Should You Play First?

Age Before Beauty — Why Not Both?

Origins has more customization, bigger choice impacts, and a clunkier combat system

Inquisition is streamlined with better graphics, deeper romances, and a more political story

People who want to start chronologically and don't mind a dated control schema should definitely start with the ultimate edition of Dragon Age: Origins. You'll get the most complete experience and get to craft your own Hero of Ferelden, listen to Morrigan and Alistair annoy each other, and explore parts of Thedas that haven't been visited since.

However, if you favor the romance part of the series and better graphics, playing Inquisition is the way to go. You can currently make and import choices from previous games using Dragon Age Keep — but this will be removed for Dragon Age: Veilguard in favor of a different system. Either way, each game provides hours and hours of content, shenanigans, and dragon fights.

