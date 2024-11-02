There are many side quests for each area and companions you encounter in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. One such quest will be available once you have progressed the story and Lucanis has officially joined the party and resides with you at the lighthouse. You can then find a scroll in the central building that will come from Teia. You must return to Treviso via fast travel or from the Crossroads again.

Related Dragon Age: The Veilguard: The Labs Below Quest Walkthrough Sometimes you must revisit the past to understand someone who is a mystery.

Locating the Crow

The beginning of this quest will now put you into the city, allowing you to explore while tracking down Dareth.

When you visit Treviso, revisit Teia and Viago and speak with them further to accept their new contract. You’ll be met with some brief dialogue regarding the contract and helping the people of Treviso. You can speak with them further about the occupation and overall situation within Treviso, allowing you to get some lore about the world and what has been happening within the city. The next step of the quest involves finding and helping one of the Crows with their contract. You will have to visit the Drowned District and find Dareth to help them with their mission. When you set this to be your active quest, the objective marker will appear on your HUD and take you to Dareth. Follow this briefly to progress the quest further, but you are also free to explore the city while you make your way towards Dareth, since it has not opened up for you.

When you reach the quest location you will encounter Dareth’s brother, Jacobs, who will have been imprisoned by some of the Antaam that have been occupying the city. Once you take them down, you’ll be able to speak with him to understand what has transpired. He will then ask you to finish out Dareth’s contract and afterward, you’ll need to search Dareth’s body for further information on where to go next. Now the quest will require you to follow crow marks that have been painted on the walls around the city.

These will immediately present themselves once you exit the room and make your way back from where you have saved Jacobs. There will be purple crow paintings on the walls nearby and there is no need to chase these down with an eagle eye. The quest objective will also aid you in your adventure through the city here and help you reach the given objective.

Close

Follow the Painted Crows

While it can seem tedious at first, the game does help you out in locating these paintings instead of forcing you to keep an eye out for every small detail.

The quest will lead you to a side section on some roofs, following the crow painting, where you’ll see a part of a building that has broken windows to jump through. Go through the first window and read the scroll on the table near the second broken window. When the scroll has been obtained you’ll proceed West through another two windows. This next portion of traversing the city will have you activate and take multiple ziplines throughout the city, keep following them until you’ve reached the Crow’s Road Rooftops. If you head East here instead of going to the objective, you can find an open room with a chest containing a Golden Halla Sash as well as some enemies just beyond it that can be defeated if you want to take on a fight. Do be careful though, as the Blight Cyst in this area has a level 25 boss that will cause some trouble inside of it.

When going back to the quest objective, you’ll proceed through the door on the rooftops and encounter a few Antaam soldiers that you’ll have to take down as you go through each section of these rooftops. There will be two as you initially proceed through the first rooftop door and two more as you take the zipline further. As you proceed into a building where you’re going to traverse through the attic and rafters, you can find another broken window with a chest at the end.

This will contain the Corvid Cloak for Lucanis. Proceed further into the area where you’ll vault over the railing into another room. This room will contain a level 14 Qamekmaster enemy. This can be a tough fight due to the boss being somewhat large and occupying such a small room. Take care to dodge, parry, and overwhelm the boss regularly to keep it from attacking, and you’ll be more than capable of taking it out quickly.

Close

Rewards

Once the Qamekmaster has been eliminated, you’ll need to destroy three poison pots throughout the room. Open the storeroom at the northwest corner of the room, and you’ll find a chest with the following:

6 Fade-Touched Crystals

396 Gold

Executioner’s Blade (Warrior exclusive weapon)

Killing the Qamekmaster, destroying the poison pots, and returning to Teia will mark the end of this side quest. You will be rewarded with the following:

750 EXP

+250 Antivan Crows Strength

Companion bond increase

Codex Update for On the Invasion