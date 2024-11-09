When you first begin your adventure into the Hossberg Wetlands in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’ll run into several side quests that are available to you right away. One of these quests will take place in Lavendel, south of the eluvian you take to enter this new area. You will encounter an NPC named Bastian who will be seeking help with an investigation on a nearby manor where the owner had suddenly disappeared.

Venture out to Gaspin Manor

Make your way to the mysterious manor and be ready for multiple barriers blocking the way.

The nearest fast-travel beacon to this questline will be located to the southeast of Lavendel, near the eastern tunnels. This will take you to the Old Crossroads where you will head further south to the Cavernous Tunnels area, which will have been locked off until this quest has become active. Here, you will have to destroy five Venatori barrier crystals blocking off the rest of the tunnel. Destroy these and move on to the next portion where you’ll have to take down another eight crystals to lower the next Venatori barrier. There will be one more barrier blocking off the tunnels, and there will be another five crystals to take care of. Afterward, the entrance to the manor will finally reveal itself.

The Gaspin Manor Encounter

Now that the entrance has revealed itself, you’ll need to be prepared for some fighting.

Once you have access to the Manor, you’ll have to fight through some Venatori that will be protecting fourteen more crystals that they have set up for another barrier placed within Gaspin Manor. Here there will also be a wisp puzzle to unlock a specific part of the manor for some loot as well. The statues located in the courtyard can be turned to face the braziers in certain directions to free the wisp.

The northeast statue will face the closest brazier to the west.

Spin the southeast statue to face the brazier to the east side railing.

The northwest statue spins to the south, facing the brazier on the portion of the castle overlooking the courtyard.

These three statues will then unlock the room where the wisp is located. The wisp can be taken to the main gate to open one of the alternate exits to Gaspin Manor, allowing you to explore the southern area if you’ve not had a chance to.

Fighting the Demons Within the Manor

Prepare yourself for a big fight in a small room.

Once you have unlocked the final Venatori barrier that keeps anyone from entering the cellar, you’ll be allowed to investigate further before opening up the final seal. This will immediately trigger a fight with a demon named “Consuming Obsession” and three smaller demons. All the Consuming Obsession will have barrier health, armor, and the ability to turn the smaller demons into a clone of themselves quickly. The quickest way to get rid of the backup demons is to stagger and execute them as quickly as possible with detonation abilities from your party members.

Once the smaller demons are dealt with, you’ll need to work on taking down the main one. The Consuming Obsession will have a variety of attacks that are very dangerous in these two very small rooms. The room you enter and the room it is residing in leaves very little room for you to evade freely, and it will drop magical beam attacks that will make the fight difficult if you stay in one room. Another attack the demon will unleash is a ranged set of blasts that can be redirected back to it if you can do so, otherwise you’ll need to block or dodge to safety. If the fight gets too difficult in one of these areas, back up into the other to gain some reprieve from the area of effect magic attack. Once the demon has been defeated, you can head back to report to Bastian what had really been going on within Gaspin Manor.

Rewards

+500 Exp

+200 Gold

+3 Fade-Touched Ore

+6 Fade-Touched Crystal

Old Amulet

Eyeball

Viridian Tusk (Taash)

Griffon’s Talon (Davrin)

Hammer

Reinforced Regiment Leathers (Warrior Class)

Guard’s Broadaxe (Warrior Class)

+100 Mourn Watch Strength

+100 Grey Wardens Strength