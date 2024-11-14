Every Dragon Age game features a fair amount of character customization, but The Veilguard is the only title in the series that allows players to pick a faction. There are six factions to choose from in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, some of which are entirely new while others have been present in some form or another in previous games.

Your faction won’t have a major impact on your playstyle, but it will grant you certain buffs and perks that come in handy both in and out of combat. In addition, each faction also gets access to unique dialogue options that can affect the way you approach certain quests. Keep reading to find out what each faction brings to the table and whether you should consider picking them or not.

Your faction doesn't have to be tied to your class, but you'll have an easier time progressing through the game if there's some sort of synergy between the two.

Grey Wardens

If you’re a long-time fan of the series, you already know all about the Grey Wardens. First introduced in Dragon Age: Origins, the Grey Wardens are a military order sworn to protect Thedas against the Blight and all the monstrosities caused by it, including the Darkspawn. Becoming a Grey Warden is extremely dangerous, as joining the order requires members to perform an initiation ritual that kills most of them. Those who survive, however, receive formidable powers and become uniquely adept at fighting against the forces of darkness.

In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Grey Warden players start off with a slightly higher base Defense and Health. Unsurprisingly, the Grey Wardens also deal bonus damage when fighting against Darkspawn. The Grey Warden faction is a natural fit for the Warrior class, particularly the Champion specialization, which focuses on sword and board tactics. If you’re a fan of the classic fantasy knight archetype, the Grey Warden Champion is the closest you can get to that in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Veil Jumpers

The Veil Jumpers are one of the newest factions introduced to the Dragon Age universe. The faction was mentioned in some of the recent comics, but they haven’t appeared in any of the previous Dragon Age games. Veil Jumpers are brave explorers trying to uncover the secrets of the ancient elves. The organization focuses most of its efforts on researching the anomalies occurring in Arlathan Forest and are trying to restore the region to its former glory.

Veil Jumper players deal bonus damage against Fade-Touched creatures while also inflicting slightly more Critical and Weakpoint damage against all enemies. Although Veil Jumpers welcome people from all walks of life into their organization, their faction bonuses are best suited for Rogues. The Veil Ranger specialization, in particular, seems to have been designed specifically with Veil Jumper players in mind, hence the name.

Shadow Dragons

The Shadow Dragons are a resistance group based in Tevinter that opposes government corruption, slavery, and blood magic. They’re essentially fantasy freedom fighters and are another new faction that makes its first in-game appearance in The Veilguard. Just as its name indicates, this is a shadowy organization that keeps to itself and its members rarely reveal themselves to outsiders. The Shadow Dragons operate primarily in Tevinter and are led by a mysterious figure known only as The Viper.

Shadow Dragon players deal extra damage against the Venatori and receive a passive ability that helps regenerate their class-specific resources at a slightly faster rate. The Shadow Dragons could best be described as a jack-of-all-trades faction, so you can’t really go wrong with them, regardless of which class you’re playing. However, the regen passive tends to work best for Mages, and it just so happens that the class has a specialization associated with this faction. Namely, the Evoker.

Lords of Fortune

The Lords of Fortune are a Rivain-based organization consisting of adventurers, treasure seekers, bounty hunters, and various other individuals looking for fame and fortune. You can probably find a few pirates and thieves among their ranks, too, but they are mostly an upstanding organization revered by the poor and reviled by the rich. The organization operates pretty much everywhere throughout Thedas and accepts any like-minded individual into its ranks, provided they can prove their worth, of course.

Lords of Fortune players get two bonuses, one that allows them to perform Takedowns with slightly less effort and one that grants them bonus damage versus Mercenaries. These are arguably some of the worst bonuses in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, especially the second one, since Mercenaries are rarely a serious threat in this game. We wouldn’t recommend picking the Lords of Fortune for the bonuses, but the faction does have some decent roleplaying potential. If you’re going to join the Lords of Fortune, you’ll see the best results while playing as a Rogue Saboteur.

The Mourn Watch

The Mourn Watch is an ancient order of Necromancers that safeguards Nevarra’s Grand Necropolis and all the dead (and undead) residing within. Feared and often vilified by those outside Nevarra, Necromancers dedicate themselves to trying to achieve mastery over the forces of life and death. Particularly powerful Necromancers may eventually become immortal Liches and join the council of Lich Lords that presides over the Grand Necropolis.

Mourn Watch players deal bonus damage to Undead and Demonic enemies while also being able to apply an additional Affliction stack on their targets. Virtually any class can benefit from these bonuses to some extent, but they tend to be especially useful for Death Caller Mages and Reaper Warriors. Since you already have a Necromancer in your party in the form of Emmerich, it might be worth considering playing as a Reaper instead just to keep things interesting.

Antivan Crows

Last but not least, we have the Antivan Crows, a faction of renowned assassins that’s almost as famous as the Grey Wardens. Members of the Antivan Crows have appeared in every Dragon Age game, but this is the first time we get to see them in their natural habitat. The politics surrounding the Antivan Crows are just as intriguing as we expected, while their base of operations in Treviso is one of the better-looking faction camps in the game. In other words, the Antivan Crows are an excellent choice for assassin roleplayers.

Antivan Crow players deal bonus damage versus Antaam enemies and can hold an extra potion in their pouches. While damage-based bonuses tend to become less relevant as the game progresses, and you start finding better gear, having an extra potion in your pouch is always useful. Granted, you will eventually start finding superior equipment that increases your potion count, but that won’t happen until you reach midgame. In terms of class recommendations, the Rogue Duelist is a natural fit for Antivan Crow players. However, the Mage Spellblade specialization is worth considering as well.

What’s the Best Faction to Choose in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Generally speaking, you’ll want to pick a faction that synergizes well with the class you’re playing. For Warriors, that’s going to be the Grey Wardens. Meanwhile, Rogues work best as either Veil Jumpers or Antivan Crows depending on whether you want to focus on ranged or melee damage. Finally, Mages benefit the most from the Shadow Dragons bonus. However, playing as a Mourn Watch Necromancer can be very tempting indeed.

If you’re not necessarily interested in playing a faction that matches your class, you’ll probably want to go with the Antivan Crows. An extra potion will always come in handy regardless of your playstyle, especially on higher difficulties. Grey Wardens and Shadow Dragons are two other good choices when playing on higher difficulties. As far as the worst faction is concerned, that award goes to the Lords of Fortune. Unless you’re going for a build that involves roleplaying as a thief or pirate, we recommend giving the Lords of Fortune a wide berth.