When building up a Warrior in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’ll also work towards three specializations. While the Champion and Reaper classes are going to be very tempting for players looking for a defensive style, Slayer will focus on two-handed weapons and abusing enemies with the staggered and sundered status effects. While enemies are stunned, you’ll then use takedowns to further modify your stats as well.

How to Play Slayer

Focus on regenerating Rage quickly and using Takedowns often

All three Warrior specializations play differently. Slayer will do well when you focus on staggering enemies early in the game. As you gain more upgrades, you’ll also want to make sure you get the Flames of Victory greater passive as soon as you’ve got the survival tree upgrades required for Warrior. Flames of Victory will give you Flaming Weapons on a successful Takedown, you will also generate 25% more Stagger from weapon hits while Flaming Weapons is active. This greater passive is going to be a huge upgrade early on and, while using the two-handed Maul weapons, you’ll generate stagger easily and often on almost every enemy throughout the game.

Charge attacks will break through an enemy guard, and with the right skill, they will also apply bleed to your enemies. This is a huge addition to dealing more damage with your sword and shield before switching to your two-handed Mauls to continue your onslaught of damage to the enemy. Ideally, in a fight, you’ll start with your one-handed sword to apply bleed before you switch to a maul to start staggering an enemy. Once they’ve been staggered with the Maul, abilities, and combos from allies, you’ll use a Takedown to start generating even more stagger with your Flaming Weapons buff.

Using a maul also isn’t a requirement for this class, there is some wiggle room in what weapons you do use. Pairing your ability attacks with party abilities that apply sundered and weakened will allow you to trigger a detonation on enemies and increase their stagger. The biggest draw to using a maul is the sheer amount of stagger that it deals in comparison to damage, which enables regular takedowns. While it comes down to preference, making use of Flaming Weapons is going to be a core part of using Slayer. Be sure to pick what feels best for you here while making complete use of the core parts of the abilities and passives.

Slayer Skill Tree

Focusing on the Lord of Fortune and Slayer trees right away won’t give much of a benefit.

You’ll want to build your skill tree into the survival tree first and try to get the Depth of Fury passive as soon as you can. Building straight into the Lord of Fortune tree right away won’t give you much to go off of while you make your way to level 20. Depth of Fury is going to be a core and key part of being able to use abilities as Warrior and the Slayer specialization. These passives all stack and will give you +50 Rage per unlock, allowing you to use these special attacks in combat as often as possible. Some of these attacks are going to cost 2 stacks of rage at a time, and depending on your preference, you may want to have several high-cost ones available in your kit to keep dealing some massive damage.

As you build the skills out, you’ll then grab the first few Weapon tree upgrades before making your way into Lord of Fortune. Skill trees all have some shared skills and move into one another from the bottom ring or outer ring. Once you have most of the Lord of Fortune tree upgrades, you’ll want to go back into the weapons tree from the outer ring of the tree. This will let you double back and get the bleeding status effect to apply with charged attacks while also getting the second Depth of Fury passive. The same will also apply to getting into the Abilities tree, allowing you to gain the third and final Depth of Fury passive.

Abilities and Skill Tree Unlocks

Be sure to work on trees with relevant and optimal perks first.

The following skills are what you’ll be working to unlock, the survival tree will be what you’ll work towards first in the early game. From there, work from Weapons to Lords of Fortune’s outer ring before doubling back. Afterward, you should be at a high enough level for the Slayer Specialization with some extra perks left over for the Ability tree.

Warrior Core Abilities

Skill Name Description Skill Type Focused Retaliation Gain Precision after a successful Perfect Defense. Greater Passive Shield Volley Striking a Shield Toss with a Shield attack volleys the shield back at enemies up to 3 times, dealing damage each time. Trait Rancor Rage takes 50% longer to begin to decay. Greater Passive Tumbling Blades Use your speed to unleash a powerful attack immediately after performing a Combat Roll. Trait Counterblow Deflect your enemy’s attack and perform a powerful counterattack after a Perfect Defense. Trait Downfall Jump attacks guarantee Critical hits if the target is Knocked Down. Greater Passive

Warrior Passives

Survival Tree Bulwark Physical Resistance +10% Providence Advantage duration +20% Improved Health Health +100 Depth of Fury Maximum Rage +50 Weapon Tree Velocity Stagger from weapon attacks +20% Concentration Charged attack damage +10% Depth of Fury Maximum Rage +50 Spill Blood Maximum Bleeding stacks +1 Abilities Tree Shellbreaker Damage vs. Armor +20% Depth of Fury Maximum Rage +50 Lords of Fortune Tree Concentration Charged attack damage +10% Shellbreaker Damage vs. Armor +20% Staggering Charge Stagger from weapon attacks +20% Bulwark Physical Resistance +10% Heavy Hitter Heavy attack damage +10% Bulwark Penetration +15%

Close

Warrior Greater Passives

Survival Tree Masochism You generate 4 Rage when taking damage. Weapons Tree Guardian’s Reprieve Performing a Takedown heals you for 250 health and grants Deflect. Executioner’s Gaze Final attacks are Critical hits vs. enemies with Low Health. Bloody Vengeance Charged attacks with Swords or Axes apply Bleeding to enemies. Charged attacks with Mauls or Shields deal 15% bonus damage vs. Bleeding enemies. Lords of Fortune Medium Armor Mastery While wearing a Medium Helm/Vitaar and Armor: Final attack damage +20%

attack damage Charged attack damage +20%

attack damage Agile attack damage +20%

attack damage Takedown damage +20% Flames of Victory Gain Flaming Weapons on a successful Takedown. You generate 25% more Stagger from weapon hits while Flaming Weapons is active. Triple Threat Equipping an Ability of each damage type increases Ability damage by 20%. Blunt Force Enemies are Knocked Down when their Armor breaks. Abilities Tree Enduring Rage Your Rage no longer decays below 50, allowing you to sustain it between fights.

Warrior Traits

Survival Tree Return to Sender Send incoming projectiles back at your attacker with Perfect Defense. Weapons Tree Determined Death You can now hold down your Final attacks, strengthening their impacts. Releasing with perfect timing adds a powerful effect based on your weapon type. Lord of Fortune Rolling Thunder After Charged attacks, use a Light attack or Heavy attack to follow up with an additional, powerful Charged attack. Requires maximum Charge.

Warrior Abilities

Survival Tree Titan Stomp Create a shockwave around you by slamming into the ground. Type: Area , Control

, Damage: 420 Physical

Cooldown: 60s

Applies Overwhelm

Deals a very high Stagger to nearby enemies Groundbreaker Shake and shatter the ground around your weapon. Type: Strike , Control

, Damage: 1,115 Fire

Cost: 100 Rage

Applies: Weakened and Detonates

and Damage is applied on the initial strike. The secondary explosion applies Burning. Highly likely to disrupt enemies. Spreading cracks explode after a short delay.

Weapons Tree Fury of the Forge Burning steel blades rain down on your enemies. Type: Strike , Projectile

, Damage: 446 Fire

Cost: 50 Rage

Applies Burning on impact Lord of Fortune Tree Whirlwind Unleash a whirlwind of steel that damages everything it hits. Type: Area , Smash

, Damage: 1,492 Physical

Cost: 100 Rage

The final hit deals increased damage and Stagger . It is also highly likely to disrupt enemies.

. Abilities Tree Deadly Ground Create a Necrotic field at your current location. Type: Area , Duration

, Damage: 1,429 Necrotic

Cost: 50 Rage

Enemies inside field take damage until they escape.

Grants Enhanced Damage while you are inside the field.

Close

Lord of Fortune Ability Upgrades

Ability Upgrade Description Quick Strikes Upgrades Strike Abilities Defeating an enemy with a Strike Ability replenishes 25 Rage. Concussive Smash Upgrades Smash Abilities Hitting enemies with a Smash Ability permanently reduces their Defense by 20. Overhand Smash Upgrades Smash Abilities Smash Abilities now deal an additional 50% damage vs. Armor and deal 50% more Stagger. Precision Strikes Upgrades Strike Abilities Hitting enemies with a Strike Ability deals increased damage equal to 50% of your base Weakpoint damage.

Slayer Specialization Abilities and Passives

Level 20 Slayer Abilities

Skill Name Description Skill Type For Gold and Glory Glory favors the bold. Leap into the fray. Damage: 2,796 Physical

Deals very high Stagger to enemies within range Ultimate Ability Heroic Leap Leap forward and deal heavy damage to any nearby enemies. Type: Strike , Smash

, Damage: 699 Physical

Cost: 50 Rage

Applies: Weakened and Detonates

and Deals high Stagger and is highly likely to disrupt enemies Ability Sharper Edge Penetration +15% Passive Charged Smash Upgrades Smash Abilities Smash Abilities are now Charged Attacks

are now Attacks For Whirlwind, this applies only to the final hit Ability Upgrade Two-Handed Wind-up Charged attacks with your Two-Handed Weapon can be charged even further, unlocking a powerful new attack and greatly increasing its effectiveness. Trait Decisive Finish Agile attack damage +10%

attack damage Charged attack damage +10%

attack damage Finale attack damage +10% Passive Furor Charged attacks generate more Rage relative to Charge level. Greater Passive Blindside After a short delay, Charged attacks deal an additional 150 Physical damage. Greater Passive

Level 40 Slayer Abilities

Skill Name Description Skill Type Arc of Destruction After Sprint Attack, use a Light attack or Heavy attack to follow up with an additional Final attack. Trait Harder Hits Weapon damage +10%

damage Ability damage +10% Passive Double-edged Bonus Ability damage also applies to Weapon damage at 20% of its value.

damage also applies to damage at of its value. Bonus Weapon damage also applies to Ability damage at 20% of its value. Greater Passive Violent Catharsis Expending Rage heals you for 100% of the Rage spent. Greater Passive

With these unlocked, you’ll have the core parts of Slayer ready to go and upgraded with some wiggle room for extra perks to add as you see fit while leveling. As far as abilities go, you can use pretty much whatever works best for you. You will want to regularly use Deadly Ground to provide increased damage done to enemies while you are in its field. Another two abilities to consider using will be Heroic Leap or Whirlwind. Both of these can stun enemies out of attacks, add stagger, and give you invulnerable frames while casting into enemy attacks. All three combined will give you many options on top of the enchantments you can add to these.

Best Weapons, Armor, Accessories, and Runes

Weapons Primary Twin-Edged Pick or Woodsong Cleaver Off-Hand Bandit’s Bulwark or Captain’s Heater Two-Handed Vigilant Greathammer or Casket Sharp Armor Headgear Cursed Vitaar Body Recruit’s Simple Tunic Accessories Belt Tincture Kit Amulet Sightless Skull Ring 1 Warden’s Signet Ring 2 Bleeding Shard or Unburnable Band Runes Fortify Upend Escalate

Runes are another thing to consider for your build as well. There are quite a few options and there are no bad choices here. The rune named “Fortify” is a strong choice when you begin your assault with charged attacks. Fortify will give you brief invulnerability when in combat and allow you to perform several partially charged attacks or at least one fully charged attack. In the later sections of the game, these full-charge attacks will be extremely useful in not only applying bleed to enemies, but also breaking the guard of multiple foes that surround you. You’ll have three slots for other runes, but Fortify will be your best bet in a pinch with the others coming down to preference and playstyle.

With all of these, you’ll be able to make one of the strongest builds for Slayer. If you choose to use the great axe over the Maul, you’ll want to work on getting your hands on the Casket Sharp, a unique great axe as it will make your light attacks turn into heavy attacks. This great axe also deals stagger damage to nearby enemies when you defeat an enemy. This is a strong option for being able to constantly apply bleed to enemies, stagger enemies near you, and deal a ton of damage.