Quick Links
When building up a Warrior in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’ll also work towards three specializations. While the Champion and Reaper classes are going to be very tempting for players looking for a defensive style, Slayer will focus on two-handed weapons and abusing enemies with the staggered and sundered status effects. While enemies are stunned, you’ll then use takedowns to further modify your stats as well.
Review: Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age is back, but does it hold a candle to what the series has been in the past?
How to Play Slayer
Focus on regenerating Rage quickly and using Takedowns often
All three Warrior specializations play differently. Slayer will do well when you focus on staggering enemies early in the game. As you gain more upgrades, you’ll also want to make sure you get the Flames of Victory greater passive as soon as you’ve got the survival tree upgrades required for Warrior. Flames of Victory will give you Flaming Weapons on a successful Takedown, you will also generate 25% more Stagger from weapon hits while Flaming Weapons is active. This greater passive is going to be a huge upgrade early on and, while using the two-handed Maul weapons, you’ll generate stagger easily and often on almost every enemy throughout the game.
Charge attacks will break through an enemy guard, and with the right skill, they will also apply bleed to your enemies. This is a huge addition to dealing more damage with your sword and shield before switching to your two-handed Mauls to continue your onslaught of damage to the enemy. Ideally, in a fight, you’ll start with your one-handed sword to apply bleed before you switch to a maul to start staggering an enemy. Once they’ve been staggered with the Maul, abilities, and combos from allies, you’ll use a Takedown to start generating even more stagger with your Flaming Weapons buff.
Using a maul also isn’t a requirement for this class, there is some wiggle room in what weapons you do use. Pairing your ability attacks with party abilities that apply sundered and weakened will allow you to trigger a detonation on enemies and increase their stagger. The biggest draw to using a maul is the sheer amount of stagger that it deals in comparison to damage, which enables regular takedowns. While it comes down to preference, making use of Flaming Weapons is going to be a core part of using Slayer. Be sure to pick what feels best for you here while making complete use of the core parts of the abilities and passives.
Slayer Skill Tree
Focusing on the Lord of Fortune and Slayer trees right away won’t give much of a benefit.
You’ll want to build your skill tree into the survival tree first and try to get the Depth of Fury passive as soon as you can. Building straight into the Lord of Fortune tree right away won’t give you much to go off of while you make your way to level 20. Depth of Fury is going to be a core and key part of being able to use abilities as Warrior and the Slayer specialization. These passives all stack and will give you +50 Rage per unlock, allowing you to use these special attacks in combat as often as possible. Some of these attacks are going to cost 2 stacks of rage at a time, and depending on your preference, you may want to have several high-cost ones available in your kit to keep dealing some massive damage.
As you build the skills out, you’ll then grab the first few Weapon tree upgrades before making your way into Lord of Fortune. Skill trees all have some shared skills and move into one another from the bottom ring or outer ring. Once you have most of the Lord of Fortune tree upgrades, you’ll want to go back into the weapons tree from the outer ring of the tree. This will let you double back and get the bleeding status effect to apply with charged attacks while also getting the second Depth of Fury passive. The same will also apply to getting into the Abilities tree, allowing you to gain the third and final Depth of Fury passive.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard: How to Upgrade Equipment
Dragon Age: The Veilguard features not just one but two upgrade systems for equipment.
Abilities and Skill Tree Unlocks
Be sure to work on trees with relevant and optimal perks first.
The following skills are what you’ll be working to unlock, the survival tree will be what you’ll work towards first in the early game. From there, work from Weapons to Lords of Fortune’s outer ring before doubling back. Afterward, you should be at a high enough level for the Slayer Specialization with some extra perks left over for the Ability tree.
Warrior Core Abilities
|
Skill Name
|
Description
|
Skill Type
|
Focused Retaliation
|
Gain Precision after a successful Perfect Defense.
|
Greater Passive
|
Shield Volley
|
Striking a Shield Toss with a Shield attack volleys the shield back at enemies up to 3 times, dealing damage each time.
|
Trait
|
Rancor
|
Rage takes 50% longer to begin to decay.
|
Greater Passive
|
Tumbling Blades
|
Use your speed to unleash a powerful attack immediately after performing a Combat Roll.
|
Trait
|
Counterblow
|
Deflect your enemy’s attack and perform a powerful counterattack after a Perfect Defense.
|
Trait
|
Downfall
|
Jump attacks guarantee Critical hits if the target is Knocked Down.
|
Greater Passive
Warrior Passives
|
Survival Tree
|
Bulwark
|
Physical Resistance +10%
|
Providence
|
Advantage duration +20%
|
Improved Health
|
Health +100
|
Depth of Fury
|
Maximum Rage +50
|
Weapon Tree
|
Velocity
|
Stagger from weapon attacks +20%
|
Concentration
|
Charged attack damage +10%
|
Depth of Fury
|
Maximum Rage +50
|
Spill Blood
|
Maximum Bleeding stacks +1
|
Abilities Tree
|
Shellbreaker
|
Damage vs. Armor +20%
|
Depth of Fury
|
Maximum Rage +50
|
Lords of Fortune Tree
|
Concentration
|
Charged attack damage +10%
|
Shellbreaker
|
Damage vs. Armor +20%
|
Staggering Charge
|
Stagger from weapon attacks +20%
|
Bulwark
|
Physical Resistance +10%
|
Heavy Hitter
|
Heavy attack damage +10%
|
Bulwark
|
Penetration +15%
Warrior Greater Passives
|
Survival Tree
|
Masochism
|
You generate 4 Rage when taking damage.
|
Weapons Tree
|
Guardian’s Reprieve
|
Performing a Takedown heals you for 250 health and grants Deflect.
|
Executioner’s Gaze
|
Final attacks are Critical hits vs. enemies with Low Health.
|
Bloody Vengeance
|
Charged attacks with Swords or Axes apply Bleeding to enemies. Charged attacks with Mauls or Shields deal 15% bonus damage vs. Bleeding enemies.
|
Lords of Fortune
|
Medium Armor Mastery
|
While wearing a Medium Helm/Vitaar and Armor:
|
Flames of Victory
|
Gain Flaming Weapons on a successful Takedown. You generate 25% more Stagger from weapon hits while Flaming Weapons is active.
|
Triple Threat
|
Equipping an Ability of each damage type increases Ability damage by 20%.
|
Blunt Force
|
Enemies are Knocked Down when their Armor breaks.
|
Abilities Tree
|
Enduring Rage
|
Your Rage no longer decays below 50, allowing you to sustain it between fights.
Warrior Traits
|
Survival Tree
|
Return to Sender
|
Send incoming projectiles back at your attacker with Perfect Defense.
|
Weapons Tree
|
Determined Death
|
You can now hold down your Final attacks, strengthening their impacts. Releasing with perfect timing adds a powerful effect based on your weapon type.
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Rolling Thunder
|
After Charged attacks, use a Light attack or Heavy attack to follow up with an additional, powerful Charged attack. Requires maximum Charge.
Warrior Abilities
|Survival Tree
|Titan Stomp
|Create a shockwave around you by slamming into the ground.
|Groundbreaker
|Shake and shatter the ground around your weapon.
|Weapons Tree
|Fury of the Forge
|Burning steel blades rain down on your enemies.
|Lord of Fortune Tree
|Whirlwind
|Unleash a whirlwind of steel that damages everything it hits.
|Abilities Tree
|Deadly Ground
|Create a Necrotic field at your current location.
Lord of Fortune Ability Upgrades
|
Ability Upgrade
|
Description
|
Quick Strikes
|
Upgrades Strike Abilities Defeating an enemy with a Strike Ability replenishes 25 Rage.
|
Concussive Smash
|
Upgrades Smash Abilities Hitting enemies with a Smash Ability permanently reduces their Defense by 20.
|
Overhand Smash
|
Upgrades Smash Abilities Smash Abilities now deal an additional 50% damage vs. Armor and deal 50% more Stagger.
|
Precision Strikes
|
Upgrades Strike Abilities Hitting enemies with a Strike Ability deals increased damage equal to 50% of your base Weakpoint damage.
Slayer Specialization Abilities and Passives
Level 20 Slayer Abilities
|Skill Name
|Description
|Skill Type
|For Gold and Glory
|Glory favors the bold. Leap into the fray.
|Ultimate Ability
|Heroic Leap
|Leap forward and deal heavy damage to any nearby enemies.
|Ability
|Sharper Edge
|Penetration +15%
|Passive
|Charged Smash
|Upgrades Smash Abilities
|Ability Upgrade
|Two-Handed Wind-up
|Charged attacks with your Two-Handed Weapon can be charged even further, unlocking a powerful new attack and greatly increasing its effectiveness.
|Trait
|Decisive Finish
|
|Passive
|Furor
|Charged attacks generate more Rage relative to Charge level.
|Greater Passive
|Blindside
|After a short delay, Charged attacks deal an additional 150 Physical damage.
|Greater Passive
Level 40 Slayer Abilities
|
Skill Name
|
Description
|
Skill Type
|
Arc of Destruction
|
After Sprint Attack, use a Light attack or Heavy attack to follow up with an additional Final attack.
|
Trait
|
Harder Hits
|
|
Passive
|
Double-edged
|
|
Greater Passive
|
Violent Catharsis
|
Expending Rage heals you for 100% of the Rage spent.
|
Greater Passive
With these unlocked, you’ll have the core parts of Slayer ready to go and upgraded with some wiggle room for extra perks to add as you see fit while leveling. As far as abilities go, you can use pretty much whatever works best for you. You will want to regularly use Deadly Ground to provide increased damage done to enemies while you are in its field. Another two abilities to consider using will be Heroic Leap or Whirlwind. Both of these can stun enemies out of attacks, add stagger, and give you invulnerable frames while casting into enemy attacks. All three combined will give you many options on top of the enchantments you can add to these.
Best Weapons, Armor, Accessories, and Runes
|
Weapons
|
Primary
|
Twin-Edged Pick or Woodsong Cleaver
|
Off-Hand
|
Bandit’s Bulwark or Captain’s Heater
|
Two-Handed
|
Vigilant Greathammer or Casket Sharp
|
Armor
|
Headgear
|
Cursed Vitaar
|
Body
|
Recruit’s Simple Tunic
|
Accessories
|
Belt
|
Tincture Kit
|
Amulet
|
Sightless Skull
|
Ring 1
|
Warden’s Signet
|
Ring 2
|
Bleeding Shard or Unburnable Band
|
Runes
|
Fortify
|
Upend
|
Escalate
Runes are another thing to consider for your build as well. There are quite a few options and there are no bad choices here. The rune named “Fortify” is a strong choice when you begin your assault with charged attacks. Fortify will give you brief invulnerability when in combat and allow you to perform several partially charged attacks or at least one fully charged attack. In the later sections of the game, these full-charge attacks will be extremely useful in not only applying bleed to enemies, but also breaking the guard of multiple foes that surround you. You’ll have three slots for other runes, but Fortify will be your best bet in a pinch with the others coming down to preference and playstyle.
With all of these, you’ll be able to make one of the strongest builds for Slayer. If you choose to use the great axe over the Maul, you’ll want to work on getting your hands on the Casket Sharp, a unique great axe as it will make your light attacks turn into heavy attacks. This great axe also deals stagger damage to nearby enemies when you defeat an enemy. This is a strong option for being able to constantly apply bleed to enemies, stagger enemies near you, and deal a ton of damage.