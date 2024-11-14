Quick Links

When building up a Warrior in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’ll also work towards three specializations. While the Champion and Reaper classes are going to be very tempting for players looking for a defensive style, Slayer will focus on two-handed weapons and abusing enemies with the staggered and sundered status effects. While enemies are stunned, you’ll then use takedowns to further modify your stats as well.

Dragon Age The Veilguard Ruins
How to Play Slayer

Focus on regenerating Rage quickly and using Takedowns often

All three Warrior specializations play differently. Slayer will do well when you focus on staggering enemies early in the game. As you gain more upgrades, you’ll also want to make sure you get the Flames of Victory greater passive as soon as you’ve got the survival tree upgrades required for Warrior. Flames of Victory will give you Flaming Weapons on a successful Takedown, you will also generate 25% more Stagger from weapon hits while Flaming Weapons is active. This greater passive is going to be a huge upgrade early on and, while using the two-handed Maul weapons, you’ll generate stagger easily and often on almost every enemy throughout the game.

Charge attacks will break through an enemy guard, and with the right skill, they will also apply bleed to your enemies. This is a huge addition to dealing more damage with your sword and shield before switching to your two-handed Mauls to continue your onslaught of damage to the enemy. Ideally, in a fight, you’ll start with your one-handed sword to apply bleed before you switch to a maul to start staggering an enemy. Once they’ve been staggered with the Maul, abilities, and combos from allies, you’ll use a Takedown to start generating even more stagger with your Flaming Weapons buff.

Using a maul also isn’t a requirement for this class, there is some wiggle room in what weapons you do use. Pairing your ability attacks with party abilities that apply sundered and weakened will allow you to trigger a detonation on enemies and increase their stagger. The biggest draw to using a maul is the sheer amount of stagger that it deals in comparison to damage, which enables regular takedowns. While it comes down to preference, making use of Flaming Weapons is going to be a core part of using Slayer. Be sure to pick what feels best for you here while making complete use of the core parts of the abilities and passives.

Slayer Skill Tree

Focusing on the Lord of Fortune and Slayer trees right away won’t give much of a benefit.

You’ll want to build your skill tree into the survival tree first and try to get the Depth of Fury passive as soon as you can. Building straight into the Lord of Fortune tree right away won’t give you much to go off of while you make your way to level 20. Depth of Fury is going to be a core and key part of being able to use abilities as Warrior and the Slayer specialization. These passives all stack and will give you +50 Rage per unlock, allowing you to use these special attacks in combat as often as possible. Some of these attacks are going to cost 2 stacks of rage at a time, and depending on your preference, you may want to have several high-cost ones available in your kit to keep dealing some massive damage.

As you build the skills out, you’ll then grab the first few Weapon tree upgrades before making your way into Lord of Fortune. Skill trees all have some shared skills and move into one another from the bottom ring or outer ring. Once you have most of the Lord of Fortune tree upgrades, you’ll want to go back into the weapons tree from the outer ring of the tree. This will let you double back and get the bleeding status effect to apply with charged attacks while also getting the second Depth of Fury passive. The same will also apply to getting into the Abilities tree, allowing you to gain the third and final Depth of Fury passive.

Abilities and Skill Tree Unlocks

Be sure to work on trees with relevant and optimal perks first.

The following skills are what you’ll be working to unlock, the survival tree will be what you’ll work towards first in the early game. From there, work from Weapons to Lords of Fortune’s outer ring before doubling back. Afterward, you should be at a high enough level for the Slayer Specialization with some extra perks left over for the Ability tree.

Warrior Core Abilities

Skill Name

Description

Skill Type

Focused Retaliation

Gain Precision after a successful Perfect Defense.

Greater Passive

Shield Volley

Striking a Shield Toss with a Shield attack volleys the shield back at enemies up to 3 times, dealing damage each time.

Trait

Rancor

Rage takes 50% longer to begin to decay.

Greater Passive

Tumbling Blades

Use your speed to unleash a powerful attack immediately after performing a Combat Roll.

Trait

Counterblow

Deflect your enemy’s attack and perform a powerful counterattack after a Perfect Defense.

Trait

Downfall

Jump attacks guarantee Critical hits if the target is Knocked Down.

Greater Passive

Warrior Passives

Survival Tree

Bulwark

Physical Resistance +10%

Providence

Advantage duration +20%

Improved Health

Health +100

Depth of Fury

Maximum Rage +50

Weapon Tree

Velocity

Stagger from weapon attacks +20%

Concentration

Charged attack damage +10%

Depth of Fury

Maximum Rage +50

Spill Blood

Maximum Bleeding stacks +1

Abilities Tree

Shellbreaker

Damage vs. Armor +20%

Depth of Fury

Maximum Rage +50

Lords of Fortune Tree

Concentration

Charged attack damage +10%

Shellbreaker

Damage vs. Armor +20%

Staggering Charge

Stagger from weapon attacks +20%

Bulwark

Physical Resistance +10%

Heavy Hitter

Heavy attack damage +10%

Bulwark

Penetration +15%
Warrior Greater Passives

Survival Tree

Masochism

You generate 4 Rage when taking damage.

Weapons Tree

Guardian’s Reprieve

Performing a Takedown heals you for 250 health and grants Deflect.

Executioner’s Gaze

Final attacks are Critical hits vs. enemies with Low Health.

Bloody Vengeance

Charged attacks with Swords or Axes apply Bleeding to enemies. Charged attacks with Mauls or Shields deal 15% bonus damage vs. Bleeding enemies.

Lords of Fortune

Medium Armor Mastery

While wearing a Medium Helm/Vitaar and Armor:

  • Final attack damage +20%
  • Charged attack damage +20%
  • Agile attack damage +20%
  • Takedown damage +20%

Flames of Victory

Gain Flaming Weapons on a successful Takedown. You generate 25% more Stagger from weapon hits while Flaming Weapons is active.

Triple Threat

Equipping an Ability of each damage type increases Ability damage by 20%.

Blunt Force

Enemies are Knocked Down when their Armor breaks.

Abilities Tree

Enduring Rage

Your Rage no longer decays below 50, allowing you to sustain it between fights.

Warrior Traits

Survival Tree

Return to Sender

Send incoming projectiles back at your attacker with Perfect Defense.

Weapons Tree

Determined Death

You can now hold down your Final attacks, strengthening their impacts. Releasing with perfect timing adds a powerful effect based on your weapon type.

Lord of Fortune

Rolling Thunder

After Charged attacks, use a Light attack or Heavy attack to follow up with an additional, powerful Charged attack. Requires maximum Charge.

Warrior Abilities

Survival Tree Titan Stomp Create a shockwave around you by slamming into the ground.
  • Type: Area, Control
  • Damage: 420 Physical
  • Cooldown: 60s
  • Applies Overwhelm
  • Deals a very high Stagger to nearby enemies
Groundbreaker Shake and shatter the ground around your weapon.
  • Type: Strike, Control
  • Damage: 1,115 Fire
  • Cost: 100 Rage
  • Applies: Weakened and Detonates
  • Damage is applied on the initial strike.
    • The secondary explosion applies Burning.
    • Highly likely to disrupt enemies.
    • Spreading cracks explode after a short delay.
Weapons Tree Fury of the Forge Burning steel blades rain down on your enemies.
  • Type: Strike, Projectile
  • Damage: 446 Fire
  • Cost: 50 Rage
  • Applies Burning on impact
Lord of Fortune Tree Whirlwind Unleash a whirlwind of steel that damages everything it hits.
  • Type: Area, Smash
  • Damage: 1,492 Physical
  • Cost: 100 Rage
  • The final hit deals increased damage and Stagger.
    • It is also highly likely to disrupt enemies.
Abilities Tree Deadly Ground Create a Necrotic field at your current location.
  • Type: Area, Duration
  • Damage: 1,429 Necrotic
  • Cost: 50 Rage
  • Enemies inside field take damage until they escape.
  • Grants Enhanced Damage while you are inside the field.
Lord of Fortune Ability Upgrades

Ability Upgrade

Description

Quick Strikes

Upgrades Strike Abilities Defeating an enemy with a Strike Ability replenishes 25 Rage.

Concussive Smash

Upgrades Smash Abilities Hitting enemies with a Smash Ability permanently reduces their Defense by 20.

Overhand Smash

Upgrades Smash Abilities Smash Abilities now deal an additional 50% damage vs. Armor and deal 50% more Stagger.

Precision Strikes

Upgrades Strike Abilities Hitting enemies with a Strike Ability deals increased damage equal to 50% of your base Weakpoint damage.

Slayer Specialization Abilities and Passives

Level 20 Slayer Abilities

Skill Name Description Skill Type
For Gold and Glory Glory favors the bold. Leap into the fray.
  • Damage: 2,796 Physical
  • Deals very high Stagger to enemies within range
 Ultimate Ability
Heroic Leap Leap forward and deal heavy damage to any nearby enemies.
  • Type: Strike, Smash
  • Damage: 699 Physical
  • Cost: 50 Rage
  • Applies: Weakened and Detonates
  • Deals high Stagger and is highly likely to disrupt enemies
 Ability
Sharper Edge Penetration +15% Passive
Charged Smash Upgrades Smash Abilities
  • Smash Abilities are now Charged Attacks
  • For Whirlwind, this applies only to the final hit
 Ability Upgrade
Two-Handed Wind-up Charged attacks with your Two-Handed Weapon can be charged even further, unlocking a powerful new attack and greatly increasing its effectiveness. Trait
Decisive Finish
  • Agile attack damage +10%
  • Charged attack damage +10%
  • Finale attack damage +10%
 Passive
Furor Charged attacks generate more Rage relative to Charge level. Greater Passive
Blindside After a short delay, Charged attacks deal an additional 150 Physical damage. Greater Passive

Level 40 Slayer Abilities

Skill Name

Description

Skill Type

Arc of Destruction

After Sprint Attack, use a Light attack or Heavy attack to follow up with an additional Final attack.

Trait

Harder Hits
  • Weapon damage +10%
  • Ability damage +10%

Passive

Double-edged
  • Bonus Ability damage also applies to Weapon damage at 20% of its value.
  • Bonus Weapon damage also applies to Ability damage at 20% of its value.

Greater Passive

Violent Catharsis

Expending Rage heals you for 100% of the Rage spent.

Greater Passive

With these unlocked, you’ll have the core parts of Slayer ready to go and upgraded with some wiggle room for extra perks to add as you see fit while leveling. As far as abilities go, you can use pretty much whatever works best for you. You will want to regularly use Deadly Ground to provide increased damage done to enemies while you are in its field. Another two abilities to consider using will be Heroic Leap or Whirlwind. Both of these can stun enemies out of attacks, add stagger, and give you invulnerable frames while casting into enemy attacks. All three combined will give you many options on top of the enchantments you can add to these.

Best Weapons, Armor, Accessories, and Runes

Weapons

Primary

Twin-Edged Pick or Woodsong Cleaver

Off-Hand

Bandit’s Bulwark or Captain’s Heater

Two-Handed

Vigilant Greathammer or Casket Sharp

Armor

Headgear

Cursed Vitaar

Body

Recruit’s Simple Tunic

Accessories

Belt

Tincture Kit

Amulet

Sightless Skull

Ring 1

Warden’s Signet

Ring 2

Bleeding Shard or Unburnable Band

Runes

Fortify

Upend

Escalate

Runes are another thing to consider for your build as well. There are quite a few options and there are no bad choices here. The rune named “Fortify” is a strong choice when you begin your assault with charged attacks. Fortify will give you brief invulnerability when in combat and allow you to perform several partially charged attacks or at least one fully charged attack. In the later sections of the game, these full-charge attacks will be extremely useful in not only applying bleed to enemies, but also breaking the guard of multiple foes that surround you. You’ll have three slots for other runes, but Fortify will be your best bet in a pinch with the others coming down to preference and playstyle.

With all of these, you’ll be able to make one of the strongest builds for Slayer. If you choose to use the great axe over the Maul, you’ll want to work on getting your hands on the Casket Sharp, a unique great axe as it will make your light attacks turn into heavy attacks. This great axe also deals stagger damage to nearby enemies when you defeat an enemy. This is a strong option for being able to constantly apply bleed to enemies, stagger enemies near you, and deal a ton of damage.