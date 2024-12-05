Key Takeaways Bioware released the character creator of Dragon Age: The Veilguard as a free standalone app on all platforms.

The creator, highlighting fan-favorite Rooks, is unlimited and can be imported into the main game.

Patch 4 introduces Dragon Age 2 Hawke's outfit, Qunari complexions, quality of life changes, and bug fixes.

In celebration of Dragon Age Day, December 4, BioWare announced that the best part of Dragon Age: The Veilguard , the character creator, was being released as a free standalone app on every platform. Once you create your perfect version of Rook you can import them into the main game on the same platform. BioWare knows the robust character creator is always a fan favorite part of their games, so they even celebrated the special day with a unique banner spotlighting player-created Rooks.

In their latest blog post, BioWare celebrated the hundreds of thousands of Rooks created by the community, but gave a special shout out to Twitch streamer breebunn, who spent 21 hours designing the perfect hero. Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the first game in the series in a decade, has revitalized the fan base, and in recognition of that, the free character creator has no time limits and no restrictions. This isn't the first time a character creator has been made widely available, and it won't be the last, but thanks to the granular level of detail acheiveable in the creator, it'll be enough to keep you busy for a while.

Related Dragon Age: The Veilguard Patch Fixes 40 Bugs, Glitches Weeks after release, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is receiving a third patch filled with fixes.

While initial sales make it unlikely that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will outsell Dragon Age: Inquisition, and our review describes it as a "solid experience," as new patches are released and more content is added to the base game, it will find an audience. Coming in below the sales of other RPGs like Dragon's Dogma 2 and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth , it still sold well enough to become EA's most successful Steam Release.

Player Choices Revealed

Close

Some of the best parts of any BioWare RPG are the different choices you get to make and Dragon Age: The Veilguard is no exception. BioWare revealed that half of the players never petted Assan, while only a third played Rock, Paper, Scissors with Manfred, and over half of the community decided the best way to handle the First Warden was a solid right hand to the jaw. Other choices, including a climatic one towards the end of the game were also highlighted, but while the choice of companions for different story events may be divisive, nothing will tear apart the fanbase like the reveal of the most popular romance options. The most popular is Neve, while the least popular is Emmrich, but that won't stop social media from arguing over who's the best.

Some of the best parts of any BioWare RPG are the different choices you get to make, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard is no exception.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Patch 4 includes some Dragon Age Day content. Honoring Dragon Age 2's hero Hawke, you can now outfit Rook in Hawke's armor, complete with body paint and bloody smear, and all you have to do is head to the Lighthouse after finishing "The Singing Blade" mission. Those that create characters of the Qunari lineage will also now be able to choose from two additional complexaions. In addition, there's another round of adjustments following the 40 bugs and glitches fixed in Patch 3. The latest patch, the character creator, and Hawke's armor, are now available.

Patch 4 Release Notes:

New Content:

Dragon Age 2 Hawke’s Iconic Outfit Armor Body Paint Face Paint

Qunari Complexions Two new complexions for the Qunari lineage



Quality of Life Changes:

In Patch 3, we introduced a line on screen showing where a Photo Mode screenshot was saved. In Patch 4, we are reverting that change due to a safety concern brought to us by some content creators. PC players can find their Photo Mode screenshots in Documents/BioWare/Dragon Age: The Veilguard/screenshots

Added an in-game Setting to turn off Bloom.

Added a “Hide/Show UI” button on the pause screen to better take screenshots on Console.

Added a “Take Photo” button on the pause screen to take screenshots during conversations and cinematics on PC.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that prevented some saves from loading properly. (PC Only)

Fixed an issue that was preventing the Frame Rate Limit setting from being saved.

Fixed an issue with Rook’s face and hair changing drastically when a save is loaded.

Fixed an issue with certain longer hairstyles that floated above Rook’s chest and shoulders.

Fixed an issue where two Neve characters could appear in the Fire and Ice quest.

Fixed a rare issue where Emmrich did not lead Rook to the next task in his recruitment Where the Dead Must Go quest.

Adjusted the spirit guides in The Warden Vault quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the Ultimate Ability to swap to the default Ultimate.

Fixed an issue where the Ultimate Ability Icon was not displayed after Bellara is recruited.

Fixed an issue where the first hit in a Warrior Rook’s shield throw may miss the target unintentionally.

Fixed an issue where the Slaughter of Pillars Revenant had no health bar.

Fixed an issue that caused Achievement Progress to reset when a new Rook was created. This will not restore Achievement Progress that was overwritten, but your Rooks will no longer compete with each other for who can kill more High Dragons.

Fixed an issue with the camera in The Demon’s Bargain quest when playing on an HDD.

Fixed an issue with the camera in the Sea of Blood quest if Rook backtracked too far.

Fixed two instances where Viago was clearly talking to Rook but was too absorbed by Teia’s beauty and staring at her instead.

Fixed an issue with Photo Mode screenshots appearing slightly blurry for some players.

Fixed an issue where taking a screenshot with the space bar in Photo Mode also toggled the highlighted setting at the same time. (PC Only)

Fixed an audio issue that caused battle music to stop playing while Rook was still fighting darkspawn in A Warden’s Best Friend quest.

Fixed an audio issue that prevented music from playing during a conversation with Lucanis in the Lighthouse.

Fixed a rare lighting issue in the One Last Breath quest

Fixed a blocking issue in the Fire and Ice quest when returning to the Lighthouse.

Fixed a blocking issue in the Blood of Arlathan quest if Rook backtracked too far.

Fixed a UI issue that caused the “New Item” highlight to get stuck on an item.

Fixed an issue with the In Lost Friendship codex that was mentioning events out of order and possibly with the wrong companion.

Fixed an issue that was causing the male British Inquisitor (Harry Hadden-Paton) to be pitched too low.

Updated several German voice line instances with corrected translations.

Next Review: Dragon Age: The Veilguard Dragon Age is back, but does it hold a candle to what the series has been in the past?