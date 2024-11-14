Quick Links Bellara Lucanis Neve Davrin Emmerich Taash Harding

Companions are an integral part of every Bioware RPG, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard is no exception. Similar to previous entries in the series, the game lets you befriend, romance, and fight alongside your companions as you progress through the story. Your companions will slowly grow more attached to you as the story unfolds, but there are things you can do to speed up that process.

One of the best ways to improve your relationship with a companion is to give them a gift. Gifts can be purchased from specific merchants found around Thedas and there’s only one of them available per companion. Some of these merchants can be easy to miss, but don’t worry because we managed to track down all of them and have prepared a handy guide that lists all their locations.

Bellara

Bellara’s gift is an Elven Frog Figurine that can be purchased from the Veil Jumpers Merchant in Arlathan Forest. The merchant can be found in the Veil Jumper Camp in the southern part of the region. This is the first proper merchant you’ll come across during the campaign, so you can’t miss it. Buying the Elven Frog Figurine will cost you 70 Gold and 10 Flawless Crystals.

Lucanis

Lucanis’ gift is the Antivan Tea Set and can be purchased from the Antivan Crows merchant in Treviso. The merchant can be found in The Cantori Diamond but disappears if you choose to help Minrathous instead of Treviso when the dragons attack. Make sure to get the gift before that happens. Buying the Antivan Tea Set will cost you 90 Gold and 10 Flawless Crystals.

The Antivan Crow merchant won’t return after Treviso gets blighted, but a new shop called the Black Emporium will show up in town later on during Act 2. You can find the gift there if you missed it earlier.

Neve

Neve’s gift is called Collected Evidence and can be purchased from the Shadow Dragons merchant in Dock Town. There are numerous merchants around Dock Town, but the one you want is located in The Pawn Shop just outside the Shadow Dragons hideout. Similar to the Antivan Crows merchant, the Shadow Dragons merchant disappears if you help Treviso instead of Minrathous during the dragon attacks. Buying the Collected Evidence will cost you 70 gold and 10 Flawless Crystals.

You can purchase the gift from the Black Emporium in Act 2 if you missed it earlier.

Davrin

Davrin’s Gift is a Display on Ancient Griffons and can be purchased from the Grey Wardens merchant in Grey Hold. You’ll gain access to this location once you recruit Davrin and unlock the Hossberg Wetlands region, which can be found in the western part of Thedas. Buying the Display on Ancient Griffons will cost you 90 Gold and 10 Flawless Crystals.

Emmerich

Emmerich’s gift is called the Haunted Statuette and can be purchased from Vorgoth, the Mourn Watch merchant in the Necropolis Halls. You meet this NPC early on in the campaign, but he won’t be available as a merchant until after Emmerich has been recruited. You’ll find Vorgoth on the lower level of the Hollow Belfry accompanied by Myrna, another member of the Mourn Watch you’ve met before. Buying the Haunted Statuette will cost you 60 Gold and 10 Flawless Crystals.

Taash

Taash’s gift is a Priceless Ancient Trinket that can be purchased from the Lords of Fortune merchant in the Halls of Valor, a region located in the eastern part of the map. Simply fast travel to the region, and you’ll stumble upon the merchant shortly after you’ve entered the Lower Concourse. In spite of what its name might suggest, the Priceless Ancient Trinket does have a price, and that price is 90 Gold and 10 Flawless Crystals.

Harding

Harding’s gift is the Hinterland Oak and it’s the only one that can’t be purchased during Act 1. You can buy the gift from the Black Emporium, a secret shop that shows up in Treviso after you’ve completed the main story quest “Cobbled Swan” in Act 2. Once the quest is complete, the Caretaker will point you in the direction of the Black Emporium the next time you visit the Lighthouse. Buying the Hinterland Oak will cost you three Etheric Remnants.