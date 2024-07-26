Key Takeaways Dragon Age: The Veilguard on PC doesn't require EA app, making it hassle-free for users.

Impressive voice cast includes stars from True Blood, Star Trek: Picard, Apex Legends, and more.

No release date yet for the game.

EA and BioWare have confirmed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard does not need the EA app to be run on your PC rig. The Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC port has also been verified to run on your Steam Deck if you have one of those handy.

The EA app is a pain for many PC gamers.

You Don't Need the EA App to Run Dragon Age: The Veilguard

For many years, EA titles like Star Wars Squadrons and Battlefield 2042 have required you to log in to an EA account on a separate client before you can dive into the game even if you've bought its games on Steam. However, for the single-player Dragon Age: The Veilguard, that won't be necessary to the delight of many PC fans around the world. The official Dragon Age Threads account confirmed the news on Thursday.

No release date has been given yet for The Veilguard, but EA and BioWare say that they're "making great progress towards [the game's] fall launch date." We'll be getting more news on the launch of Dragon Age: The Veilguard "later this summer," according to the Threads post.

You can play Dragon Age The Veilguard on a Steam Deck.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Has an Impressive Cast

What we know, however, is that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will have a fantastic voice cast. True Blood's Jessica Clark will be Neve, and Star Trek: Picard's Jin Maley will play Taash. The main character has four different voice options, including Erika Ishii (Apex Legends), Jeff Berg (Battlefield 1), Bryony Corrigan (Baldur's Gate 3), and Alex Jordan (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty). Dragon Age: The Veilguard is heading to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S systems later this year. You can wishlist the game on Steam now if you want to.

Related When Did Dragon Age: Inquisition Come Out? Take a seat, you might be astounded by how old this game is now.

You may not believe it but the last Dragon Age game came out almost 10 years ago, on November 18, 2014. Dragon Age: Inquisition won Game of the Year during 2014's Game Awards, the first ever to win the prize. It beat Bayonetta 2, Dark Souls II, Hearthstone, and Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor at the time.

"While BioWare is well known for their strong role-playing games, it’s perplexing how they were able to reach this level of quality with Dragon Age: Inquisition," said our review. "It’s one of the most overwhelming experiences on the market, containing not only the best character development found in any RPG but an open world that’s actually polished."

In a world with the in-depth RPGs Baldur's Gate 3 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it will be interesting to see how Dragon Age: The Veilguard fares in today's gaming landscape.