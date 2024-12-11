In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, battles aren't just skirmishes. They’re trials designed to test your strategy, skills, and sometimes, your sanity. The Veilguard doesn’t hold back when it comes to bosses. Each encounter feels like a perfectly-crafted puzzle of pain. Almost every boss has a unique personality, fighting style and set of challenges that will make you sweat.

From ancient dragons radiating with unholy power to monsters with minions, the bosses are no picnic. Some fights demand precise timing and tactical mastery, while others will leave you scrambling to adapt to unpredictable moves. And just when you think you’ve nailed your strategy, they pull out a devastating move that sweeps your party away.

10 Frenzied Ogre

A Massive Brute That Delivers Bone-Shattering Attacks

You'll meet an Ogre the In Entropy's Grasp quest, but it’s nothing compared to the Frenzied Ogre. It relies heavily on brute physical power. It’s constantly charging at you with bone-shattering smash attacks, but while it can shrug off a lot of physical damage, fire-based attacks are its kryptonite.

If you’ve got any fire spells or fire-dealing companions like Davrin, use them! His Assan Strike in particular can melt this ogre like butter. Keep your distance as much as possible. The Frenzied Ogre loves to close the gap and deliver some serious smashes. You don’t want to get caught in that!

9 Hezenkoss and Stone Golem

Sticks and Stones May Break Your Bones

When you confront Hezenkoss in the "Sacrifice of Souls" questline, she doesn’t fight alone. Perched atop a Stone Golem -- an enormous, undead construct made of bone and stone -- she becomes a deadly threat, combining devastating magic with overwhelming physical force.

The Golem is slow but has devastating physical attacks, including ground slams and charge attacks. Meanwhile, Hezenkoss casts necrotic spells, summons undead minions and manipulates the battlefield with curses. You may want to kite the Golem around the arena while focusing fire on its legs. Breaking its stability will knock Hezenkoss off.

8 Zara Renata

Wields Blood Magic and Commands Minions

Zara Renata wields a mix of devastating blood magic and close-range attacks. She summons waves of undead as reinforcements, which can overwhelm you if left unchecked. So focus on AoE abilities to manage the minions while your companions tackle Zara directly.

Zara also frequently activates magical barriers, giving her temporary immunity. So you should equip a mage with Dispel Magic to remove these defenses quickly and keep up the pressure. You might need a healer companion to sustain your party throughout the fight.

7 Corius the Icetalon

Ice Has Nothing on This Ice Dragon

Dragons are one of the coolest (and deadliest) creatures in Dragon Age, and Corius is a perfect example. As an ice dragon, ice has nothing on Corius, but you can deal damage with fire, so it’s a good idea to bring fire-wielding companions like Lucanis or Davrin, whose abilities can exploit this weakness.

During your initial fight, you’re not meant to fully defeat Corius. The encounter ends once its health is reduced to roughly 20-30%. So when fighting pay close attention to Corius’s glowing purple weak spots, especially on its legs and underbelly. Attacking these areas causes significant damage and can stagger the dragon, creating an opening for powerful abilities​.

6 Revenant Dragon

Switches between Fire, Ice, and Lightning

What I particularly find tough about the Revenant Dragon is how it switches between fire, ice and lightning during battle. It’s weak against fire but doesn’t bat an eyelid when it comes to ice, so prioritizing fire-based attacks is essential.

To take down this monster, focus on destroying Blight cysts scattered around the arena early on. Bring allies like Davrin, for taunting and Taash for invulnerability. The Revenant Dragon's melee attacks and aerial slams can cause massive damage, so you should always be on the move.

5 Fangscorcher

A Fire-Breathing Dragon That Keeps You on Your Toes

This fire-breathing dragon boss brings the heat to the game. The Fangscorcher fights with a relentless combination of fire-based attacks and brute strength. You can expect it to unleash sweeping flame breath, explosive fireballs and area-denial fire zones that can corner you if you aren’t careful.

Its speed and aerial maneuvers add an extra layer of complexity, as it can attack from multiple angles, so you have to be on your toes. It's vulnerable to frost and electricity-based attacks, which slow it down or disrupt its fiery onslaught. Bringing a mage with ice spells or a weapon with frost enchantments will help immensely​.

4 Calivan

Overwhelms You With Clones and Disappears Before You Land a Blow

Calivan is as much a tactical puzzle as he is a test of skill. You’ll find Calivan in Warden’s Lookout, a secluded area tied to the "Sea of Blood" quest. Calivan starts off summoning clones and firing blight crystals, so it’s a dance of dodging and prioritizing clones.

When he shifts into his "Pride" form, expect slow but devastating attacks like lightning strikes and sword slams, so you have to keep moving. Fire damage is your best friend for confronting Calivan while poison and cold will barely affect him.

3 Ghilan’nain’s Blight Shield

Contend with Blight Boils and Darkspawn

When it comes to Ghilan’nain, you're not fighting her directly. Instead of a straightforward battle, you’ll need to break the barrier by targeting specific Blight Boils scattered throughout the arena. The fight is intense, with waves of Darkspawn pouring in to protect her and keep you occupied.

Fire and magic work well against the Blight Boils and the Darkspawn. Once you clear enough Blight Boils, you can break the Blight restraining your companions. With their help, you can better manage the Darkspawn while continuing to destroy the boils.

2 Archdemon Razikale

A Three-Headed Monster with Aerial Dominance

The Archdemon Razikale is one of those bosses that leaves a lasting impression. Not just because of its terrifying presence, but also because of the sheer intensity of the fight. You’ll encounter Razikale during The Siege of Weisshaupt quest. Razikale shrugs off fire magic like it’s nothing, so don’t even think about spamming that spell.

Razikale starts fighting by raining down devastating arcane breath attacks and summoning waves of darkspawn minions. It then switches to wing slams, which can knock back and stagger your party. Stay on its flanks to avoid them. In the final phase, Razikale pulls out all the stops. Razikale’s AoE attacks are brutal, so keep your party spread out to minimize splash damage.

1 Elgar'nan

Always on the Move and Difficult to Target

Known as the "God of Vengeance," Elgar'nan is not thrilled that you’ve meddled with his plans. He’s angry, he’s powerful, and he’s about to throw lightning, shadows and fire in your face to prove it. You meet him in the Throne Room during the quest The Dread Wolf Rises, but before you can even think about taking him on, you’ll need to fight through darkspawn, traps and other nasties.

When fighting him at first, forget your electric spells because he laughs them off. Instead, lean into fire damage here. It’s your best bet to start chipping away at his health bar. The next time you meet him, there’s no elemental weaknesses to exploit, so it’s all about surviving and timing your attacks. He finally switches to fire attacks and guess what? Now he’s weak to cold damage.

Bring an ice mage or equip frost grenades if you’ve got them. The damage difference is huge.