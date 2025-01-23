EA has provided preliminary financial results for the third fiscal quarter, and it doesn't look good for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The company has confirmed the game has not reached sales expectations and only met nearly 50% of the players Electronic Arts expected. EA FC 25 also failed to meet its targets.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a Disappointment

“During Q3, we continued to deliver high-quality games and experiences across our portfolio; however, Dragon Age and EA SPORTS FC 25 underperformed our net bookings expectations,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA in a financials update. “This month, our teams delivered a comprehensive gameplay refresh in addition to our annual Team of the Year update in FC 25; positive player feedback and early results are encouraging."

Dragon Age: The Veilguard had around 1.5 million players, which is far below EA's expectations. Wilson says EA is remaining confident in its long-term strategy and "expect a return to growth" in the 2026 financial year, despite the setback.

Recently, BioWare lost a key member of staff. The director of Dragon Age: The Veilguard Corinne Busche has left the studio after 18 years. She wasn't let go, however, as it was of her own volition. "As for me, my departure was voluntary, as I have been presented with an opportunity I couldn't turn down," Busche said to Eurogamer. "I don’t want to say much more right now, but you can count on it being in the CRPG space and upholding the traditions of great characters."

BioWare's in Rough Shape

BioWare has suffered over the past few console generations. Mass Effect: Andromeda ended up being a buggy mess and was lambasted by critics and fans. Only 40% of outlets recommended the experience, according to OpenCritic, despite its 72 Top Critic average. "While there’s an air of mystery behind the story that will keep you going, the cast of supporting characters are far from the most compelling bunch, not to mention decision-making feels far less important than ever before," said our review.

Dragon Age: Inquisition won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2014.

Anthem failed to excite the gaming public and wasn't what BioWare fans wanted. It scored even lower with critics only getting recommended by 13% of outlets with a 61 Top Critic average on OpenCritic. And now, Dragon Age: The Veilguard hasn't performed well, despite decent reviews. "Considering the struggles that BioWare has undergone since Dragon Age: Inquisition, [..] it's still awesome that we received a game of this quality," said our review for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. "It doesn’t share much in terms of style and gameplay, but we do see characters we love again in a beautiful world and fun combat." It received a 79 Top Critic average on OpenCritic with 70% of oultets recommending the experience, an improvement from the past two games.

BioWare's next project is a sequel in the Mass Effect storyline.