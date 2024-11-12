Once you’ve reached the Necropolis in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’ll most likely notice specific side quests pop up after you’ve recruited Emmerich and progressed through the main story. One such quest line is the series of “Hauntings” quests, where Rook will have to help track down spirits released into the world. The first quest, “Hauntings: Deathly Curiosity”, will be available shortly after the recruitment of Emmerich. When it is ready for you, you’ll need to head back to the Necropolis and speak with Myrna to accept the task and track down the Curiosity Spirit.

Tracking Down the Spirit in Hauntings: Deathly Curiosity

This first spirit can be found deeper in the Necropolis halls.

Tracking down the Curiosity spirit won’t be a difficult task as it is relatively close to where you pick up the quest. The only issue is that you’ll have to go the long way from the northeast entry to rest of the halls. Here you’ll be met with multiple Venatori barrier crystals keeping sections of the halls blocked off. The first barrier crystal will take you directly into a fight with various Venatori looking to cause harm and manipulate spirits within the Necropolis. Take them down, and you’ll be free to lower the remaining three barriers blocking further progress into the Necropolis.

The western barrier will unlock a shortcut back into the main area of the Necropolis, while the southern barrier will take you further towards your objective. Continue making your way through the southern exit from this room. This will take you to another section where you can now go north and unlock the last main room door previously locked off.

The barrier wall blocked with three Venatori barrier crystals will have a new Codex entry within that will also provide +50 Caretaker Power, which will help with getting more potent enchantments and gear upgrades down the road.

Fighting the Burgeoning Malice Spirit

Be prepared to deal with ranged attacks and barrier health.

Heading south will take you straight to the Burgeoning Malice Curiosity spirit to fight. This spirit is a mage skeleton that has barrier health that will prevent you from dealing direct health damage until it has been depleted, so you will have to make sure you throw out your barrier break attacks to remove this quickly. If you have skills with a bonus to barrier damage, these will help out greatly here and for any fight with these types of health. Burgeoning Malice will also queue up a set of fireballs that will spawn overhead and launch back-to-back, take care to dodge or parry them back to the spirit to avoid being stunned in one spot for too long. When you see three red orbs appear above the spirit, you’ll also have to take care to avoid a spinning laser area-of-effect spell that will be brought onto the field.

The orb area-of-effect spells don’t move quickly and are fairly easy to dodge, but you have to be careful as the spirit may end up dodging them, which makes dealing damage a little more difficult at times. Some other attacks you’ll have to watch out for are also variants of one another. One version of this attack is going to be a line area-of-effect that will bring out a line of crystals that will set the ground on fire, while the other is a circle area-of-effect spell that will explode on the ground surrounding the Burgeoning Malice spirit. There is no real order that any of these spells will be used, and this boss will not hesitate to stack as many as possible on top of itself when you’ve cornered it. One effective way to deal with this is to trigger detonations with your party members as often as possible to ensure that the spell casts are regularly interrupted.