There is a series of side quests within Dragon Age: The Veilguard that will start shortly after you’ve recruited Emmerich, and it will continue as the main story progresses. The Hauntings quests will pit Rook against multiple spirits throughout the game’s story. These quests also happen in sets of two, meaning that once you’ve completed one of them you’ll get another boss to take down immediately. “Hauntings: Feeling Scared?” will take place only after you’ve completed the previous quest “Hauntings: Shadows of Fortune” and proceeded through some of the main story. When more side quests have become available, go ahead and speak with Myrna at the Necropolis to accept the quest.

Stopping the Possessor Demon in Hauntings: Feeling Scared?

Locating this demon is quite easy, but always be prepared for a fight.

Like most of the spirits and demons you’ve gone against until this point, locating them is the easy part. This demon in particular will be found at the Old Crossroads in the Hossberg Wetlands. From the fast travel waypoint you’ll only need to head north to where the possessor demon has taken up residence. The Scarecrow is a difficult fight by itself, and you’ll need to be prepared to deal with multiple enemies to take down this demon.

The Scarecrow starts with barrier health like several of the bosses you’ve fought in this quest line so far. What makes The Scarecrow a threat are the four demons it will summon into the fight immediately. These enemies are going to surround you and do their best to keep you from getting close to the boss. You can take these mobs out easily enough, but the boss is always going to summon more when they’ve fallen. The strategy for this fight in particular is the tried and true method of dealing with multiple enemies and attacks in action games; just keep moving.

You’ll have to keep an eye out for The Scarecrow’s ice beam attack that it will use as soon as it gains distance in the fight. The ice beam attack is going to track Rook and the extra demon spirits are sure to follow, but this is okay due to where you are fighting being in a nice open area. Try not to double back onto the beam, and you should be okay with this specific attack. The boss is also going to be teleporting all over the area, making any close-quarters engagements difficult. If you are playing the Warrior class, you’ll want to use your shield throw attack to keep the barrier health from coming back while also using party member attacks to keep gaining some stagger as well.

There will be another wide-range attack that the boss can fire off from a distance. This is more of a wall compared to the beam. This attack will move at a moderate speed towards you and when caught by it you’ll be knocked back or stunned briefly, making this a pretty painful attack to get hit by when the summoned enemies are nearby. Abilities and ultimate use will also allow you to gain invulnerable frames to go through the boss attacks. This will knock them out of their attack while making them a little less of a pain to deal with when attempting to get closer to deal damage. Once you’ve defeated The Scarecrow, you can return to Myrna at the Necropolis to gain your reward and the next Hauntings quest.

Hauntings: Feeling Scared? Rewards

+4 Etheric Remnant

+3 Fade-Touched Silk Fade-Touched Silk

The Iron Cast

+400 Gold

+250 Mount Watch Strength

Stopping the Undead Killer in Hauntings: Deadly Playtime

This unsuspecting object has been turned killer and must be stopped.

Once you’ve turned in the Feeling Scared? quest, you will be tasked with taking down a new foe. This undead killer’s spirit has taken hold of a toy and now resides on a building roof within Dock Town. The closest fast travel waypoint will be west of the map marker and place you next to a ladder that will take you to the rooftop for this boss fight. When you jump to the rooftop you’ll be met with the boss instantly, so be prepared for the fight.

The candlehop, Death, will have both barrier and shield health that will keep it alive longer than most of the bosses you’ve faced until this point. The boss can be staggered, but the bar will take quite some time to fill, so make sure you use detonation attack with your party as often as possible if you’re looking to deal takedown damage. Death will have various attacks, with one of them being a teleport that will place an area of effect marker on where it will land next. This marker will explode once Death has made it to the destination, so make sure you’ve backed off far enough to avoid taking damage to the teleport. Another attack it will utilize is an ice-based attack that summons three orbs above the boss, three total, hitting you back to back once they’ve been fully conjured overhead.

Death will also perform a line area of effect while teleporting that will drop several fireballs that explode once they hit the ground. This attack also has a chance of other attacks like the ice orbs chaining with the fireballs, meaning you’ll have to be quick to dodge these multiple attacks coming out all at once. The boss will follow the same pattern of moving, using ice orbs, teleporting, and then combo the other moves. While a fairly basic boss in terms of attack patterns, Death can still hit hard if you’ve been caught in the crossfire. Once the boss has been defeated, you can return to the Necropolis and speak with Myrna to finish out the quest line and receive your reward.