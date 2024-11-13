The Hauntings quest line in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a series of quests that starts shortly after recruiting Emmerich and will continue on and off while you progress through the main story. After completing Hauntings: Deathly Curiosity and Hauntings: Restless Dreams, you’ll have to go through the main story for a few quests before more side quests start opening up each area again. Always check each region while you progress through each story beat, as after a short time in the main story, the “Hauntings: From Beyond” quest will become available in the Necropolis.

Stop an Undead Watcher in Hauntings: From Beyond

This is a fairly quick and easy haunting to find right away.

To start the From Beyond quest, you’ll need to travel back to the Necropolis and speak with Myrna once again. She’ll talk with Rook regarding one of their own Veil Watchers who had fallen and is now back as an Undead Watcher. The spirit is just north of the eluvian that you end up at when fast-traveling to the Necropolis, and it is a short run north of Myrna’s location. The Lost Watcher’s Wing will be where The Lost Explorer has recently taken up residence and needs to be defeated.

The Lost Explorer will have armor that needs to be taken down before you can deal normal health damage, on top of utilizing a large great axe. This great axe has multiple attacks with a long reach, one being a frenzy of swings and another a spinning attack where it will slowly track where you are moving. The lost warrior can apply the Necrosis status effect on Rook and deal constant damage over time if you aren’t careful when it attacks. Most of the attacks tossed out can be parried and blocked as well, but if you miss just one parry you will get hit with that Necrosis effect if you aren’t careful. One more attack that will be thrown at Rook will be an area of effect necrotic pool that will persist for a short amount of time during the fight. This attack can also be queued up during any other attacks with the only visual warning being the circular mark on the ground where the puddle is going to land.

Once The Lost Explorer, you can make your way back to Myrna and speak with her to inform her that their fallen comrade is now at rest. Afterward, you’ll be given the next quest, “Hauntings: Shadows of Fortune”, for some further spirit hunting.

Hauntings: From Beyond Rewards

+6 Etheric Remnant

+3 Fade-Touched Silk

Paint of Parasites Vitaar

+400 Gold

Winged Glaive (Warrior two-handed weapon appearance)

+250 Mourn Watch Strength

Stopping the Undead Marauders in Hauntings: Shadows of Fortune

In this next quest, you’ll need to head back to the Crossroads.

After completing Hauntings: From Beyond and receiving Hauntings: Shadows of Fortune, Room will be tasked with taking down some marauder spirits that have taken up arms in the Crossroads. This group of unruly spirits can be found in Elvhenan’s Haven in the middle of the Crossroads, which also has a convenient fast-travel waypoint to the east of their location. Once you’ve traveled to the Elvhenan’s Haven area, you’ll only need to head west to encounter The Skeleton Crew.

This boss fight is going to be four enemies who each have one health bar tied to the boss health bar you’ll see. Each enemy defeated depletes the overall health of the boss, and they don’t respawn during the fight, so you can focus on taking down one enemy at a time. There are several classes for these marauder spirits as well. Two melee units, with one using a sword and shield, with the other using dual axes. The two mages will be somewhat different though, with the smaller mage casting fireball attacks regularly while you are fighting. The bigger mage will have barrier health and use several tracking projectile spells. A Line area of effect spell will also be used where explosions will land in rapid succession, and another where they will cover the area and randomly land and a circular area of effect attack on the ground it stands on. As well as one final area of effect where the ground surrounding the mage will explode.

When taking on these enemies, you’ll mostly likely wish to ignore the mages at first since some of their longer-range spells are easily blocked and parried. This allows you to focus on taking down the melee units that will be doubling up to apply pressure on Rook and can do a surprising amount of damage to you if you aren’t careful. Once the melee units are taken care of you’ll want to take down the smaller mage so that you won’t have any fireballs pelting you in the back of the head while you are focused on the bigger mage, then once all three of these enemies are taken care of you can focus on that bigger mage. Once all the final mage's allies are taken care of the fight becomes quite easy, allowing you to move and attack without worry of the other enemies surprising you. If you are playing as Warrior, you can essentially get into this skeleton's face and put on a ton of pressure, using detonations from your party to gain some stagger damage as well. This mage can’t reliably hit you with the tracking spells when you are up close, and the only other close-range attack it has is the area of effect spell it will sometimes use to push you away.