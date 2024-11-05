When first entering the Rivain Coast in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’ll have to do so to recruit Taash to join the team. After she has joined up with Rook and is now residing in the Lighthouse, you can return to Rivain Coast for some side quests. One such side quest can be encountered during a quest you’ll find when you go to Taash’s room in the Lighthouse.

You can knock out two birds with one stone here when you start the quest “For Gold and Glory”. Along the way, you’ll also encounter “The Warden Vault” quest.

The First Lock

This lock is one you will encounter almost immediately after entering this new area of the Rivain Coast.

Once you reach the Warden Castle, the first lock you’ll run into will be just around the corner from a wall that Taash can break by blowing it up with her fire breath on a bomb. Once you’ve gotten Taash to destroy the wall, you’ll want to take a left just past this broken wall and head into a room that is going to be filled with breakable boxes. Here you will notice three torches that can be ignited but will need to be done so in a specific order or else they will go out by igniting the wrong ones.

The order for the torches is as follows:

Right

Left

Middle

Once all the torches have been lit up, you’ll then head left after leaving this room, up the stairs, and climb up to the next level of the castle. Go to the end of this new walkway and through the door on your right. Once through the door, you’ll see a replica of the three torches you’ve just lit up on the wall at the other end of this room paired with a lever. Pull the lever and this gate will open with some loot. If you are the Warrior class, there will be a chest with the Encrusted Whorl shield for you, as well as the first Warden Seal to light for the vault.

The Second Lock

This lock will be a bit further into the Warden Castle after you’ve dealt with some enemies.

After you’ve unlocked the castle’s main gate, and you have entered the Castle Bailey and dealt with the enemies, you can use Taash to blow up another bomb to open up the path to a nearby wisp that will be in the room she just opened up. The nearby ladder will take you straight to this wisp, and you’ll need to deliver it to a body. Make your way back into the castle and take a left into the hallway that is blocked off by a crystal that Taash can melt with her fire breath, have her melt these crystals, and now you’ll be able to gather the wisp to take to the end of the hallway.

Take the wisp to the crack in the wall, and it will inhabit the nearby skeleton to open up the gate in front of you. The Warrior class will be happy to find the Crystalline Greataxe within the chest in the room, and you can now activate the Warden Seal that is on your right when entering the room.

The Third Lock

The last lock will require a little more work to get to as it is dependent on finding a spirit three times.

When traveling through the castle, you may have noticed a grave surrounded by glowing butterflies and a sword that is stuck in the ground. When investigating the sword, you’ll see a spirit make its way through the hallway and past a wall. Here you’ll need to find two more sites surrounded by those same butterflies in order of where the spirit had been headed at the time. The spirit will head north, and the next site will be directed across from the spot you had to climb up to get to that first Warden Seal.

You’ll only need to go to this site and stand briefly before the spirit departs again. Afterward, the spirit will head to another spot just outside the castle entrance. Once this final spot has been found, you can now head back into the castle through the main entrance and find it waiting near the last lock location. Stand nearby one final time and a secret room will open, allowing you to use the final Warden Seal.