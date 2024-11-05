Similar to previous Bioware RPGs, Dragon Age: The Veilguard features a cast of companions that can aid the player in combat using a variety of abilities. Each companion comes with a unique set of abilities that can be activated by players at any time provided they're not on cooldown. Abilities can be combined to create powerful effects known as Detonations that inflict a massive amount of AoE damage.

Related Dragon Age: The Veilguard: The Labs Below Quest Walkthrough Sometimes you must revisit the past to understand someone who is a mystery.

Every companion in Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets access to a total of six active abilities and numerous passive skills. Some of these abilities will be available right away as soon as the companion joins the party, while others will unlock over time as you progress through the game. This guide will give you a full breakdown of how to unlock the remaining abilities. We’ll also go over each companion’s kit so you can get a good idea of what party members bring to the table even before you recruit them.

How to Unlock Companion Abilities

Players can unlock new abilities for their companions by increasing their Bond with them. You only need to increase a companion’s Bond to level 2 to unlock most of their abilities. The Bond is essentially a reputation system, so do things your companions like and your Bond with them will steadily increase over time. Some of the things you can do to speed things along include having them in your party during missions, making dialogue choices they approve of, completing side quests for them, and giving them gifts.

At Bond level 2, your companions will have five out of their six abilities available to use. The sixth ability is their Ultimate ability and this one is a bit trickier to unlock. Instead of simply increasing your Bond level with a specific companion, you’ll need to complete their entire questline and achieve the “Hero of the Veilguard” status. Doing so will not only unlock their Ultimate ability, but will also give them some unique passives and a Legendary armor.

At the end of a companion’s questline, players must choose between two sets of mutually-exclusive rewards. The Ultimate will be the same regardless of your choice, but the other rewards will differ depending on your choice.

Companion Abilities and Ultimates

While each companion gets access to five main abilities, only three of them can be active at any one time. You can choose the three you want from the Companions menu. Ultimate abilities and unique traits have their own dedicated slot, so you don't have to worry about those. Below is the full list of main abilities and Ultimates available for every companion in the game.

Harding

Ability Applies Detonates Damage Type Shred Sundered - Physical Heavy Draw - Overwhelmed Physical Seismic Shot - - Physical Adrenaline Rush - - - Soothing Poison - - -

Ultimate: Heart of the Titan

Neve

Main Ability Applies Detonates Damage Type Glacial Pace Weakened - Cold Icebreaker - Sundered Cold Blizzard - - Cold Replenish - - - Time Slow - - -

Ultimate: Winter's Wrath

Bellara

Main Ability Applies Detonates Damage Type Enfeebling Shot Weakened - Electricity Fade Bolts - Sundered Electricity Galvanized Tear - - Electricity Replenish - - - Time Slow - - -

Ultimate: Chain Lightning

Lucanis

Main Ability Applies Detonates Damage Type Debilitate Sundered - Necrotic Eviscerate - Overwhelmed Necrotic Abominate - - Necrotic Adrenaline Rush - - - Soothing Potion - -

Ultimate: Demon of Rebellion

Emmrich

Main Ability Applies Detonates Damage Type Entangling Spirits Weakened - Necrotic Final Rites - Sundered Necrotic The Bell Tolls - - Necrotic Replenish - - - Time Slow - - -

Ultimate: Death's Caress

Davrin

Main Ability Applies Detonates Damage Type Heroic Strike Overwhelmed - Fire Death From Above - Weakened Fire Assan Strike - - Fire Battle Cry - - - In War, Victory - - -

Ultimate: Defender

Taash

Main Ability Applies Detonates Damage Type Spitfire Overwhelmed - Fire Dragonfire Strike - Weakened Fire Fire Breath - - Fire Dragon's Roar - - - Fortune's Favor - - -

Ultimate: Qunari Focus