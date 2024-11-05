Dragon Age: The Veilguard has a fairly straightforward progression system where you consistently grow more powerful as you acquire new skills and equipment. For the most part, every new piece of equipment you find is going to be overall better than what you had before, albeit it might not necessarily have the right stats for your build. Luckily, you don't need new items because you can upgrade your current equipment to increase its power level while also gaining some more of the stats you do want.

There are two ways of upgrading equipment in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. One of these methods will increase an item’s level while the other will improve its rarity. Your equipment will grow more powerful regardless of which method you use, but one of them will have a more noticeable impact than the other. That said, you should still take advantage of both systems if you want to get the most out of your equipment. Let’s take a look at how both systems work.

You can also upgrade companion equipment using either of these methods.

How to Increase an Item’s Level

To increase the level of one of your items, you’ll first need to unlock the Workshop in your base of operations, the Lighthouse. The Workshop becomes available a couple of hours into the game, so simply follow the story, and you’ll get to that point in no time. Once the Workshop becomes available, you can speak to the Caretaker to gain access to the equipment upgrade menu. Upgrading an item costs a certain quantity of materials, like Flawless Crystal, Imperial Weave, and Pure Ore. The amount and type of materials needed depends on the item’s current level and rarity.

Items start at level 0 and can be upgraded all the way up to level 10. Unfortunately, just because you have the necessary resources, that doesn’t automatically mean you can upgrade items to max level immediately. Items can only be upgraded up to a certain level depending on the Workshop’s current rank. For instance, if your Workshop is rank 4, you can use it to upgrade items only up to level 4. On the bright side, you can upgrade even low-level items directly to the current Workshop rank. You can increase the Workshop’s rank by collecting Mementos during exploration. Once you have enough of them, the game will let you know that you can go back to base to upgrade the Workshop.

Upgrading items via the Workshop improves their stats, but doesn’t unlock their special passives.

How to Improve an Item’s Rarity

Items in Dragon Age: The Veilguard come in five different colors, with each color representing their rarity. Just like in most other RPGs that use color-coding, grey items are Common, green ones are Uncommon, blue ones are Rare, purple ones are Epic, and orange ones are Legendary. There are also red items, but these are unique and cannot be upgraded. As far as non-unique items are concerned, you can upgrade them by finding additional copies of the same item.

Every time you find a duplicate item, its rarity will go up, as will its item level. You’re bound to come across the same item multiple times while exploring the world, and you can also buy items from shops if you want to speed things along. Shops have a limited selection of goods available at first, but you can spend some resources and faction reputation to increase their rank. Doing so will unlock new items and upgrade opportunities. Improving an item's rarity increases its stats and unlocks a special passive ability at every level.