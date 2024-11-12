In Memoriam is a side quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard that involves murders, demons, and some good old-fashioned detective work. This optional quest becomes available immediately after completing Shadows of Minrathous, a short story quest that takes place in Dock Town.

Once you’ve concluded your business with the Shadow Dragons in Dock Town, open your map and you’ll notice a yellow exclamation mark to the northeast. Make your way to the marked location to start In Memoriam. We recommend bringing along Neve and Lucanis for this quest, but you can get away with using any combination of companions.

Hortensia the Gardener

As you approach the marked location, you will be ambushed by a group of enemies led by a powerful Shade known as Despondence. After the Shade has been defeated, talk to the Spirit of Compassion to learn about the recent murders in Dock Town. Your goal is to find out more about the victims and help the dead get some closure. The first victim can be found inside a ritual circle next to the spirit. Follow the trail of blood north and start looking for some clues that might reveal what happened.

As you enter the next area, look to your left and go up the stairs to find the first clue, a torn journal page. There’s another page sitting on the wooden stand at the top of the stairs. Read both of them and go inside the small building to your left to find a third page. Read it to learn that the name of the first victim was Hortensia and that she was a gardener who got into debt and was struggling to keep her business afloat. Once you’ve learned the identity of the first victim, the spirit asks you to investigate the other two murders.

Marcus the Scholar

If you don’t mind taking a little detour, keep heading north to find a chest and a Memento inside a small building. The building is locked, but you can get inside through the window. From there, you can follow the same path you did during The Smuggled Relic Case quest until you reach the Temple of Andraste. Alternatively, you can now open the door that unlocks a shortcut from Razikale Walk to the temple. Regardless of how you get there, follow the path east through the Temple Courtyard and take the north exit outside the building to reach a new location called Andraste’s Watch.

As soon as you exit the building, you’ll see the second victim on a wooden platform in front of you. Interact with the body to summon a large Shade called Remorse along with a couple of smaller demons. Just like Despondence, Remorse is resistant to Cold but vulnerable to Fire damage, so make sure to use that to your advantage. Defeat the Shade and talk to the spirit to proceed. It’s time to start exploring the area in search of clues.

Follow the trail of blood leading north, and you’ll soon come across an unmarked journal that mentions strange whispers in the night. Keep following the path and interact with the Fen’harel Altar, which will point you in the direction of some treasure. Turn around and look on the nearby table for a piece of paper you can interact with. Reading it will reveal that the second victim was a scholar named Marcus. There’s another clue in front of the tent behind you, but you can skip that one since simply learning the name of the victim is enough to progress the quest.

If you want to explore the area before you proceed, use the slope next to the Fen’harel Altar to get to the lower level. You’ll find the aforementioned treasure down there along with a Blight Cyst that spawns a powerful enemy once destroyed. Take the elevator back to the upper level when you’re ready to leave the area.

Evander the Artist

Make your way back to the Temple of Andraste, but this time take the southern exit. This will take you to Urhemiel Venue and the location of the third victim. Approaching the corpse will cause another group of Shades to ambush you, this one led by a large Shade called Isolation. These enemies are identical to the ones you faced before and are easy enough to dispatch. Defeat all of them and talk to the Spirit of Compassion to proceed.

Follow the trial of blood to find the location of the first clue, a charcoal drawing of Dock Town, next to a ladder. Take the ladder to the upper level where you’ll find another charcoal drawing. Take the stairs to your right and you’ll spot another drawing on the table, this one signed by an artist named Evander. Talk to the Spirit of Compassion one final time to complete In Memoriam. As a reward for helping the spirit, you will be rewarded with 200 Gold, 5 Fade-Touched Crystals, and +100 reputation with the Shadow Dragons.