The Dragon Age series is no stranger to having players make decisions that will further impact the game world, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard is no exception here. As you progress the story, you’ll encounter a new choice to assist one of two cities that desperately need help against the blight dragons that have attacked.

After you’ve met and recruited Davrin into your party, you’ll be met with a choice as soon as you start to make your way back to the Lighthouse with him. The gods have made a move on Minrathous and Treviso with their blight dragons and threaten the lives within each city. Rook cannot fight both sides at once though, and you’ll be in charge of the decision on which city you will go to first.

Choosing Minrathous

Helping Minrathous will give you unique ways that shape the future of Treviso.

When helping aid Minrathous in pushing back the blight, the following will take place in this variant of events:

You will fight Seartooth Vyrantus , one of the two blighted dragons that are threatening the cities. After some time, the dragon will be called back to the god for a new task.

, one of the two blighted dragons that are threatening the cities. After some time, the dragon will be called back to the god for a new task. The coup that the Venatori planned to execute during the attack does not come to fruition and the Shadow Dragons can hold them back yet again.

planned to execute during the attack does not come to fruition and the Shadow Dragons can hold them back yet again. Despite keeping Minrathous safe, Treviso is now overrun by blight and the water will now have been poisoned by it. Due to the attack on their city, all side quests that were not completed are now failed, new ones appear, and all fast travel waypoints are reset.

and the water will now have been poisoned by it. Due to the attack on their city, all side quests that were not completed are now failed, new ones appear, and all fast travel waypoints are reset. Lucanis will now have the Hardened effect. This will reset all of his skill points and lock certain abilities that he could use prior. Hardened will also enhance some abilities to do more damage.

Choosing Treviso

Saving Treviso will now change the future of Minrathous.

Going to save Treviso and fend off the blight dragon will now have the following events take place:

You will now fight Corius the Icetalon instead of Seartooth Vyrantus , who will also be called back to the gods after some time has passed in the fight.

instead of , who will also be called back to the gods after some time has passed in the fight. The canal water in Treviso has not been poisoned due to your intervention.

Minrathous is now a blighted city because of the blight dragon attack. The Venatori execute their coup and take over the city. While attempting to keep the dragon at bay the Shadow Dragon leader, Viper, has been poisoned and is on his last legs. The streets are teeming with violence against the people and many of the Shadow Dragons have to go into hiding.

execute their coup and take over the city. While attempting to keep the dragon at bay the Shadow Dragon leader, Viper, has been poisoned and is on his last legs. The streets are teeming with violence against the people and many of the Shadow Dragons have to go into hiding. Neve will now have the Hardened effect. This will reset all of her skill points and lock certain abilities that she could use prior. Hardened will also enhance some abilities to do more damage.

This choice is going to come down to your preference of your party characters, as you’ll have to neglect one city for another, which results in Neve or Lucanis staying in their homes to aid in repairing the damage done. The result of the aftermath changes the city that had to fight the dragon alone. This will automatically reset all of your fast travel waypoints, fail any side quests that were not accepted or done yet, and also allow you to do new side quests in each one to help the population recover.