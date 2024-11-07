When playing through Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’ll run into dozens of side quests. Many of these quests are going to be available after reaching a new area or after specific story events pass. When you first get the opportunity to go into the Hossberg Wetlands, you can go ahead and start two side quests right when you get into the area. One of these quests will be named “Only an Echo”. Rook will speak with Ida, who is searching for information about what has happened to the Voss family and hopes that they are still alive and well.

Making Your Way to the Flooded Farmlands

Part of the main quest in this area also takes place along the way to the family farm. To save some time, feel free to take care of some of these objectives as well.

After you’ve spoken with Ida, you’ll need to progress further into Hossberg Wetlands to investigate the disappearance of the family she is searching for. You’ll need to fight through some tunnels filled with Darkspawn that will be in between you and the farm, with plenty of blight cysts blocking the path as well. Once you’ve taken care of these enemies and cysts, you’ll exit the tunnels and go into another area in the Hossberg Wetlands, Old Crossroads. You’ll also run into 9-10 Darkspawn enemies and an optional Champion Blight Cyst. You don’t have to fight the champion within the cyst to get into the next portion of this quest.

Investigating the Farmland for Clues

Keep a close eye out when in this area for the notes you are looking for.

After you’ve taken care of the blight blocking the path to the farm, you’ll head north into the Flooded Farmlands, where this side quest will take place. Once you’ve made it you’ll be searching for four pieces of evidence of what happened here while the blight took over.

Note 1: The first note that you'll find is closest to the southern entrance of the Flooded Farmlands will be located in a blight cyst that can be destroyed in the southwest area of the farm.



Note 2: The second note you can find will be next to a water well just a short walk away from the first one. It can be found just northeast of the first note. There will be a few Darkspawn and blight cysts nearby, so make sure to kill them quickly too, so that exploration can be done without much worry of being attacked. You can also investigate the well to get more information on what is happening in this area.



Note 3: The third note will be located in the main farmhouse north of that cyst that will bring out the ogre. It will be locked off due to blight so you’ll need to break the three cysts blocking off the entrance. The first step in starting the chain reaction to break the rest can be found in the section just beyond the western wall of the farmland. Once the house is open, the third note can be found on a table just past the doorway.



Be careful while on your way to the third note, there will be a cyst near a ballista that can be broken. This will have a Darkspawn Ogre and some smaller Darkspawn break through the wall connected to the cyst.

Note 4: The final note will be further into the house. You’ll have to cross over the fallen beam to get to a ladder that will take you up to the top floor. Once you’ve climbed the ladder, the final note will be on an end table next to one of the Voss family member's bodies.



After all the notes have been collected, you will then be tasked with heading back to the well to end the cycle of madness. Go ahead and make your way back to where the second note was found and seal the well. Once the well has been sealed off and will keep people from coming to further harm, you’ll head back to Ida and tell her the news of what had transpired in the Farmland and what happened to the Voss family. You can fast-travel back to town or explore some more before turning in the quest.

Rewards

Follower bond increase

+500 EXP

+200 Gold

+5 Fade-Touched Ore

+50 Grey Wardens Strength