Key Takeaways Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases on Halloween, 2024, on PC, PS5, and Xbox without needing EA app.

Join Rook and a team of heroes as the Veilguard fighting corrupt ancient gods in Thedas.

Voice-cast announced, Dragon Age game shifted to single-player RPG; fans can prepare with existing games.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will keep fans from trick or treating because its release date takes place on Halloween: October 31, 2024. Likely, by the time you're reading this, a new trailer has been launched by publisher EA and Edmonton-based developer BioWare, revealing the long-awaited release date. Wario64 found a short clip a few hours before, revealing the date early.

Thankfully, when Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases on PC (as well as PS5 and Xbox Series systems), you can launch the game straight from Steam. You won't need to use the EA app at all. In addition, you can get the game on Epic Games Store.

An Epic Adventure Awaits

In this entry of the long-running fantasy series, you take on the role of Rook. You're leading a team against gods who want to blight the world. Together, with a team of heroes, you'll become the Veilguard, a group that will defend Thedas from corrupt ancient gods that have been set free. There will be seven companions you can befriend and in most cases, fall in love with, similar to games like Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 and BioWare's other landmark series Mass Effect.

"Your choices in these stories will impact how they develop, and completing them might unlock powerful abilities," says the game's Steam page. "Create memories with your team that will deepen your experiences in Thedas and give you more to fight for."

Related Dragon Age: The Veilguard Voice Cast Announced The Veilguard is full of unique faces, and with them come talented voices.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard was once thought up as a multiplayer experience but is now dedicated to being a single-player RPG; just the way it's supposed to be. If you want to prepare for this narrative adventure, all the Dragon Age games are currently on sale until August 19. They're currently at a steep 90% discount, so it's worth getting them now before you regret it. They're all fantastic games.

Dragon Age Inquisition is now 90% off on Steam.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is Worth Getting

"It’s one of the most overwhelming experiences on the market, containing not only the best character development found in any RPG, but an open world that’s actually polished," said our Dragon Age: Inquisition review. "The artistic and visual fidelity help with the immersion, but it’s the branching, player driven storyline and exquisitely layered combat system that create something special."

After a long 10 year wait, Dragon Age fans will finally get a new mainline chapter to play in the storyline. After the failures of Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda, hopefully BioWare can deliver. Let's hope the next Mass Effect performs as well and keeps BioWare in a healthy spot in the industry.