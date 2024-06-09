Key Takeaways Dragon Age: The Veilguard, previously known as Dread Wolf, focuses on companions, not solely on the Dread Wolf.

The game is set to be released in Fall 2024

A cinematic trailer showcased party members and announced that gameplay would be revealed on June 11

During the Xbox Games Showcase today, Electronic Arts interrupted a string of Bethesda announcements to showcase the recently renamed Dragon Age: The Veilguard with a cinematic trailer. The trailer showcased the party members you can expect, and shared that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released this year.

Previously known as Dragon Age: Dread Wolf, Bioware announced last week that the game was renamed Dragon Age: The Veilguard due to the game's focus on your character and their companions. The Dread Wolf will still play a major part in the game, but the story is not centered on them. That announcement also revealed that Bioware had explored many ideas during the creation of this newest game in the series.

When will Dragon Age: The Veilguard be released?

Today's trailer revealed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released in the Fall of 2024. They didn't provide us with more details on that, but they did show us a list of companions who will be in the game, some of whom are returning from past games. The companions who will be in Dragon Age: The Veilguard are:

Harding: The Scout (returning from a supporting character role in Dragon Age: Inquisition)

Neve: The Detective

Lucanis: The Mage Killer

Bellara: The Veil Jumper

Emmrich: The Necromancer

Davrin: The Warden

Taash: The Dragon Hunter

The trailer also showed the return of Varric once again, as he is talking with Harding in the Dragon Age: The Veilguard reveal trailer. He isn't listed as one of the companions who are focused on in the trailer with each bit describing a bit of what they bring to the team. Neve is mentioned as someone who can be the eyes and ears in the shadows, while Lucanis is mentioned as someone who can bring a little darkness to the day, presumably as essentially an assassin.

Bellara is mentioned after saying that they are going to the fade, as fits with the ending of Dragon Age: Inquisition and the Dread Wolf's plans, while necromancer Emmrich is shown after they mention digging up buried secrets. Davrin comes up when the mention of Darkspawn and demons, as the wardens are trained to fight the Darkspawn and other demons. Finally, Taash is mentioned as someone with 'fire in their blood' after the mention of their being dragons, who have returned in previous games. The focus on companions brings to mind Mass Effect 2 (part of the Mass Effect: Legendary Collection), and how different characters there fit a role for a specific mission.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming in Fall 2024, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay will be showcased on Tuesday, June 11 at 11 am Eastern.