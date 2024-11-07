Sea of Blood is a main story quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard that automatically triggers after completing Shadows Crossing. This is one of the two quests you’ll need to undertake once you reach the Crossroads, with the other being The Smuggled Relic Case. Completing Sea of Blood unlocks a new companion, the Antivan Crow assassin Lucanis Dellamorte.

Sea of Blood is a somewhat lengthy, but otherwise straightforward quest. That said, you’re likely to miss out on some pretty sweet loot if you go directly for the objective instead of taking the time to explore around. Don’t worry, though, because we carefully combed through the entire quest area just so we can show you where to find the most important points of interest.

Treviso

Your first order of business is to take the portal from the Crossroads to Treviso. As soon as you arrive, you’ll be greeted by Teia, an emissary of the Antivan Crows. Follow Teia as she escorts you to her leader, but don’t be afraid to stray off the beaten path a little if you want to collect a bit of loot on the way. At the very least, you’ll want to grab the two Mementos found in the first building you’ll come across after using the zipline.

Talk to Caterina Dellamore to learn about her grandson, Lucanis, also known as “the demon of Vyrantium”. Lucanis is a master assassin who can aid you in your quest to stop the elven gods, but there’s a little caveat. Lucanis was captured and is currently being held in an underwater prison known as the Ossuary. You know what that means. Time to bust him out. Follow Illario and then take the boat to reach the Ossuary.

Free Lucanis

From the Entrance Hall, follow the quest marker until you reach the Cliffs. Head up the stairs to your left to find a couple of chests and then proceed toward the quest marker again. You’ll soon come across a sealed door that can be opened by solving a little puzzle involving some red crystals. Look up and destroy the three floating crystals to remove the shield from the big crystal on the door. Destroy the big crystal to remove the barrier. Before you proceed through the main door, check the room to your left to find a chest and some random loot lying around on the ground.

Close

Open the main door to trigger a cutscene that introduces you to Lucanis. Technically, you’re there to free him, but he ends up doing a pretty good job of killing his captors all by himself. However, he can’t leave the Ossuary just yet and requests that you help him destroy a vial of his blood that the Venatori are using to control him. He also needs to fulfill an old contract that requires him to kill a Venatori leader before he can join you in your quest. Exhaust all his dialogue and proceed to the first objective.

Blood Heist

Dispatch the trio of mages that ambush your party as you leave the room Lucanis was imprisoned in and grab the key from one of their corpses. Use the key to unlock the nearby door and look around the room to find a Memento along with three sealed doors. Go up the stairs to your left to unseal the first door and gain access to a higher vantage point. From there, you can destroy one of the crystals blocking the remaining two doors. Jump down and look up to spot the other crystal you’ll need to destroy to unseal the doors. Loot both rooms and then follow the quest marker to reach the Outer Cells.

Go upstairs to find a group of mages guarding three sealed rooms. Take care of the mages and look up to find a crystal floating above the spherical sculpture. Destroy it to unseal the rooms. Two of those rooms contain captured Darkspawn while the third one contains a blue energy crystal you can use to power the nearby device that lets you proceed to the next area. However, before you do that, you’ll want to grab the crystal and backtrack to the previous room where you’ll find an identical device. Place the crystal to activate a bridge that grants you access to a small side chamber where you’ll find a couple of chests and some other loot. Grab the crystal and go back to following the quest marker.