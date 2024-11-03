As you progress through the story in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you'll encounter new side quests in locations that you may have explored previously. As you continue playing the game, more quests will crop up in these past locations and with these quests, you'll be presented with new opportunities to snag some loot or explore areas that had been locked off prior due to the story being confined to a specific area at the time you were there. After you've gone through the main story for a few quests, one of the side quests that will be available will be the "Spirits of the Dalish".

Speaking With the Spirit

The quest will start once you speak with the spirit near the river in the Arlathan Forest.

To start this side quest, you can open up your map and check the forest in your world map to see if there are any new quests available. When you confirm a new quest is ready, you'll need to teleport or take an eluvian to go and speak with the spirit on the boat at rest in Ruin’s Reach. Rook will be informed by their party members that she will need assistance to ease her anguish before it can harm her even further. Rook will then be tasked with finding various mementos of a nearby clan that had been traveling through the Arlathan Forest to help the spirit move on.

The objectives listed will be in order from West to East on the map:

Proceeding north, the first memento is found in this area just ahead of the spirit NPC. There will be a fallen tree that you need to cross into the next area to explore, head left towards some nearby ruins. It will be found next to a body that a boulder has crushed. Be careful as you enter the area near this memento, boulders will fall from the sky and cause area of effect damage on your way to the memento.

Going further east from the first memento, you will find a staircase leading north next to a barrier blocking another area. Go up this staircase and keep heading north through the Nameless Building. As you keep heading north you’ll find a ladder near an Owl Statue. Take this ladder down to the next area. Heading directly south after defeating the enemies nearby will lead you to a ledge with the next memento to gather.

The third memento will be located just west of the second one in an open area. In the west corner of this area, you will find a broken mirror surrounded by skeletons. That will be where the third memento is located.

Head back north after picking up the third memento and follow the river east. This will lead you to a cave surrounded by some darkspawn enemies that need to be killed before you can collect the fourth memento.

From the cave you’ll then head east once more, still following the river to a nearby shipwreck. Enemies will inhabit this area as well, dispatch them and make your way to the furthest part of the wrecked ship with two dead bodies where the last memento will be found.

Once all the mementos have been collected, you'll return to the spirit and perform a new rite to help ease their pain. The path for this rite will be just past the owl statue nearby and unlocked from your available follower actions with the environment. Take this portal up to a small path to where you will place the mementos for the spirit.

Rewards