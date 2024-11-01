Making your way through Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you'll encounter some side quests that will pop up through exploration or given to you by NPCs you encounter in the world. One of the first side quests you'll discover is "The Labs Below". This is a quest that will take you briefly into the past to explore a moment that a central character went through before he became who he is today.

Entering The Labs Below

Make sure you've explored each branching path when you enter the Crossroads.

When you’ve entered the Crossroads and enter a fight between multiple enemies after you enter this new hub area, venture towards the east exit in Crossroads. There will be a fog wall to enter into, and you’ll then slide down into a new area. A new NPC will then start a quest where you’ll need to escape the prison where you’ve supposedly found yourself in the past. You’ll have to pick up a key that has spawned on the right side of this new area you’ve dropped into next to a table.

A group of enemies will spawn in the prison, and you have to take them all down. Be careful as some of these enemies will be newer and will create an area of effect explosion when they get too close, kill them quickly, or evade to safety to avoid these explosions. There will be blight cysts that spawn in the area that will continuously spawn new enemies as well, take these out to cease the enemy onslaught. Once the room is cleared, you will then end up next to the previous NPC and a new one, both speaking of the blighted corruption that has started to show its face.

When venturing into the branching path from the exit to the left of the staircase, you can find a new memento entry for your Codex for The Mother of Halla.

The Statue Room

This is a simple room where you rotate the statue multiple times to complete the objective.

You will then be brought into another room with a statue that can be rotated. This statue will open the closed cell doors within this room as you rotate it in each door’s respective direction in the room. The cells will show you where the next blight cyst will be, and one will contain several at once. Open each door and destroy each cyst as you find them to progress to the next area of this dungeon. The door to the East will also have a chest containing the Dwarven Key trinket that can be equipped for Harding for a 10% chance to gain back potions after they've been used. Once all the blight cysts have been taken care of, turn the statue to the north, and you will now be able to exit the room from the last locked door.

After reaching the staircase and leaving the statue room, you will encounter another group of enemies to take care of. A new path will open up as soon as these enemies have been defeated, and you will witness a new scene with a couple more NPCs. Midway through this fight, a larger enemy will enter the fight as well, forcing you to fight three larger foes at once. Be careful and dodge, block, or parry as you see markers pop up, and you’ll be able to take care of these enemies fairly easily. Once done, you’ll receive one more scene of this memory, and you can pick up the item at the end of the dungeon.

Rewards

433 Gold

10 Etheric Remnant

Watcher’s Robes

Skirmisher’s Round Shield

While you can always come back for the quest, it can be missed fairly easily early on if you aren't exploring the Crossroads area as soon as you enter. As long as you keep an eye out and are exploring often and frequently in these new and awesome environments, you won't have to worry about missing out!