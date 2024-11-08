The Smuggled Relic case is a main story quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This is one of the two quests you can undertake after reaching the Converging Eluvians, with the other being Sea of Blood. We recommend completing Sea of Blood first since that one unlocks access to a new companion, but the choice is yours.

The Smuggled Relic Case is a quest given by Neve, and she will be a mandatory companion for this mission. If you’re looking for good combo opportunities, grab Harding as your second companion. The Smuggled Relic Case quest will take you to Dock Town, where you will meet some of Neve’s associates and help them investigate an unusual deal that could have dire consequences for Minrathous. Follow our walkthrough down below so you don’t miss out on anything while exploring Dock Town.

Meeting the Shadow Dragons

The first portion of the quest is straightforward. Shortly after you and Neve arrive in Dock Town, you will be greeted by two members of the Shadow Dragons. Strange relics made of red Lyrium have recently been showing up in town and the Shadow Dragons need your help tracking one of them down. After you talk to the Shadow Dragons, follow Neve until you reach the Temple of Andraste. Once there, you take the lead and can start exploring the area at your own pace.

There’s nothing noteworthy in the immediate vicinity, so follow the quest marker until you reach the next area. You’ll soon spot a locked gate to your right and a chest sitting behind it. You can’t open the gate from the outside, but you can use the nearby platforms to get inside the building through the window. There’s a second chest waiting for you up the ramp. Follow the quest marker, and you’ll soon find yourself on the roof of the Temple of Andraste. Jump through the opening to get inside.

Temple and Marketplace

As you enter the Temple Courtyard you'll notice a magical disturbance to your left. Approach it but be ready to dodge because the anomaly will explode once you get near, and you’ll be ambushed by several Shades. Defeat the demons and make sure to loot the Rune that drops once they’re all dead. Go inside the temple and turn left to find a large chest containing a piece of equipment. Make your way to the opposite side of the room where you’ll find another anomaly. This one spawns a harmless spirit that gives a clue about where to go next. Grab all the loot in the room and follow Neve to the next area.

The next area you’ll come across is the Central Market. You may spot some hidden paths and locked doors as you enter, but you won’t be able to use them just yet. For now, keep following Neve. There are lots of merchants selling weapons, armor, Mementos, decorations, and other goods in the market, so feel free to browse around. Once you’re ready to proceed, go behind the market and use the ladder to reach the rafters. You’ll find another anomaly there along with a spirit that points you in the direction of the next objective, the Smuggler’s Docks.

Journey to the Docks

After failing to use the nearby elevator, follow Neve and let her show you an alternate path to the Docks. Go inside the storage room and loot the two chests before using the ladder outside to get to The Warrens. Jump to the other rooftop and approach the anomaly to trigger it. Dispatch the Shades that ambush you and look to your left to spot a large chest a short distance away. Loot the chest and use the nearby ladder to get to the lower level. There’s a bit more loot up on the rooftops if you feel like backtracking, including a chest. Once you’re ready to proceed, follow the quest marker into The Gardens.

There’s another ladder here that leads to some good loot, but the entrance is blocked for now. Take a mental note of this area because it’s worth revisiting later.

As you’re leaving the tavern, look above to spot a large stack of wooden planks suspended by a chain. The chain can be broken, but chances are you don’t have the right companion with you at the moment. Ignore the chain for now and use the nearby zipline to get to the other side of the river. Make your way to the Docks and interact with the anomaly to trigger a combat sequence followed by a cutscene where you meet a Templar who gives you information on the possible location of the red Lyrium relic you’ve been searching for. If you’re not in a hurry, you can explore the Docks to find a bit of gold and some resources. Head over to the quest marker when you’re ready to proceed.

The Relic

To progress to the next stage of the quest, you’ll first need to dispel a barrier by destroying a few crystals. Start by destroying the unshielded crystal to your right, then look down and to your left to find another one. Finally, destroy the third crystal floating just above the second one and break through the barrier to proceed into The Spillway. This next area is straightforward, so just follow the path through the tunnels until you’re outside again. As you exit the tunnels, you’ll be greeted by Albin Bataris.

Albin is fairly weak, but he is accompanied by several Shades and an Envy Demon that will attack you all at once. Both the mini-boss and the Shades are vulnerable to Cold damage, and it just so happens that Neve is a mage with frost abilities. Albin will summon more demons if the initial ones die, so focus your efforts on him and don’t engage his allies unless it’s absolutely necessary. Once Albin is defeated, the quest will be marked as complete and you will be rewarded for your efforts with 400 gold, +100 Shadow Dragons reputation, and an Uncommon trinket for Neve.