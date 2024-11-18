In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, there are a number of equippable items that will undoubtedly give you the advantages you need to win the day. Armor will offer you a measure of defense alongside unique benefits. However, you can also equip various accessories from belts to amulets that will also grant you precious passive abilities that can tip the scales in your favor.

Accessories are simply a customization extension that enables you to craft the character build you prefer. Below are the four different types of accessories you can expenct to find throughout the world of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Accessory Benefits range from elemental resistances to attack boosts that buff items like mana and critical strike odds. Below are comprehensive listings of these accessories by type. Hover over a specific item for further details. As this database is continually being updated, be sure to check back regularly.

Belts

Dragon Age The Veilguard - Belts

Icon

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Deathworn Wraps

+5% radius of Potion effect

+30% Siphoned duration

+30% leech during Siphoned

Heal 100 on kills with the Siphoned effect

Dragon’s Brace

+10% duration of Potion effect

+25 Defense

+50% Healing

When Rejuvenation ends, gain 250 health

Hardbitten Belt

+34% radius of Potion effect

+25% Takedown damage

Also highly likely to disrupt nearby enemies

+50% Staggered duration

Reinforced Binding

10% Resistances

Grants Immovable on Potion use

+25% Advantage duration

Shadow’s Grasp

+22% radius of Potion effects

+15% Cold damage

Deals 150 Cold damage in an area on Potion use

Applies an additional Chilled stack on use

Tincture Kit

Twin Buckle Binding

+23% duration of Potion effect

+10% Ability damage

Grants Enhanced Damage on Potion use.

Heal for 100 upon using any Ability while Quickened.

Warden’s Straps

+12% radius of Potion effect

+15% Fire damage

Warping Wrap

Healing: 500

+15% Momentum generation

Grants Precision on Potion use

Time Dilation effect is increased by 20%

Amulets

Dragon Age The Veilguard - Amulets

Icon

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

A Pale Reflection

+20% damage vs. enemies with Low Health

Standard enemies are now always considered to have Low Health (does not affect boss enemies)

Defeating an enemy grants 5% Ultimate.

All Mother's Copse

+20% Tool Ability damage

+25% Tool Ability damage vs. enemies with Low Health

Gain 25 Momentum on a Critical hit with a Tool Ability

Tool Abilities gain added damage from Necrotic Weapons

Crow's Perch Medallion

+20% Strike Ability damage

+25% health damage from Strike Abilities

Gain 25 Rage on Critical hits with Strike Abilities

Gain Immovable when you Stagger an enemy with a Strike Ability

Crow’s Perch Medallion

+20% Strike Ability damage

+25% Health damage from Strike Abilities

Gain 25 Mana on Critical hits with Strike Abilities

Gain Immovable when you Stagger an enemy with a Strike Ability

Grey Emblem

Hallas Grace

+20% Quickened duration

+10% Quickened effectiveness

Gain Quickened after every fifth Ability use

Ability costs are reduced while Quickened is active

Halla’s Grace

+20% Quickened duration

+10% Quickened effectiveness

Heart of Andraste

+25% Enhanced Damage duration

+10% Enhanced Damage effectiveness

Gain Enhanced Damage on Takedown

Light Of Starkhaven

When at maximum Mana, gain +25% Weapon damage

When at 50 Mana or lower, gain +25% Weapon damage

Miners Talisman

+20% Area Ability damage

+25% Armor damage from Area Abilities

Gain 25 Rage when an Area Ability hits 2 or more enemies

Apply high Stagger when breaking an enemy’s Armor or Barrier with an Area Ability

Miner’s Talisman

+20% Area Ability damage

+25% Armor damage from Area Abilities

Shimmering Sight Charm

+25% Rally Party duration

+10% Rally Party effectiveness

Gain Rally Party on Detonation

Companion Detonation damage increased while Rally Party is active

Sightless Skull

+20% Control Ability damage

+25% Stagger from Control Abilities

Gain 1 Mana per 50 Stagger dealt by Control Abilities

Gain Precision when you Stagger an enemy with a Control Ability

The Burden

+20% damage while at Low Health

Low Health triggers 10% earlier

Your health cannot go above 70%

Token of True Flight

Unyielding Stone

+300% Immovable duragion

You cannot Dodge while Immovable is active

Grants Immovable at start of combat

Wardens Key

+10% Resistant duration

+10% Resistant effectiveness

Gain Resistant when you reach Low Health

Reflect 10% of any damage taken back to your target

Warden’s Key

+10% Resistant duration

+10% Resistant effectiveness

Wings of Retribution

+3 Deflect maximum stacks

Deflect now absorbs only 40% of the damage

Gain Deflect on Perfect Defense

Rings

Dragon Age The Veilguard - Rings

Icon

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Amaranthine Loop

+25% Stagger

+25% Staggered Duration

+25% Takedown damage

Andraste's Will

+50% Burning duration

+1 maximum Burning stacks

All Afflictions that you apply are applied as Burning instead

+25% Rage Generation

Andraste’s Will

+3 maximum Burning stacks

All Afflictions that you apply are applied as Burning instead

Band of Smoke

+15% Cold damage

+25% Cold Resistance

+20% Cold Ability damage to health

50% of all your other damage type bonuses contribute to your Cold damage bonus

Biting Thumb

+10% Weapon damage

+10% Final, Agile, and Charged attack damage

+25% Armor and Barrier damage with weapons

+15% weapon Critical and Weakpoint damage

Bleeding Corvus

+15% Physical damage

+15% Physical Resistance

+20% Physical Ability damage vs. Armor

Reflect 20% of any damage taken back to your target while Resistant is active

Bleeding Shard

+20% Bleeding damage

+20% damage vs. Bleeding enemies

+25% Bleeding duration

+1 maximum Bleeding stacks

Brass Bandage

+100 health

+15% Health

+20% damage while at Low Health

Deal up to 50% bonus damage based on your missing health

Brass Root

+20% Shocked damage

+20% damage vs. Shocked enemies

+25% Shocked duration

+1 maximum Shocked stacks

Call of the Hall

+50% Takedown damage

+50% Stagger

Gain a Random Advantage on Takedown

Chittering Signet

Applying Weakened also applies Vulnerability to Necrotic damage

The Necrotic Resistance reduction is doubled vs. Demons and Undead

Crookytail's Crest

While Flaming Weapons is active, Charged attacks deal Fire damage in an area around the target but remove Flaming Weapons

Exacting Shard

+25% Necrotic Weapons duration

+15% Necrotic Weapons damage

Focus Of The Veil

+15% Electric damage

+25% Electric Resistance

+25% Electric Resistance

50% of all your other damage type bonuses contribute to your Electric damage bonus

Glacial Loop

+20% Chilled damage

+20% damage vs. Chilled enemies

+25% Chilled duration

+1 maximum Chilled stacks

Glacial Talus

+6 Mana on kill

+15% Mana generation

+50 maximum Mana

Damage increases with your current Mana

Graven Opal

Igneous Fist

+25% Flaming Weapons duration

+15% Flaming Weapon damage

+25% Fire Ability damage while Flaming Weapons is active

Defeating an enemy while Flaming Weapons is active applies Burning with your next melee attack

Maw of the Black City

Your Ability damage is always a Critical hit

Using an Ability consumes 20% of your maximum health as Physical damage

Necrotic Jade

+20% Necrosis damage

+20% damage vs. enemies suffering from Necrosis

+25% Necrosis duration

+1 maximum Necrosis stacks

Paragons Knuckle

+30 Defense

+10% Defense

+20% Resistances while at Low Health

You can take up to only 25% of your maximum health as damage from a single hit

Paragon’s Knuckle

+30 Defense

+10% Defense

Precious Decay

+15% Necrotic damage

+25% Necrotic Resistance

+20% Necrotic Ability damage to health

50% of all your other damage type bonuses contribute to your Necrotic damage bonus

Serpent's Kiss

While Necrotic Weapons is active, Charged attacks deal Necrotic damage in an area around the target but remove Necrotic Weapons

Shard Of The Void

While Shocking Weapons is active, Charged attacks deal Electric damage in an area around the target but remove Shocking Weapons

The Last Resort

Each time you use an Ability that hits an enemy, gain +20% to your Resistances. This bonus is reset if you Defend or Dodge.

Thrumming Rock

+25% Shocking Weapons duration

+15% Shocking Weapons damage

+25% Electric Ability damage while Shocking Weapons is active

Defeating an enemy while Shocking Weapons is active applies Shocked with your next melee attack

Twin Palladium

+4 Momentum on kill

+15% Momentum generation

+50 maximum Momentum

Damage increases with your current Momentum

Twin Palladium Rogue

+4 Momentum on kill

+15% Momentum generation

+50 maximum Momentum

Damage increases with your current Momentum

Unburnable Band

+20% Burning damage

+20% damage vs. Burning enemies

+25% Burning duration

+1 maximum Burning stacks

Wardens Signet

+15% Fire damage

+25% Fire Resistance

+20% Fire Ability damage against Armor

50% of all your other damage type bonuses contribute to your Fire damage bonus

Warden’s Signet

+15% Fire damage

+25% Fire Resistance

+20% Fire Ability damage against Armor

50% of all of your other damage type bonuses contribute to your Fire damage bonus

Trinkets

Dragon Age The Veilguard - Trinkets

Icon

Effect 1

Effect 2

Antivan Blade Kit

Each Affliction on an enemy also reduces their Defense by 20%.

Each Affliction reduces their Resistances by the same amount

Arlathan Herbs

+1 Revival Charges

Reviving reduces Taash’s cooldowns by 50%

Biancas Bolt

+1 Revival Charges

Reviving reduces Harding’s cooldowns by 50%

Calibration Crystal

+1 Revival Charges

Reviving reduces Bellara’s cooldowns by 50%

Creator's Chisel

+1 Revival Charges

Reviving reduces Davrin’s cooldowns by 50%

Dwarven Key

Every time you use a Potion, you have a 10% chance to gain it back

+1 maximum Potions

Exhaustive Notes

+50% Frozen duration

Enemies have -25% to all their Resistances while Frozen

Flawless Veil Quartz

Gain Enhanced Damage when you reach Low Health (30-second cooldown)

You heal for 250 when Enhanced Damage ends

Focusing Contraption

Bellara’s Ability cooldowns are reduced by 10%

Your other companion’s cooldowns are reduced by 10 seconds whenever Bellara’s Abilities defeat an enemy

Humming Curiosity

The first instance of damage from Shocked deals +200% Electric damage

+25% Shocked duration

Leatherbound Notebook

When Neve applies Chilled, apply Shocked instead

Also apply Chilled if the target is at maximum Shocked stacks

Metal Plated Focus

Emmrich’s Ability cooldowns are reduced by 10%

Your other companion’s cooldowns are reduced by 10 seconds whenever Emmrich’s abilities defeat an enemy

Mournful Band

+1 Revival Charges

Reviving reduces Emmrich’s cooldowns by 50%

New Casebook

+1 Revival Charges

Reviving reduces Neve’s cooldowns by 50%

Numbing Herbs

All of Taash’s Abilities apply Burning

Burning applied by Taash reduces enemy Defense by -15% per stack

Old News Clipping

Neve’s Ability cooldowns are reduced by 10%

Your other companions’ cooldowns are reduced by 10 seconds whenever Neve’s Abilities defeat an enemy

Orlesian Sovereign

Gain Precision the first time Harding uses an Ability during each encounter

Precision now also grants +25% Penetration for its Critical hit

Ornate Lockpicks

Your Critical Ability hits apply Chilled

When you kill an enemy with a Critical Ability, apply Chilled to all nearby enemies

Secrets And Memories

+20% Critical damage

Critical hits vs. Bleeding enemies add 1 stack of Bleeding

Sharpened Hook Knife

+25% damage vs. Taunted enemies

+25% Taunt duration

Simple Oil And Stone

+1 Revival Charges

Reviving reduces Lucanis’s cooldowns by 50%

Veil Quartz Sample

When Bellara applies Shocked, apply Chilled instead.

Also apply Shocked if the target is at maximum Chilled stats

Wax Sealed Papers

Harding’s Weapon attacks are Critical while you have Precision

Your Precision duration is increased by +50%

Worn Whittler

Davrin’s Weapon damage is converted to Fire damage

Davrin deals +25% damage vs. Burning enemies