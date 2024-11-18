In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, there are a number of equippable items that will undoubtedly give you the advantages you need to win the day. Armor will offer you a measure of defense alongside unique benefits. However, you can also equip various accessories from belts to amulets that will also grant you precious passive abilities that can tip the scales in your favor.

Accessories are simply a customization extension that enables you to craft the character build you prefer. Below are the four different types of accessories you can expenct to find throughout the world of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Accessory Benefits range from elemental resistances to attack boosts that buff items like mana and critical strike odds. Below are comprehensive listings of these accessories by type. Hover over a specific item for further details. As this database is continually being updated, be sure to check back regularly.

Belts

Icon Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Deathworn Wraps +5% radius of Potion effect +30% Siphoned duration +30% leech during Siphoned Heal 100 on kills with the Siphoned effect Dragon’s Brace +10% duration of Potion effect +25 Defense +50% Healing When Rejuvenation ends, gain 250 health Hardbitten Belt +34% radius of Potion effect +25% Takedown damage Also highly likely to disrupt nearby enemies +50% Staggered duration Reinforced Binding 10% Resistances Grants Immovable on Potion use +25% Advantage duration Shadow’s Grasp +22% radius of Potion effects +15% Cold damage Deals 150 Cold damage in an area on Potion use Applies an additional Chilled stack on use Tincture Kit Twin Buckle Binding +23% duration of Potion effect +10% Ability damage Grants Enhanced Damage on Potion use. Heal for 100 upon using any Ability while Quickened. Warden’s Straps +12% radius of Potion effect +15% Fire damage Warping Wrap Healing: 500 +15% Momentum generation Grants Precision on Potion use Time Dilation effect is increased by 20%

Amulets

Icon Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 A Pale Reflection +20% damage vs. enemies with Low Health Standard enemies are now always considered to have Low Health (does not affect boss enemies) Defeating an enemy grants 5% Ultimate. All Mother's Copse +20% Tool Ability damage +25% Tool Ability damage vs. enemies with Low Health Gain 25 Momentum on a Critical hit with a Tool Ability Tool Abilities gain added damage from Necrotic Weapons Crow's Perch Medallion +20% Strike Ability damage +25% health damage from Strike Abilities Gain 25 Rage on Critical hits with Strike Abilities Gain Immovable when you Stagger an enemy with a Strike Ability Crow’s Perch Medallion +20% Strike Ability damage +25% Health damage from Strike Abilities Gain 25 Mana on Critical hits with Strike Abilities Gain Immovable when you Stagger an enemy with a Strike Ability Grey Emblem Hallas Grace +20% Quickened duration +10% Quickened effectiveness Gain Quickened after every fifth Ability use Ability costs are reduced while Quickened is active Halla’s Grace +20% Quickened duration +10% Quickened effectiveness Heart of Andraste +25% Enhanced Damage duration +10% Enhanced Damage effectiveness Gain Enhanced Damage on Takedown Light Of Starkhaven When at maximum Mana, gain +25% Weapon damage When at 50 Mana or lower, gain +25% Weapon damage Miners Talisman +20% Area Ability damage +25% Armor damage from Area Abilities Gain 25 Rage when an Area Ability hits 2 or more enemies Apply high Stagger when breaking an enemy’s Armor or Barrier with an Area Ability Miner’s Talisman +20% Area Ability damage +25% Armor damage from Area Abilities Shimmering Sight Charm +25% Rally Party duration +10% Rally Party effectiveness Gain Rally Party on Detonation Companion Detonation damage increased while Rally Party is active Sightless Skull +20% Control Ability damage +25% Stagger from Control Abilities Gain 1 Mana per 50 Stagger dealt by Control Abilities Gain Precision when you Stagger an enemy with a Control Ability The Burden +20% damage while at Low Health Low Health triggers 10% earlier Your health cannot go above 70% Token of True Flight Unyielding Stone +300% Immovable duragion You cannot Dodge while Immovable is active Grants Immovable at start of combat Wardens Key +10% Resistant duration +10% Resistant effectiveness Gain Resistant when you reach Low Health Reflect 10% of any damage taken back to your target Warden’s Key +10% Resistant duration +10% Resistant effectiveness Wings of Retribution +3 Deflect maximum stacks Deflect now absorbs only 40% of the damage Gain Deflect on Perfect Defense

Rings

Icon Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Amaranthine Loop +25% Stagger +25% Staggered Duration +25% Takedown damage Andraste's Will +50% Burning duration +1 maximum Burning stacks All Afflictions that you apply are applied as Burning instead +25% Rage Generation Andraste’s Will +3 maximum Burning stacks All Afflictions that you apply are applied as Burning instead Band of Smoke +15% Cold damage +25% Cold Resistance +20% Cold Ability damage to health 50% of all your other damage type bonuses contribute to your Cold damage bonus Biting Thumb +10% Weapon damage +10% Final, Agile, and Charged attack damage +25% Armor and Barrier damage with weapons +15% weapon Critical and Weakpoint damage Bleeding Corvus +15% Physical damage +15% Physical Resistance +20% Physical Ability damage vs. Armor Reflect 20% of any damage taken back to your target while Resistant is active Bleeding Shard +20% Bleeding damage +20% damage vs. Bleeding enemies +25% Bleeding duration +1 maximum Bleeding stacks Brass Bandage +100 health +15% Health +20% damage while at Low Health Deal up to 50% bonus damage based on your missing health Brass Root +20% Shocked damage +20% damage vs. Shocked enemies +25% Shocked duration +1 maximum Shocked stacks Call of the Hall +50% Takedown damage +50% Stagger Gain a Random Advantage on Takedown Chittering Signet Applying Weakened also applies Vulnerability to Necrotic damage The Necrotic Resistance reduction is doubled vs. Demons and Undead Crookytail's Crest While Flaming Weapons is active, Charged attacks deal Fire damage in an area around the target but remove Flaming Weapons Exacting Shard +25% Necrotic Weapons duration +15% Necrotic Weapons damage Focus Of The Veil +15% Electric damage +25% Electric Resistance +25% Electric Resistance 50% of all your other damage type bonuses contribute to your Electric damage bonus Glacial Loop +20% Chilled damage +20% damage vs. Chilled enemies +25% Chilled duration +1 maximum Chilled stacks Glacial Talus +6 Mana on kill +15% Mana generation +50 maximum Mana Damage increases with your current Mana Graven Opal Igneous Fist +25% Flaming Weapons duration +15% Flaming Weapon damage +25% Fire Ability damage while Flaming Weapons is active Defeating an enemy while Flaming Weapons is active applies Burning with your next melee attack Maw of the Black City Your Ability damage is always a Critical hit Using an Ability consumes 20% of your maximum health as Physical damage Necrotic Jade +20% Necrosis damage +20% damage vs. enemies suffering from Necrosis +25% Necrosis duration +1 maximum Necrosis stacks Paragons Knuckle +30 Defense +10% Defense +20% Resistances while at Low Health You can take up to only 25% of your maximum health as damage from a single hit Paragon’s Knuckle +30 Defense +10% Defense Precious Decay +15% Necrotic damage +25% Necrotic Resistance +20% Necrotic Ability damage to health 50% of all your other damage type bonuses contribute to your Necrotic damage bonus Serpent's Kiss While Necrotic Weapons is active, Charged attacks deal Necrotic damage in an area around the target but remove Necrotic Weapons Shard Of The Void While Shocking Weapons is active, Charged attacks deal Electric damage in an area around the target but remove Shocking Weapons The Last Resort Each time you use an Ability that hits an enemy, gain +20% to your Resistances. This bonus is reset if you Defend or Dodge. Thrumming Rock +25% Shocking Weapons duration +15% Shocking Weapons damage +25% Electric Ability damage while Shocking Weapons is active Defeating an enemy while Shocking Weapons is active applies Shocked with your next melee attack Twin Palladium +4 Momentum on kill +15% Momentum generation +50 maximum Momentum Damage increases with your current Momentum Twin Palladium Rogue +4 Momentum on kill +15% Momentum generation +50 maximum Momentum Damage increases with your current Momentum Unburnable Band +20% Burning damage +20% damage vs. Burning enemies +25% Burning duration +1 maximum Burning stacks Wardens Signet +15% Fire damage +25% Fire Resistance +20% Fire Ability damage against Armor 50% of all your other damage type bonuses contribute to your Fire damage bonus Warden’s Signet +15% Fire damage +25% Fire Resistance +20% Fire Ability damage against Armor 50% of all of your other damage type bonuses contribute to your Fire damage bonus

Trinkets