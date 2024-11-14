Quick Links
In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, your success will largely depend on the gear you've equipped your character with. Armor plays a major role as is expected for a fantasy action-RPG. Each piece of armor will come with its own set of stats and bonus effects. In particular, there are two types of armor: chest pieces and helmets.
Weight Class
Both helmets and chest pieces are further divided into more categories. There are also three different weight classes of armor:
- Light
- Medium
- Heavy
The specific weight class doesn't have any bearing on your character's mobility. Instead, the heavier the armor class, the more effective damage resistance you'll receive. The trade-off is that Light armor offers better ability damage bonuses. So, the weight class will depend on which aspect you prefer to focus on - damage resistance or ability damage.
Transmogrification
Many times, games like Dragon Age: The Veilguard offer players a "transmog" system that allows them to change the appearance of their armor while maintaining the stats - you know, for those who really enjoy a specific visual styling of their character. Veilguard does indeed include a system known as "Robust" which fills this need. You can use Robust to alter the appearance of a companion's armor as well.
All Chest Armor
Below are listings of all Chest Armor pieces in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Each listing is separated by the weight class. Keep in mind that this database is still continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly!
Light Armor
|
Icon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Dragon Coat
|
Common
|
Detonations deal 100 Cold damage
|
This Cold damage is increased by'+50% per stack of Chilled on the target
|
Gabardine Overcoat
|
Rare
|
All Detonations are +50% wider
|
Neve’s next Ability deals +15% damage per enemy hit by a Detonation
|
Tevinter Longcloak
|
Rare
|
Detonations apply Frozen
|
Double the Frozen duration from Detonations vs. Venatori enemies
|
The Relentless Sleuth
|
Rare
|
Detonations apply CHilled
|
Chilled enemies deal -25% damage
|
Funeral Finery
|
Epic
|
Detonations leech 50% of their damage
|
Detonations apply Siphoned
|
Preserved Gurn Hide
|
Epic
|
+10% Weakened effectiveness
|
+25% damage vs. Weakened
|
Researcher's Robes
|
Epic
|
Detonations deal +25% damage vs. health
|
Detonations vs. enemies at Low Health reduces Emmrich’s Ability cooldowns by 50%
|
The Boundless Scholar
|
Epic
|
+25% Detonation damage vs. Demons and Undead
|
Primers last 25% longer vs. Demons and Undead
|
Dalish Wraps
|
Legendary
|
+20% Mana generation
|
-20% blocking Mana cost
|
-20% ranged Mana cost
|
Gain Immovable when your Mana goes above 150 (60-second cooldown)
|
Jumper’s Deft Leathers (Mage)
|
Legendary
|
+50 Maximum Mana
|
+15% Mana Generation
|
Jumper’s Deft Leathers (Rogue)
|
Legendary
|
+50% Arrow Regeneration
|
+15% Weakpoint Damage
|
Jumper's Deft Leathers (Warrior)
|
Legendary
|
+15% Ranged attack damage
|
+25% Charged Shield Toss damage
|
Orchestrator's Long Coat
|
Legendary
|
+15% damage vs. health
|
+15% Light attack damage
|
+25% Final attack damage vs. health
|
Defeating an enemy deals 150 Physical damage to nearby enemies
|
Recruit's Simple Tunic
|
Legendary
|
+25% damage vs. Armor
|
+15% Heavy attack damage
|
+20% damage with Charged Heavy attacks
|
Breaking an enemy’s Armor deals 500 Physical damage to nearby enemies
|
Striking Misfortune
|
Legendary
|
+15% Necrotic damage
|
+25% Necrotic Resistance
|
Using a Necrotic Ability cleanses all Afflictions
|
Gain Immovable (if not already granted) when you take Necrotic damage
|
Wanderer's Long Coat
|
Legendary
|
+15% Cold damage
|
+25% Cold Resistance
|
Commanders Presence
|
Unique
|
Rally Party effectiveness: +100%
|
Gain Rally Party when combat starts
|
Deal -30% damage from all sources
|
Magister's End
|
Unique
|
+30% Electric Resistance
|
Gain Quickened on Perfect Dodge
|
Gain 50 added Electric damage for attacks and Abilities while Quickened is active
|
Tevinter Knight
|
Unique
|
+50% Cold Resistance
|
-30% Fire Resistance
|
Every tenth hit blasts nearby enemies with 100 Cold damage and apply Chilled
Medium Armor
|
Icon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Camping Gear
|
Common
|
Detonations deal'+50% damage vs. Barrier.
|
Breaking Barriers with Detonations reduces Bellara’s Ability cooldowns by 10 seconds
|
Traveler's Kit
|
Uncommon
|
+50% Detonation damage vs. Armor
|
Breaking Armor with a Detonation reduces Harding’s Ability cooldowns by 50%
|
Arlathan's Splendor
|
Rare
|
+50% Detonation damage vs. Fade-Touched enemies
|
Primers last 25 seconds longer vs. Fade-Touched enemies
|
Covert Leathers
|
Rare
|
+25% Detonation Damage vs. Mages
|
Primers last much longer vs. Mages
|
Scout's Compassion
|
Rare
|
Detonations have +50% Penetration
|
Detonations grant the whole party +25% Penetration for 10 seconds
|
Spelunker's Gear
|
Rare
|
+50% Sundered duration
|
Harding deals'+50% damage vs. Sundered enemies
|
The Ready Explorer
|
Rare
|
Detonations have +50% Penetration
|
Detonations leave affected enemies Vulnerable for 5 seconds
|
The Warden's Peer
|
Rare
|
Detonations are +50% wider
|
Detonations also apply Vulnerability to Physical if 3 or more enemies are hit
|
Tinkerer's Garb
|
Rare
|
+25% Resistances vs. Fade-Touched enemies
|
+20 Defense relative to Veil Jumpers Allied Strength
|
Immune to Afflictions applied by your faction-sworn enemies
|
Gain Rally Party vs. Mercenaries and Dragons
|
Trussed Finery
|
Rare
|
+20% Overwhelmed effectiveness
|
Taash deals +50% damage vs. Overwhelmed enemies
|
Utility Dress
|
Rare
|
The entire Party gains'+25% Weakened duration
|
Bellara deals'+25% Damage vs. Weakened enemies
|
Fortune's Favor
|
Epic
|
+50% Stagger from Detonations
|
Staggering enemies with Detonations reduces Taash’s Ability cooldowns by 50%
|
Strong Arm
|
Epic
|
Overwhelmed enemies have reduced Fire Resistance
|
Bonuses to Overwhelmed effectiveness are also applied to this Fire Resistance reduction
|
The Mage Killer
|
Epic
|
+10% Sundered effectiveness
|
Lucanis deals +50% damage vs. Sundered enemies
|
Wings Of Antiva
|
Epic
|
Detonations deal an additional 100 Necrotic damage
|
The Necrotic damage dealt is increased per stack of Necrosis on the target
|
Legendary
|
Detonating a Sundered enemy Detonates another nearby Sundered enemy (30-second cooldown)
|
Enemies near the second Detonation become Vulnerable to Electric damage
|
Brawler's Decorated Leathers
|
Legendary
|
+15% Momentum generation
|
-25% Momentum lost when taking damage
|
Deal Electric damage to all nearby enemies on loss of Momentum
|
When Momentum is full, your dodges protect you from damage for longer
|
Contoured Skirmish Jacket
|
Legendary
|
+25% Resistances vs. Antaam Enemies
|
+20 Defense relative to Antivan Crows Allied Strength
|
Immune to Afflictions applied by your Faction-sworn enemies
|
Gain Rally Party vs. Mercenaries and Dragons
|
Corvid Cloak
|
Legendary
|
Detonating an Overwhelmed enemy applies Bleeding
|
If the Detonated enemy already has Bleeding, deal an additional 100 Necrotic damage
|
Deathblow Vitaar
|
Legendary
|
+20% Critical Damage
|
+25% Stagger with Critical hits
|
+10% Critical damage relative to Shadow Dragons Faction power
|
10% chance to deal Critical damage with any weapon attack
|
Duelists Coat
|
Legendary
|
+4 maximum Arrows
|
+20% Hipfire damage
|
+300 Stagger on every fourth Arrow shot
|
While you have maximum Momentum, you do not spend Arrows while using Ranged attacks
|
Garb of Kinship
|
Legendary
|
+25% Advantage duration
|
+10% Damage for each active Advantage
|
+10% increased effectiveness for all Advantages
|
Heal for 5% health when gaining an Advantage
|
Pursuant's Implements
|
Legendary
|
+25% Potion healing effectiveness
|
+1 maximum Potions
|
Gain +50 Mana when you use a Potion
|
All Potions heal an additional 20% of your maximum health, regardless of their type
|
Reinforced Regiment Leathers
|
Legendary
|
+25% Resistance vs. Darkspawn
|
+20 Defense relative to Grey Wardens Allied Strength
|
Immune to Afflictions applied by your Faction-sworn enemies
|
Gain Rally Party vs. Mercenaries and Dragons
|
Researcher's Coat
|
Legendary
|
+20% damage while at Low Health
|
Leech 5% of your damage as health
|
Defense is increased by 1 for each percent of missing health
|
Leech effectiveness is tripled vs. Bleeding enemies
|
Rivaini Panoply
|
Legendary
|
+25% Resistances vs. Wildlife
|
+20 Defense relative to Lords of Fortune Allied Strength
|
Immune to Afflictions applied by your Faction-sworn enemies
|
Gain Rally Party vs. Mercenaries and Dragons
|
Time-Tested Trappings
|
Legendary
|
+25% Primer Duration
|
+10% Primer effectiveness
|
Hits against Primed enemies generate an additional 1% Ultimate and 2 Mana
|
Arlathan's Fall
|
Unique
|
This armor has no base Defense
|
Each time you are hit, gain 20 Defense for 15 seconds, up to 10 times; at 10 stacks, gain Immovable
|
Plumage of the Mad Crow
|
Unique
|
On Perfect Dodge, fire a feather projectile at a random target that deals 150 Physical damage and applies Necrosis
Heavy Armor
|
Icon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Monster Leathers
|
Common
|
+25% Detonation Damage vs. Darkspawn
|
Primers last 25% longer vs. Darkspawn
|
Crafter's Trappings
|
Epic
|
Enemies remain Weakened when Detonated (but cannot be Detonated again)
|
+20% Weakened effectiveness
|
Plumed Platemail
|
Epic
|
+50% Detonation damage vs. Dragons
|
Detonating Dragons adds 1 stack to every Affliction already on them
|
The Griffon's Tail
|
Epic
|
+50% Overwhelmed duration
|
Davrin deals +25% damage vs. Overwhelmed enemies
|
Winged Cape
|
Epic
|
Detonations also apply Burning
|
Detonations now deal 200 Fire damage vs. Burning enemies
|
Casings of Fortune
|
Legendary
|
+20% Damage from all companions
|
Gain Rally Party on Perfect Defense
|
+20% Rally Party effectiveness
|
Gain Precision on Perfect Defense
|
Champion's Brilliant Regalia
|
Legendary
|
+25% Fire Resistance
|
+5 max Fire Resistance
|
Immune to Burning
|
Deal 150 Fire damage and apply Burning to nearby enemies when you reach Low Health
|
Defiant Plate
|
Legendary
|
+25% Cold Resistance
|
+5 Max Cold Resistance
|
Immune to Chilled
|
Deal 150 Cold damage and apply Chilled to nearby enemies when you reach Low Health
|
Frontline Plated Mail
|
Legendary
|
+15% Physical Resistance
|
+5 Maximum Physical Resistance
|
Immune to Bleeding
|
Deal 150 Physical damage an apply Bleeding to nearby enemies when you reach Low Health
|
Plate of the Paragon Unyielding
|
Legendary
|
+8% Resistances
|
+30 Defense
|
+100 Health
|
Gain Invulnerable when you reach Low Health
|
The Iron Cast
|
Legendary
|
+25% Necrotic Resistance
|
+5 Max Necrotic Resistance
|
Immune to Necrosis
|
Deal 150 Necrotic damage and apply Necrosis to nearby enemies when you reach Low Health
|
Weisshaupt's Wall
|
Legendary
|
+1 Deflect maximum stacks
|
+25% damage while Deflect is active
|
Gain Deflect when you reach Low Health
|
Deal 300 Physical damage in an area around if you are hit while Deflect is active
|
Extravagant Plate
|
Unique
|
+25% Staggered duration
|
+25% Takedown damage
|
On Takedown, gain gold
|
Imperium's Resolve
|
Unique
|
+40% Resistance to Fire, Cold, Necrotic, and Electric damage.
|
+5% maximum Resistance to Fire, Cold, Necrotic, and Electric damage.
|
You can no longer deal Fire, Cold, Necrotic, and Electric damage.
|
Pillar of the Departed
|
Unique
|
This armor has very high Defense but no Ability damage
|
Gain Deflect and Resistant when you reach Low Health
All Helmets
Below are listings of all the helmets in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Each listing is separated by the weight class. Keep in mind that this database is still continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly!
Light Helmet
|
Icon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Banded Mage Brim
|
Common
|
+20% Agile attack damage
|
+15% damage vs. enemies with High Health
|
Gain 50 Momentum on hit with Agile attacks if Sprinting for 2 or more seconds
|
Carastes Double-Hat
|
Legendary
|
+15% Momentum Generated
|
+25% Stagger on Ability use
|
25% Ability cost refunded on impact
|
Crow's Bill
|
Legendary
|
+20% Final attack damage
|
+50% Stagger from Final attacks
|
Every third Final attack deals bonus damage
|
+100% Final attack damage but -20% Light and Heavy attack damage
|
Insightful Covering
|
Legendary
|
Recruit's War Hat
|
Legendary
|
+15% damage vs. enemies with High Health
|
+15% damage vs. Barrier and Armor
|
+25% Charged attack and Weakpoint damage vs. enemies with High Health
|
Gain Enhanced Damage on impact of your first attack in an encounter
|
Smiling Visage
|
Legendary
|
+15% Damage vs. Enemies with Low Health
|
+25% Stagger vs. Enemies with Low Health
|
+50% Critical Damage vs. Enemies with Low Health
|
Kills Heal for 100 HP
|
Iron Veil
|
Unique
|
When an enemy dies, it spawns an apparition that attacks nearby enemies, dealing Necrotic damage
Medium Helmet
|
Icon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Corvid Calling Mask
|
Common
|
+15% Light attack damage
|
+15% Damage vs. health
|
+10% Light attack damage relative to Antivan Crows Allied Strengt
|
Death Mask
|
Legendary
|
+25% Affliction Damage
|
+25% Affliction Duration
|
+10% Affliction Damage relative to Mourn Watch Allied Strength
|
Applying 3 unique Afflictions triggers an explosion that deals damage relative to the total stacks consumed
|
Defiant Silence
|
Legendary
|
+20% Critical Damage
|
+25% Stagger with Critical Hits
|
+10% Critical damage relative to Shadow Dragons Allied Strength
|
You now have a 10% chance to deal Critical damage with any weapon attack
|
Ensign's Helm
|
Legendary
|
+15% Heavy attack damage
|
+25% damage vs. Armor
|
+10% Heavy attack damage relative to Grey Wardens Allied Strength
|
Heavy attacks deal Critical hits vs. Armor
|
Forest Guardian's Veil
|
Legendary
|
+15% Weakpoint damage
|
+25% damage vs. Barrier
|
+10% Weakpoint damage relative to Veil Jumpers Allied Strength
|
Weakpoint hits vs. enemies with Barrier are Critical
|
Helm of Light and Shadow
|
Legendary
|
+25% Detonation Damage
|
+25% Stagger applied by Detonations
|
Gain Detonation damage based on your companion relationship
|
Companion cooldowns reduced by 50% when they perform a Detonation
|
Deathrattle
|
Unique
|
Gain Precision when you reach Low Health
|
Precision hits now leech 100% while you have Low Health
|
Paragon's Silent Gaze
|
Unique
|
Nearby enemies targeting you slowly deal less damage every second; this effect rests if they stop targeting you.
Heavy Helmet
|
Icon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Antivan Parade Helm
|
Common
|
+25% Shocking Weapons duration
|
+25% Shocking Weapons damage
|
Shocking Weapons damage is doubled vs. Shocked enemies
|
While Shocking Weapons is active, Final attacks vs. Shocked enemies will add 1 stack
|
Crown of Leaves
|
Legendary
|
+25% Ultimate Damage
|
+25% Ultimate Charge Rate
|
Gain Rally Party when activating your Ultimate Ability
|
Gain full Momentum on Ultimate activation
|
Enlightened Helmet (Mage)
|
Legendary
|
+25% Chilled Damage
|
+25% Chilled Duration
|
+2 Maximum Chilled Stacks
|
Chilled enemies cannot dodge
|
Enlightened Helmet (Rogue)
|
Legendary
|
+25% Shocked Damage
|
+25% Shocked Duration
|
+2 Maximum Shocked Stacks
|
Shocked enemies cannot dodge
|
Enlightened Helmet (Warrior)
|
Legendary
|
+25% Burning damage
|
+25% Burning duration
|
Golden Casque
|
Legendary
|
+20% Stagger
|
+25% Takedown damage
|
+10% Stagger relative to Lords of Fortune Allied Strength
|
Gain health, Ultimate, and Mana on Takedown; amount is doubled if lethal
|
Griffon Great Helm
|
Legendary
|
+20% Damage from all companions
|
-10% duration of companion cooldowns
|
+50% companion weapon damage while their Abilities are on cooldown
|
Heal slightly when companion Abilities activate
|
Crow's Armet
|
Unique
|
Gain 10% more gold on pickup
|
Gain Deflect when enemies drop gold