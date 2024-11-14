In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, your success will largely depend on the gear you've equipped your character with. Armor plays a major role as is expected for a fantasy action-RPG. Each piece of armor will come with its own set of stats and bonus effects. In particular, there are two types of armor: chest pieces and helmets.

Weight Class

Both helmets and chest pieces are further divided into more categories. There are also three different weight classes of armor:

Light

Medium

Heavy

The specific weight class doesn't have any bearing on your character's mobility. Instead, the heavier the armor class, the more effective damage resistance you'll receive. The trade-off is that Light armor offers better ability damage bonuses. So, the weight class will depend on which aspect you prefer to focus on - damage resistance or ability damage.

Transmogrification

Many times, games like Dragon Age: The Veilguard offer players a "transmog" system that allows them to change the appearance of their armor while maintaining the stats - you know, for those who really enjoy a specific visual styling of their character. Veilguard does indeed include a system known as "Robust" which fills this need. You can use Robust to alter the appearance of a companion's armor as well.

All Chest Armor

Below are listings of all Chest Armor pieces in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Each listing is separated by the weight class. Keep in mind that this database is still continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly!

Light Armor

Icon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Dragon Coat Common Detonations deal 100 Cold damage This Cold damage is increased by'+50% per stack of Chilled on the target Gabardine Overcoat Rare All Detonations are +50% wider Neve’s next Ability deals +15% damage per enemy hit by a Detonation Tevinter Longcloak Rare Detonations apply Frozen Double the Frozen duration from Detonations vs. Venatori enemies The Relentless Sleuth Rare Detonations apply CHilled Chilled enemies deal -25% damage Funeral Finery Epic Detonations leech 50% of their damage Detonations apply Siphoned Preserved Gurn Hide Epic +10% Weakened effectiveness +25% damage vs. Weakened Researcher's Robes Epic Detonations deal +25% damage vs. health Detonations vs. enemies at Low Health reduces Emmrich’s Ability cooldowns by 50% The Boundless Scholar Epic +25% Detonation damage vs. Demons and Undead Primers last 25% longer vs. Demons and Undead Dalish Wraps Legendary +20% Mana generation -20% blocking Mana cost -20% ranged Mana cost Gain Immovable when your Mana goes above 150 (60-second cooldown) Jumper’s Deft Leathers (Mage) Legendary +50 Maximum Mana +15% Mana Generation Jumper’s Deft Leathers (Rogue) Legendary +50% Arrow Regeneration +15% Weakpoint Damage Jumper's Deft Leathers (Warrior) Legendary +15% Ranged attack damage +25% Charged Shield Toss damage Orchestrator's Long Coat Legendary +15% damage vs. health +15% Light attack damage +25% Final attack damage vs. health Defeating an enemy deals 150 Physical damage to nearby enemies Recruit's Simple Tunic Legendary +25% damage vs. Armor +15% Heavy attack damage +20% damage with Charged Heavy attacks Breaking an enemy’s Armor deals 500 Physical damage to nearby enemies Striking Misfortune Legendary +15% Necrotic damage +25% Necrotic Resistance Using a Necrotic Ability cleanses all Afflictions Gain Immovable (if not already granted) when you take Necrotic damage Wanderer's Long Coat Legendary +15% Cold damage +25% Cold Resistance Commanders Presence Unique Rally Party effectiveness: +100% Gain Rally Party when combat starts Deal -30% damage from all sources Magister's End Unique +30% Electric Resistance Gain Quickened on Perfect Dodge Gain 50 added Electric damage for attacks and Abilities while Quickened is active Tevinter Knight Unique +50% Cold Resistance -30% Fire Resistance Every tenth hit blasts nearby enemies with 100 Cold damage and apply Chilled

Medium Armor

Icon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Camping Gear Common Detonations deal'+50% damage vs. Barrier. Breaking Barriers with Detonations reduces Bellara’s Ability cooldowns by 10 seconds Traveler's Kit Uncommon +50% Detonation damage vs. Armor Breaking Armor with a Detonation reduces Harding’s Ability cooldowns by 50% Arlathan's Splendor Rare +50% Detonation damage vs. Fade-Touched enemies Primers last 25 seconds longer vs. Fade-Touched enemies Covert Leathers Rare +25% Detonation Damage vs. Mages Primers last much longer vs. Mages Scout's Compassion Rare Detonations have +50% Penetration Detonations grant the whole party +25% Penetration for 10 seconds Spelunker's Gear Rare +50% Sundered duration Harding deals'+50% damage vs. Sundered enemies The Ready Explorer Rare Detonations have +50% Penetration Detonations leave affected enemies Vulnerable for 5 seconds The Warden's Peer Rare Detonations are +50% wider Detonations also apply Vulnerability to Physical if 3 or more enemies are hit Tinkerer's Garb Rare +25% Resistances vs. Fade-Touched enemies +20 Defense relative to Veil Jumpers Allied Strength Immune to Afflictions applied by your faction-sworn enemies Gain Rally Party vs. Mercenaries and Dragons Trussed Finery Rare +20% Overwhelmed effectiveness Taash deals +50% damage vs. Overwhelmed enemies Utility Dress Rare The entire Party gains'+25% Weakened duration Bellara deals'+25% Damage vs. Weakened enemies Fortune's Favor Epic +50% Stagger from Detonations Staggering enemies with Detonations reduces Taash’s Ability cooldowns by 50% Strong Arm Epic Overwhelmed enemies have reduced Fire Resistance Bonuses to Overwhelmed effectiveness are also applied to this Fire Resistance reduction The Mage Killer Epic +10% Sundered effectiveness Lucanis deals +50% damage vs. Sundered enemies Wings Of Antiva Epic Detonations deal an additional 100 Necrotic damage The Necrotic damage dealt is increased per stack of Necrosis on the target Legendary Detonating a Sundered enemy Detonates another nearby Sundered enemy (30-second cooldown) Enemies near the second Detonation become Vulnerable to Electric damage Brawler's Decorated Leathers Legendary +15% Momentum generation -25% Momentum lost when taking damage Deal Electric damage to all nearby enemies on loss of Momentum When Momentum is full, your dodges protect you from damage for longer Contoured Skirmish Jacket Legendary +25% Resistances vs. Antaam Enemies +20 Defense relative to Antivan Crows Allied Strength Immune to Afflictions applied by your Faction-sworn enemies Gain Rally Party vs. Mercenaries and Dragons Corvid Cloak Legendary Detonating an Overwhelmed enemy applies Bleeding If the Detonated enemy already has Bleeding, deal an additional 100 Necrotic damage Deathblow Vitaar Legendary +20% Critical Damage +25% Stagger with Critical hits +10% Critical damage relative to Shadow Dragons Faction power 10% chance to deal Critical damage with any weapon attack Duelists Coat Legendary +4 maximum Arrows +20% Hipfire damage +300 Stagger on every fourth Arrow shot While you have maximum Momentum, you do not spend Arrows while using Ranged attacks Garb of Kinship Legendary +25% Advantage duration +10% Damage for each active Advantage +10% increased effectiveness for all Advantages Heal for 5% health when gaining an Advantage Pursuant's Implements Legendary +25% Potion healing effectiveness +1 maximum Potions Gain +50 Mana when you use a Potion All Potions heal an additional 20% of your maximum health, regardless of their type Reinforced Regiment Leathers Legendary +25% Resistance vs. Darkspawn +20 Defense relative to Grey Wardens Allied Strength Immune to Afflictions applied by your Faction-sworn enemies Gain Rally Party vs. Mercenaries and Dragons Researcher's Coat Legendary +20% damage while at Low Health Leech 5% of your damage as health Defense is increased by 1 for each percent of missing health Leech effectiveness is tripled vs. Bleeding enemies Rivaini Panoply Legendary +25% Resistances vs. Wildlife +20 Defense relative to Lords of Fortune Allied Strength Immune to Afflictions applied by your Faction-sworn enemies Gain Rally Party vs. Mercenaries and Dragons Time-Tested Trappings Legendary +25% Primer Duration +10% Primer effectiveness Hits against Primed enemies generate an additional 1% Ultimate and 2 Mana Arlathan's Fall Unique This armor has no base Defense Each time you are hit, gain 20 Defense for 15 seconds, up to 10 times; at 10 stacks, gain Immovable Plumage of the Mad Crow Unique On Perfect Dodge, fire a feather projectile at a random target that deals 150 Physical damage and applies Necrosis

Heavy Armor

Icon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Monster Leathers Common +25% Detonation Damage vs. Darkspawn Primers last 25% longer vs. Darkspawn Crafter's Trappings Epic Enemies remain Weakened when Detonated (but cannot be Detonated again) +20% Weakened effectiveness Plumed Platemail Epic +50% Detonation damage vs. Dragons Detonating Dragons adds 1 stack to every Affliction already on them The Griffon's Tail Epic +50% Overwhelmed duration Davrin deals +25% damage vs. Overwhelmed enemies Winged Cape Epic Detonations also apply Burning Detonations now deal 200 Fire damage vs. Burning enemies Casings of Fortune Legendary +20% Damage from all companions Gain Rally Party on Perfect Defense +20% Rally Party effectiveness Gain Precision on Perfect Defense Champion's Brilliant Regalia Legendary +25% Fire Resistance +5 max Fire Resistance Immune to Burning Deal 150 Fire damage and apply Burning to nearby enemies when you reach Low Health Defiant Plate Legendary +25% Cold Resistance +5 Max Cold Resistance Immune to Chilled Deal 150 Cold damage and apply Chilled to nearby enemies when you reach Low Health Frontline Plated Mail Legendary +15% Physical Resistance +5 Maximum Physical Resistance Immune to Bleeding Deal 150 Physical damage an apply Bleeding to nearby enemies when you reach Low Health Plate of the Paragon Unyielding Legendary +8% Resistances +30 Defense +100 Health Gain Invulnerable when you reach Low Health The Iron Cast Legendary +25% Necrotic Resistance +5 Max Necrotic Resistance Immune to Necrosis Deal 150 Necrotic damage and apply Necrosis to nearby enemies when you reach Low Health Weisshaupt's Wall Legendary +1 Deflect maximum stacks +25% damage while Deflect is active Gain Deflect when you reach Low Health Deal 300 Physical damage in an area around if you are hit while Deflect is active Extravagant Plate Unique +25% Staggered duration +25% Takedown damage On Takedown, gain gold Imperium's Resolve Unique +40% Resistance to Fire, Cold, Necrotic, and Electric damage. +5% maximum Resistance to Fire, Cold, Necrotic, and Electric damage. You can no longer deal Fire, Cold, Necrotic, and Electric damage. Pillar of the Departed Unique This armor has very high Defense but no Ability damage Gain Deflect and Resistant when you reach Low Health

All Helmets

Below are listings of all the helmets in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Each listing is separated by the weight class. Keep in mind that this database is still continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly!

Light Helmet

Icon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Banded Mage Brim Common +20% Agile attack damage +15% damage vs. enemies with High Health Gain 50 Momentum on hit with Agile attacks if Sprinting for 2 or more seconds Carastes Double-Hat Legendary +15% Momentum Generated +25% Stagger on Ability use 25% Ability cost refunded on impact Crow's Bill Legendary +20% Final attack damage +50% Stagger from Final attacks Every third Final attack deals bonus damage +100% Final attack damage but -20% Light and Heavy attack damage Insightful Covering Legendary Recruit's War Hat Legendary +15% damage vs. enemies with High Health +15% damage vs. Barrier and Armor +25% Charged attack and Weakpoint damage vs. enemies with High Health Gain Enhanced Damage on impact of your first attack in an encounter Smiling Visage Legendary +15% Damage vs. Enemies with Low Health +25% Stagger vs. Enemies with Low Health +50% Critical Damage vs. Enemies with Low Health Kills Heal for 100 HP Iron Veil Unique When an enemy dies, it spawns an apparition that attacks nearby enemies, dealing Necrotic damage

Medium Helmet

Icon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Corvid Calling Mask Common +15% Light attack damage +15% Damage vs. health +10% Light attack damage relative to Antivan Crows Allied Strengt Death Mask Legendary +25% Affliction Damage +25% Affliction Duration +10% Affliction Damage relative to Mourn Watch Allied Strength Applying 3 unique Afflictions triggers an explosion that deals damage relative to the total stacks consumed Defiant Silence Legendary +20% Critical Damage +25% Stagger with Critical Hits +10% Critical damage relative to Shadow Dragons Allied Strength You now have a 10% chance to deal Critical damage with any weapon attack Ensign's Helm Legendary +15% Heavy attack damage +25% damage vs. Armor +10% Heavy attack damage relative to Grey Wardens Allied Strength Heavy attacks deal Critical hits vs. Armor Forest Guardian's Veil Legendary +15% Weakpoint damage +25% damage vs. Barrier +10% Weakpoint damage relative to Veil Jumpers Allied Strength Weakpoint hits vs. enemies with Barrier are Critical Helm of Light and Shadow Legendary +25% Detonation Damage +25% Stagger applied by Detonations Gain Detonation damage based on your companion relationship Companion cooldowns reduced by 50% when they perform a Detonation Deathrattle Unique Gain Precision when you reach Low Health Precision hits now leech 100% while you have Low Health Paragon's Silent Gaze Unique Nearby enemies targeting you slowly deal less damage every second; this effect rests if they stop targeting you.

Heavy Helmet