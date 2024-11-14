Quick Links

In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, your success will largely depend on the gear you've equipped your character with. Armor plays a major role as is expected for a fantasy action-RPG. Each piece of armor will come with its own set of stats and bonus effects. In particular, there are two types of armor: chest pieces and helmets.

Weight Class

Both helmets and chest pieces are further divided into more categories. There are also three different weight classes of armor:

  • Light
  • Medium
  • Heavy

The specific weight class doesn't have any bearing on your character's mobility. Instead, the heavier the armor class, the more effective damage resistance you'll receive. The trade-off is that Light armor offers better ability damage bonuses. So, the weight class will depend on which aspect you prefer to focus on - damage resistance or ability damage.

Transmogrification

Many times, games like Dragon Age: The Veilguard offer players a "transmog" system that allows them to change the appearance of their armor while maintaining the stats - you know, for those who really enjoy a specific visual styling of their character. Veilguard does indeed include a system known as "Robust" which fills this need. You can use Robust to alter the appearance of a companion's armor as well.

All Chest Armor

Below are listings of all Chest Armor pieces in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Each listing is separated by the weight class. Keep in mind that this database is still continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly!

Light Armor

Icon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Dragon Coat

Common

Detonations deal 100 Cold damage

This Cold damage is increased by'+50% per stack of Chilled on the target

Gabardine Overcoat

Rare

All Detonations are +50% wider

Neve’s next Ability deals +15% damage per enemy hit by a Detonation

Tevinter Longcloak

Rare

Detonations apply Frozen

Double the Frozen duration from Detonations vs. Venatori enemies

The Relentless Sleuth

Rare

Detonations apply CHilled

Chilled enemies deal -25% damage

Funeral Finery

Epic

Detonations leech 50% of their damage

Detonations apply Siphoned

Preserved Gurn Hide

Epic

+10% Weakened effectiveness

+25% damage vs. Weakened

Researcher's Robes

Epic

Detonations deal +25% damage vs. health

Detonations vs. enemies at Low Health reduces Emmrich’s Ability cooldowns by 50%

The Boundless Scholar

Epic

+25% Detonation damage vs. Demons and Undead

Primers last 25% longer vs. Demons and Undead

Dalish Wraps

Legendary

+20% Mana generation

-20% blocking Mana cost

-20% ranged Mana cost

Gain Immovable when your Mana goes above 150 (60-second cooldown)

Jumper’s Deft Leathers (Mage)

Legendary

+50 Maximum Mana

+15% Mana Generation

Jumper’s Deft Leathers (Rogue)

Legendary

+50% Arrow Regeneration

+15% Weakpoint Damage

Jumper's Deft Leathers (Warrior)

Legendary

+15% Ranged attack damage

+25% Charged Shield Toss damage

Orchestrator's Long Coat

Legendary

+15% damage vs. health

+15% Light attack damage

+25% Final attack damage vs. health

Defeating an enemy deals 150 Physical damage to nearby enemies

Recruit's Simple Tunic

Legendary

+25% damage vs. Armor

+15% Heavy attack damage

+20% damage with Charged Heavy attacks

Breaking an enemy’s Armor deals 500 Physical damage to nearby enemies

Striking Misfortune

Legendary

+15% Necrotic damage

+25% Necrotic Resistance

Using a Necrotic Ability cleanses all Afflictions

Gain Immovable (if not already granted) when you take Necrotic damage

Wanderer's Long Coat

Legendary

+15% Cold damage

+25% Cold Resistance

Commanders Presence

Unique

Rally Party effectiveness: +100%

Gain Rally Party when combat starts

Deal -30% damage from all sources

Magister's End

Unique

+30% Electric Resistance

Gain Quickened on Perfect Dodge

Gain 50 added Electric damage for attacks and Abilities while Quickened is active

Tevinter Knight

Unique

+50% Cold Resistance

-30% Fire Resistance

Every tenth hit blasts nearby enemies with 100 Cold damage and apply Chilled

Medium Armor

Icon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Camping Gear

Common

Detonations deal'+50% damage vs. Barrier.

Breaking Barriers with Detonations reduces Bellara’s Ability cooldowns by 10 seconds

Traveler's Kit

Uncommon

+50% Detonation damage vs. Armor

Breaking Armor with a Detonation reduces Harding’s Ability cooldowns by 50%

Arlathan's Splendor

Rare

+50% Detonation damage vs. Fade-Touched enemies

Primers last 25 seconds longer vs. Fade-Touched enemies

Covert Leathers

Rare

+25% Detonation Damage vs. Mages

Primers last much longer vs. Mages

Scout's Compassion

Rare

Detonations have +50% Penetration

Detonations grant the whole party +25% Penetration for 10 seconds

Spelunker's Gear

Rare

+50% Sundered duration

Harding deals'+50% damage vs. Sundered enemies

The Ready Explorer

Rare

Detonations have +50% Penetration

Detonations leave affected enemies Vulnerable for 5 seconds

The Warden's Peer

Rare

Detonations are +50% wider

Detonations also apply Vulnerability to Physical if 3 or more enemies are hit

Tinkerer's Garb

Rare

+25% Resistances vs. Fade-Touched enemies

+20 Defense relative to Veil Jumpers Allied Strength

Immune to Afflictions applied by your faction-sworn enemies

Gain Rally Party vs. Mercenaries and Dragons

Trussed Finery

Rare

+20% Overwhelmed effectiveness

Taash deals +50% damage vs. Overwhelmed enemies

Utility Dress

Rare

The entire Party gains'+25% Weakened duration

Bellara deals'+25% Damage vs. Weakened enemies

Fortune's Favor

Epic

+50% Stagger from Detonations

Staggering enemies with Detonations reduces Taash’s Ability cooldowns by 50%

Strong Arm

Epic

Overwhelmed enemies have reduced Fire Resistance

Bonuses to Overwhelmed effectiveness are also applied to this Fire Resistance reduction

The Mage Killer

Epic

+10% Sundered effectiveness

Lucanis deals +50% damage vs. Sundered enemies

Wings Of Antiva

Epic

Detonations deal an additional 100 Necrotic damage

The Necrotic damage dealt is increased per stack of Necrosis on the target

Legendary

Detonating a Sundered enemy Detonates another nearby Sundered enemy (30-second cooldown)

Enemies near the second Detonation become Vulnerable to Electric damage

Brawler's Decorated Leathers

Legendary

+15% Momentum generation

-25% Momentum lost when taking damage

Deal Electric damage to all nearby enemies on loss of Momentum

When Momentum is full, your dodges protect you from damage for longer

Contoured Skirmish Jacket

Legendary

+25% Resistances vs. Antaam Enemies

+20 Defense relative to Antivan Crows Allied Strength

Immune to Afflictions applied by your Faction-sworn enemies

Gain Rally Party vs. Mercenaries and Dragons

Corvid Cloak

Legendary

Detonating an Overwhelmed enemy applies Bleeding

If the Detonated enemy already has Bleeding, deal an additional 100 Necrotic damage

Deathblow Vitaar

Legendary

+20% Critical Damage

+25% Stagger with Critical hits

+10% Critical damage relative to Shadow Dragons Faction power

10% chance to deal Critical damage with any weapon attack

Duelists Coat

Legendary

+4 maximum Arrows

+20% Hipfire damage

+300 Stagger on every fourth Arrow shot

While you have maximum Momentum, you do not spend Arrows while using Ranged attacks

Garb of Kinship

Legendary

+25% Advantage duration

+10% Damage for each active Advantage

+10% increased effectiveness for all Advantages

Heal for 5% health when gaining an Advantage

Pursuant's Implements

Legendary

+25% Potion healing effectiveness

+1 maximum Potions

Gain +50 Mana when you use a Potion

All Potions heal an additional 20% of your maximum health, regardless of their type

Reinforced Regiment Leathers

Legendary

+25% Resistance vs. Darkspawn

+20 Defense relative to Grey Wardens Allied Strength

Immune to Afflictions applied by your Faction-sworn enemies

Gain Rally Party vs. Mercenaries and Dragons

Researcher's Coat

Legendary

+20% damage while at Low Health

Leech 5% of your damage as health

Defense is increased by 1 for each percent of missing health

Leech effectiveness is tripled vs. Bleeding enemies

Rivaini Panoply

Legendary

+25% Resistances vs. Wildlife

+20 Defense relative to Lords of Fortune Allied Strength

Immune to Afflictions applied by your Faction-sworn enemies

Gain Rally Party vs. Mercenaries and Dragons

Time-Tested Trappings

Legendary

+25% Primer Duration

+10% Primer effectiveness

Hits against Primed enemies generate an additional 1% Ultimate and 2 Mana

Arlathan's Fall

Unique

This armor has no base Defense

Each time you are hit, gain 20 Defense for 15 seconds, up to 10 times; at 10 stacks, gain Immovable

Plumage of the Mad Crow

Unique

On Perfect Dodge, fire a feather projectile at a random target that deals 150 Physical damage and applies Necrosis

Heavy Armor

Icon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Monster Leathers

Common

+25% Detonation Damage vs. Darkspawn

Primers last 25% longer vs. Darkspawn

Crafter's Trappings

Epic

Enemies remain Weakened when Detonated (but cannot be Detonated again)

+20% Weakened effectiveness

Plumed Platemail

Epic

+50% Detonation damage vs. Dragons

Detonating Dragons adds 1 stack to every Affliction already on them

The Griffon's Tail

Epic

+50% Overwhelmed duration

Davrin deals +25% damage vs. Overwhelmed enemies

Winged Cape

Epic

Detonations also apply Burning

Detonations now deal 200 Fire damage vs. Burning enemies

Casings of Fortune

Legendary

+20% Damage from all companions

Gain Rally Party on Perfect Defense

+20% Rally Party effectiveness

Gain Precision on Perfect Defense

Champion's Brilliant Regalia

Legendary

+25% Fire Resistance

+5 max Fire Resistance

Immune to Burning

Deal 150 Fire damage and apply Burning to nearby enemies when you reach Low Health

Defiant Plate

Legendary

+25% Cold Resistance

+5 Max Cold Resistance

Immune to Chilled

Deal 150 Cold damage and apply Chilled to nearby enemies when you reach Low Health

Frontline Plated Mail

Legendary

+15% Physical Resistance

+5 Maximum Physical Resistance

Immune to Bleeding

Deal 150 Physical damage an apply Bleeding to nearby enemies when you reach Low Health

Plate of the Paragon Unyielding

Legendary

+8% Resistances

+30 Defense

+100 Health

Gain Invulnerable when you reach Low Health

The Iron Cast

Legendary

+25% Necrotic Resistance

+5 Max Necrotic Resistance

Immune to Necrosis

Deal 150 Necrotic damage and apply Necrosis to nearby enemies when you reach Low Health

Weisshaupt's Wall

Legendary

+1 Deflect maximum stacks

+25% damage while Deflect is active

Gain Deflect when you reach Low Health

Deal 300 Physical damage in an area around if you are hit while Deflect is active

Extravagant Plate

Unique

+25% Staggered duration

+25% Takedown damage

On Takedown, gain gold

Imperium's Resolve

Unique

+40% Resistance to Fire, Cold, Necrotic, and Electric damage.

+5% maximum Resistance to Fire, Cold, Necrotic, and Electric damage.

You can no longer deal Fire, Cold, Necrotic, and Electric damage.

Pillar of the Departed

Unique

This armor has very high Defense but no Ability damage

Gain Deflect and Resistant when you reach Low Health

All Helmets

Below are listings of all the helmets in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Each listing is separated by the weight class. Keep in mind that this database is still continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly!

Light Helmet

Icon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Banded Mage Brim

Common

+20% Agile attack damage

+15% damage vs. enemies with High Health

Gain 50 Momentum on hit with Agile attacks if Sprinting for 2 or more seconds

Carastes Double-Hat

Legendary

+15% Momentum Generated

+25% Stagger on Ability use

25% Ability cost refunded on impact

Crow's Bill

Legendary

+20% Final attack damage

+50% Stagger from Final attacks

Every third Final attack deals bonus damage

+100% Final attack damage but -20% Light and Heavy attack damage

Insightful Covering

Legendary

Recruit's War Hat

Legendary

+15% damage vs. enemies with High Health

+15% damage vs. Barrier and Armor

+25% Charged attack and Weakpoint damage vs. enemies with High Health

Gain Enhanced Damage on impact of your first attack in an encounter

Smiling Visage

Legendary

+15% Damage vs. Enemies with Low Health

+25% Stagger vs. Enemies with Low Health

+50% Critical Damage vs. Enemies with Low Health

Kills Heal for 100 HP

Iron Veil

Unique

When an enemy dies, it spawns an apparition that attacks nearby enemies, dealing Necrotic damage

Medium Helmet

Icon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Corvid Calling Mask

Common

+15% Light attack damage

+15% Damage vs. health

+10% Light attack damage relative to Antivan Crows Allied Strengt

Death Mask

Legendary

+25% Affliction Damage

+25% Affliction Duration

+10% Affliction Damage relative to Mourn Watch Allied Strength

Applying 3 unique Afflictions triggers an explosion that deals damage relative to the total stacks consumed

Defiant Silence

Legendary

+20% Critical Damage

+25% Stagger with Critical Hits

+10% Critical damage relative to Shadow Dragons Allied Strength

You now have a 10% chance to deal Critical damage with any weapon attack

Ensign's Helm

Legendary

+15% Heavy attack damage

+25% damage vs. Armor

+10% Heavy attack damage relative to Grey Wardens Allied Strength

Heavy attacks deal Critical hits vs. Armor

Forest Guardian's Veil

Legendary

+15% Weakpoint damage

+25% damage vs. Barrier

+10% Weakpoint damage relative to Veil Jumpers Allied Strength

Weakpoint hits vs. enemies with Barrier are Critical

Helm of Light and Shadow

Legendary

+25% Detonation Damage

+25% Stagger applied by Detonations

Gain Detonation damage based on your companion relationship

Companion cooldowns reduced by 50% when they perform a Detonation

Deathrattle

Unique

Gain Precision when you reach Low Health

Precision hits now leech 100% while you have Low Health

Paragon's Silent Gaze

Unique

Nearby enemies targeting you slowly deal less damage every second; this effect rests if they stop targeting you.

Heavy Helmet

Icon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Antivan Parade Helm

Common

+25% Shocking Weapons duration

+25% Shocking Weapons damage

Shocking Weapons damage is doubled vs. Shocked enemies

While Shocking Weapons is active, Final attacks vs. Shocked enemies will add 1 stack

Crown of Leaves

Legendary

+25% Ultimate Damage

+25% Ultimate Charge Rate

Gain Rally Party when activating your Ultimate Ability

Gain full Momentum on Ultimate activation

Enlightened Helmet (Mage)

Legendary

+25% Chilled Damage

+25% Chilled Duration

+2 Maximum Chilled Stacks

Chilled enemies cannot dodge

Enlightened Helmet (Rogue)

Legendary

+25% Shocked Damage

+25% Shocked Duration

+2 Maximum Shocked Stacks

Shocked enemies cannot dodge

Enlightened Helmet (Warrior)

Legendary

+25% Burning damage

+25% Burning duration

Golden Casque

Legendary

+20% Stagger

+25% Takedown damage

+10% Stagger relative to Lords of Fortune Allied Strength

Gain health, Ultimate, and Mana on Takedown; amount is doubled if lethal

Griffon Great Helm

Legendary

+20% Damage from all companions

-10% duration of companion cooldowns

+50% companion weapon damage while their Abilities are on cooldown

Heal slightly when companion Abilities activate

Crow's Armet

Unique

Gain 10% more gold on pickup

Gain Deflect when enemies drop gold