Quick Links

In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, progression is a critical element of building your preferred character. Skills are integral to each class offering players active and passive abilities and bonuses. As you navigate the various skill trees, there you'll find that there are four different skill types among the options.

  • Traits: These upgrade or alter your skills with bonuses.
  • Passives: This skill type grants ongoing bonuses to your stats.
  • Abilities: Additional combat actions become available with this skill type.
  • Ultimates: These are significant actions that result in devastating finishers.

Skill trees are vast, containing several branching elements. It's up to you to decide the route to take with each branch along the way. Of course, Skill Points are required to unlock each skill.

How To Obtain Skill Points

Death Caller spec Ultiamte ability

As is tradition with action-RPGs, skill points are simply obtained through leveling up through quest completion and other critical path-driven actions such as defeating enemies. You can also increase your leveling through finding codex entries. Once skill points are obtained, you can spend them on skills that follow the specific paths/branches you choose in the skill tree.

Mage Skills

The Mage class is all about magic and contending with enemies from a distance and offering support to allies. Once you reach level 20 with the Mage class, there are 3 specializations that you can choose from. Each specialization has its own skill tree branches. Below are the three specializations for the Mage class:

  • Death Caller
  • Evoker
  • Spellblade

We've compiled a comprehensive list of all skills related to the Mage class. Below are the traditional skills. You can click here to jump to the skill related to the 3 Mage class specializations.

Skill

Skill Type

Category

Description

Arcane Shot

Ability

Core

Conjure fiery arcane bolts that rip into your enemies. Launch up to 5 projectiles toward your target and any enemy unlucky enough to be nearby.

Chain Lightning

Ability

Burst

Charge the air and fire a bolt of lightning that splits to hit multiple targets in a chain reaction. The bolt bounces up to 3 times, dealing damage to each enemy hit and rendering them Shocked.

Corrupted Ground

Ability

Mourn Watch

Weave the threads of life and death, corrupting an area of the battlefield. Enemies caught inside succumb to its deadly aura. Deals minor damage and applies Necrosis each second enemies are exposed to the corruption.

Dark Squall

Ability

Shadow Dragon

Harness elemental chaos, projecting a burst of entropic energy to knock your targets back.

Frost Nova

Ability

Control

Freeze your enemies to the bone if they get too close. A wide area around you is Frozen.

Ice Blast

Ability

Control

Hurl shards of ice, impaling enemies caught in the way. Deals damage in a tight radius around your target, leaving behind shards that render enemies Chilled when touched.

Meteor

Ability

Sustain

Call down an elemental meteor that crushes and burns enemies in its way. Deals damage in an area around your target and applies Burning.

Storm Surge

Ability

Antivan Crow

Leap backward, stirring up a storm of elemental energy in your wake. Deals damage to all nearby enemies.

Tempest

Ability

Burst

Weave a powerful thunderstorm around you. Lightning strikes a random enemy within 8 meters of the casting zone every 2 seconds. Deals Electric damage to all enemies caught by the blast, rendering them Shocked.

Wall of Fire

Ability

Sustain

Summon a flaming barrier, burning enemies foolish enough to cross it. Enemies incur damage and Burning each second they remain inside the wall.

Absorb

Passive

Control

Whenever you Defend against an attack, Staff Energy is charged by 25%.

Amperage (Mage - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Electric damage: +10%

Arcane Defiance (Mage - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

Electric Resistance: +10% Necrotic Resistance: +10%

Baleful Blast

Passive

Antivan Crow

Blast Abilities deal Critical hits to enemies with Low Health.

Battlecry

Passive

Warrior

Health +10% Defense +10%

Bigger Blast

Passive

Sustain

Arcane Bomb Damage: +15%

Block Mastery

Passive

Control

Block Mana cost: -30%

Bombastic

Passive

Sustain

Blast Abilities now deal 25% more Detonation damage. Arcane Shot now Detonates Sundered enemies.

Breacher

Passive

Antivan Crow

Blast Abilities deal 50% more damage vs Barrier and Armor.

Breathing Room (Mage - Control)

Passive

Control

The radius of Area Ability effect is increased by 50%.

Breathing Room (Mage - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

The radius of Area Ability effect is increased by 50%.

Bulwark (Mage - Antivan Crow)

Passive

Antivan Crow

Physical Resistance: +10%

Bulwark (Mage - Control)

Passive

Control

Physical Resistance: +10%

Catalyst

Passive

Burst

Defeating an enemy with a Projectile Ability grants Rally Party.

Charging Spirit

Passive

Core

Staff Energy generates passively when you are not in combat.

Clarity in Suffering

Passive

Control

Whenever you take damage, you regenerate 5 Mana.

Collateral Damage (Mage - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

Hitting multiple enemies with a single Area Ability deals 10% more damage for each enemy hit.

Concentration (Mage - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Charged attack damage: +10%

Concentration (Mage - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

Ranged attack damage: +15%

Conductor

Passive

Burst

Strike Abilities deal 10% more damage to an enemy for each stack of Shocked.

Deadly Providence

Passive

Sustain

Defeating an enemy using a Duration Ability grants Precision.

Death's Blessing (Mage - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

Necrotic damage: +10%

Deathfrost

Passive

Mourn Watch

Abilities that deal Necrotic or Cold damages increase the other type’s damage by 15% for 6 seconds.

Debilitating Shocks (Mage - Antivan Crow)

Passive

Antivan Crow

Takes 15% less damage from enemies who are Shocked.

Decaying Resolve

Passive

Sustain

Duration Abilities deal 25% more damage to enemies with Low Health.

Defy The Elements (Mage - Shadow Dragon)

Passive

Shadow Dragon

Fire Resistance: 10% Cold Resistance: 10%

Degrade

Passive

Mourn Watch

Deal 5% bonus damage for each unique Primer and Affliction on your target.

Demolisher

Passive

Mage

Maximum Arcane Bomb stacks: +1

Desolate Malady (Mage - Shadow Dragon)

Passive

Shadow Dragon

Affliction damage: +10%

Desolate Malady (Mage - Sustain)

Passive

Sustain

Affliction damage: +10%

Deterioration

Passive

Mage

Penetration: +15%

Downfall (Mage - Core)

Passive

Core

Jump attacks guarantee Critical hits if the target is Knocked Down.

Early Frost

Passive

Shadow Dragon

Maximum Chilled stacks: +1

Eclectic Armorer (Mage - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

While wearing different classifications of Helm and Armor: Mana regeneration +20% Ranged attack Mana cost -20% Weakpoint damage +15%.

Elemental Catalyst

Passive

Shadow Dragon

Abilities gain +15% bonus damage based on the damage type of your Staff and Orb weapons.

Elemental Executioner

Passive

Antivan Crow

Final attacks are Critical against enemies with Low Health.

Energy Burst

Passive

Rogue

Gaining the Adrenaline effect increases your health and Momentum by 10%.

Enervation (Mage - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Damage vs Barrier: 20%

Enervation (Mage - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

Damage vs. Barrier: +20%

Essence Eater

Passive

Antivan Crow

Performing a Takedown grants 250 health and 20 Ultimate.

Ethereal

Passive

Control

Control Abilities grant Deflect after you deal a Critical hit.

Even the Odds

Passive

Mourn Watch

Each active Advantage increases your damage dealt by 10%

Fade Conduit

Passive

Mage

Maximum Mana: +50

Finale

Passive

Mage

Final attack damage: +10%

Flames of Inspiration

Passive

Sustain

Defeating a Burning enemy grants Rally Party.

Frost Shield

Passive

Shadow Dragon

Enemies who inflict damage on you are Chilled.

Frostbite

Passive

Control

Damage vs. Frozen: +15%

Further Torment

Passive

Mourn Watch

Deals 20% more bonus Stagger to enemies with an Affliction.

Greater Authority

Passive

Control

Control Ability cooldown is 20 seconds faster. Ice Blast now has a cooldown of 40 seconds instead of costing Mana.

Ice Storm

Passive

Mage

Cold damage: +10%

Imbued Duration

Passive

Mourn Watch

Executing a Detonation on an enemy grants Shocking Weapons. The duration of Shocking Weapons is extended by 50%.

Imbued Reaction

Passive

Antivan Crow

Perfect Defense grants Shocking Weapons. Shocking Weapons deals 25% more damage.

Imbued Takedown

Passive

Shadow Dragon

Performing a Takedown grants Shocking Weapons. Shocking Weapons now deal 25% more Stagger.

Improved Health (Mage - Control)

Passive

Control

Health: +100

Inner Focus

Passive

Sustain

Successful Light attacks generate an additional 25% Mana. This value is doubled against enemies suffering from an Affliction.

Insidious Rot (Mage - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

Maximum Necrosis Stack: +1

Keen Insight

Passive

Shadow Dragon

Control Abilities deal an additional 150% damage in a 6 meter radius when activated. The damage type matches the Ability type.

Killer Instinct (Mage - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Stagger from Abilities: +20%

Light Armor Mastery (Mage - Shadow Dragon)

Passive

Shadow Dragon

While wearing a Light Helm and Armor: Staff Energy charge rate +20%. Staff Energy attack range +2.

Mana Infusion

Passive

Shadow Dragon

Performing a Takedown grants 50 Mana and 33% Staff Energy.

Meditation (Mage - Control)

Passive

Control

Mana regeneration rate: +15%

Meditation (Mage - Shadow Dragon)

Passive

Shadow Dragon

Mana regeneration rate: +15%

Medium Armor Mastery (Mage - Antivan Crow)

Passive

Antivan Crow

While wearing a Medium Vitaar/Helmet and Armor: Critical damage +20% Final damage +20% Charged attack damage +20% Agile attack damage +20%.

Multiplicity

Passive

Shadow Dragon

Projectile Abilities launch an additional projectile. The damage type charges based on your equipped Staff.

Necessary Steps (Mage - Control)

Passive

Control

Primer duration: +20%

Necessary Steps (Mage - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

Primer duration: +20%

Nexus Shock

Passive

Burst

Hitting enemies with at least 3 stacks of Shocked causes a chain of Electric damage that strikes up to 2 additional enemies within range.

Precision Strikes (Mage - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Strike abilities land a Critical hit against enemies who are Knocked Down.

Pressure Point

Passive

Antivan Crow

Landing a Critical hit with Strike Abilities grants Quickened.

Prism of Resistance

Passive

Shadow Dragon

You gain 10% Resistance to the damage type of each mapped Ability.

Prolong

Passive

Sustain

Affliction duration: +20%

Providence (Mage - Control)

Passive

Control

Advantage duration: +20%

Providence (Mage - Sustain)

Passive

Sustain

Advantage duration: +20%

Quick Recovery

Passive

Core

Mana regeneration restarts 25% faster when paused by spending Mana or taking damage.

Reclamation

Passive

Burst

Mana restored after defeating enemy: +8

Resistant Blasts

Passive

Sustain

Defeating an enemy with a Blast Ability grants Resistant.

Return Fire

Passive

Sustain

Use a Light or Heavy attack after a Perfect Defense to perform a counterattack.

Salt in the Wound (Mage - Shadow Dragon)

Passive

Shadow Dragon

For all active Afflictions for enemies hit by Control Abilities, receive 1 additional stack.

Shattering Control (Mage - Control)

Passive

Control

Control Abilities deal 75% more damage vs. Armor.

Shellbreaker (Mage - Antivan Crow)

Passive

Antivan Crow

Damage vs. Armor: +20%

Shellbreaker (Mage - Shadow Dragon)

Passive

Shadow Dragon

Damage vs Armor: +20%

Shock Mastery

Passive

Burst

Maximum Shocked stacks: +1

Shocking Strikes

Passive

Burst

Using Strike Abilities applies Shocked to nearby enemies.

Spell Slinger

Passive

Burst

Projectile Abilities deal 25% bonus damage to targets at least 20 meters away.

Staggering Charge (Mage - Antivan Crow)

Passive

Antivan Crow

Stagger from Charged attacks: +20%

Staggering Strikes

Passive

Antivan Crow

Strike Abilities deal 50% more Stagger.

Supercharged (Mage - Shadow Dragon)

Passive

Shadow Dragon

Projectile Abilities deal 75% more damage vs Barrier.

Swift Infusion

Passive

Burst

Staff Energy: Empowers Staff attacks with bonus damage and applies an Affliction when full.

Tear Down

Passive

Sustain

Hitting an enemy with a Duration Ability permanently reduces their Defense by 5.

Time Management (Mage - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

Effects of Duration Abilities are increased by 50%.

Traumatize (Mage - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Takedown damage: +15%

Traumatize (Mage - Control)

Passive

Control

Takedown damage: +15%

Underestimated (Mage - Antivan Crow)

Passive

Antivan Crow

Light attack damage vs. health: +10%

Underestimated (Mage - Shadow Dragon)

Passive

Shadow Dragon

Light attack damage vs. health: +10%

Veil Blasts

Passive

Sustain

Apply 15% of your current Mana as bonus damage for Blast Abilities.

Velocity (Mage - Sustain)

Passive

Sustain

Stagger from weapon attacks: +20%

Vile Projectiles

Passive

Burst

Projectile Abilities now deal Critical damage to enemies suffering from Necrosis.

Wildfire (Mage - Sustain)

Passive

Sustain

Fire damage: +10%

Wrath (Mage - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Critical Damage: +10%

Wrath (Mage - Sustain)

Passive

Sustain

Critical Damage: +10%

Zone of Concentration

Passive

Mourn Watch

After triggering a Duration Ability, wait 5 seconds to regain 25 bonus Mana.

Zone of Destruction

Passive

Control

Hitting 3 or more enemies with an Area Ability grants Enhanced Damage.

Zone of Infusion

Passive

Control

For every enemy hit with an Area Ability, you generate 10% Staff Energy.

Bolt Volley

Trait

Shadow Dragon

Following a Light attack, tap Light attack again as the Bolt is shot from your Staff to spawn an additional Bolt with the same properties.

Channeled Thoughts

Trait

Mourn Watch

Focus your mind to generate up to 50 Mana per second on command.

Fade Reflex

Trait

Control

Timing your Dodge just before the enemy’s attack lands slows down time for a short duration. You can move and attack normally.

Fade Strike

Trait

Core

Use your speed to unleash a powerful attack with any weapon after using Fade Step. Also unlocks an additional follow-up attack while sprinting by pressing Light or Heavy attack.

Mind Blast

Trait

Core

While Defending, consume 50 mana to unleash a shockwave 6 meters in all directions. Deals damage based on your equipped staff.

Mortal Concentration

Trait

Core

Sustaining your Ranged attack gradually increases its damage output the longer it is active, to a maximum of 3 seconds.

Perfect Cast

Trait

Burst

Releasing a Charged attack the moment it reaches the maximum charge level increases its damage by 50%.

Spirit Blade

Trait

Antivan Crow

You can now use your Heavy attack at the end of a Light Attack Chain to conjure a blade and project it a short distance. The blade consumes an Arcane Bomb. Requires Orb and Dagger.

Destructive Light

Ultimate

Core

Summon a concentrated beam of primal elemental energy. Deals damage each second to all enemies caught in the beam while applying Burning.

Class Specialization Skills

Skill

Skill Type

Description

Entropic Sphere

Ability

Launch a sphere of entropic energy that damages all enemies in its path before exploding in a punishing final blast.

Spirit Bomb

Ability

Drain the life out of enemies, then throw it back at them in an explosion of necrotic energy. Applies Siphoned and deals damage each second you are connected to a target, before a final blast deals bonus damage that intensifies the longer the target is exposed to it.

Antivan Kiss

Passive

Maximum Shocked stacks: +1 Maximum Burning stacks: +1

Arcane Strike

Passive

Strike Abilities now hit with an Arcane Bomb.

Blast Efficiency

Passive

Blast Abilities cost 50 less Mana.

Bonechiller

Passive

When you have Low Health, Frozen is applied to all nearby enemies. This can happen only once every 120 seconds.

Concentration (Mage)

Passive

Ranged attack damage: +15%

Conductivity

Passive

Defeating an enemy with one or more Arcane Bombs still active causes the effect to jump to the nearest enemy within 10 meters.

Controlled Infusion

Passive

Using a Control Ability generates 35% of your Staff Energy.

Cryomancy

Passive

Damage vs. Frozen targets: +15% Frozen duration: +1 second

Death and Decay

Passive

Area Abilities now deal Necrotic damage. Corrupted Ground now deals increased damage when activated.

Death's Blessing (Mage)

Passive

Necrotic damage: +10%

Demolisher

Passive

Maximum Arcane Bomb stacks: +1

Desperation (Mage)

Passive

Gain bonus damage relative to the amount of health your target and you have lost.

Deterioration

Passive

Penetration: +15%

Electrical Burns

Passive

Applying Burning also applies Shocked. Applying Shocked also applies Burning.

Fade Conduit

Passive

Maximum Mana: +50

Finale

Passive

Final attack damage: +10%

Heavy Weaponry

Passive

Heavy attack damage: +10%

Ice Shatter

Passive

Charged attacks are Critical against Frozen enemies. A successful attack removes Frozen.

Ice Storm

Passive

Cold damage: +10%

Invigorating Beam

Passive

Your Ranged attack now deals Necrotic damage and leeches 10% of damage done, replenishing your health.

Mortalitasi

Passive

Actions that consume Mana now consume health when Mana is depleted.

Orbital Burst

Passive

When triggering an Arcane Bomb, deal 100% of the damage in a 6 meter radius. Also deals significant Stagger to targets.

Overdraw

Passive

Abilities cost an additional 50 Mana but gain 50% Penetration.

Quickened Strikes

Passive

Final Staff attacks reduce the cooldown of your Abilities.

Restless Spirits

Passive

Defeating an enemy under the effects of Duration Abilities spawns a Necrotic bolt from the corpse that seeks out a nearby enemy.

Shocking Tactician

Passive

Achieving maximum Shocked stacks on an enemy triggers an Electric burst in an area around them.

Staff Mastery

Passive

Staff Light attack damage: +25% Maximum Staff Energy charges: +1

Two Fires

Passive

After using a Projectile Ability, your Staff attacks fire an additional bolt at your targets for the next 6 seconds.

Vitality

Passive

Health: +100 Health leech effects: +50%

Withering Charges

Passive

Light Staff attacks reduce an enemy’s Resistance to your Staff’s damage type by 5% for 10 seconds.

Death Surge

Trait

Overcharges your Ranged attack, spending 200% of the usual Mana to deal 200% damage.

Knight of Staves

Trait

Perform a Heavy attack after two Light attacks to unleash a heavy bolt at your target. The damage and radius increases based on your current Staff charge level.

Onslaught

Trait

Hold Light attack at the end of a Light attack Chain and release at the moment it fires to unleash an additional barrage of projectiles.

Soulburn

Trait

Expend 50 Mana to create a powerful surge in your Ranged attack, giving it the power to Detonate Sundered targets.

Spirit of Vengeance

Trait

You can now throw your Spirit Blade a second time by pressing Heavy attack when it returns to you. Requires Orb and Dagger.

Veil Flurry

Trait

Hold Light attack at the end of Light Attack Chain and release at the right moment to unleash your Orb in a circle around you.

The Crypt's Herald

Ultimate

Be like death, drawing in the power of the Fade and surrounding yourself with a necrotic storm. Slowly absorbs life from all nearby enemies before ending in a punishing burst, causing massive damage.

Thunderous End

Ultimate

Conjure a deadly avatar of the storm to seek vengeance on your enemies. Deals heavy damage and applies 2 stacks of Shocked to enemies within a large radius.

Void Blade

Ultimate

Harness the agility of the Antivan Crows, dashing forward in a flash of dark energy before landing a deadly slash that explodes a moment later. Deals damage twice.

Vortex of Shadow

Ultimate

Concentrate entropic energy on a single point until it reaches critical levels, creating a vortex. The vortex appears in front of you, dealing damage each second while pulling nearby enemies toward its center.