In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, progression is a critical element of building your preferred character. Skills are integral to each class offering players active and passive abilities and bonuses. As you navigate the various skill trees, there you'll find that there are four different skill types among the options.
- Traits: These upgrade or alter your skills with bonuses.
- Passives: This skill type grants ongoing bonuses to your stats.
- Abilities: Additional combat actions become available with this skill type.
- Ultimates: These are significant actions that result in devastating finishers.
Skill trees are vast, containing several branching elements. It's up to you to decide the route to take with each branch along the way. Of course, Skill Points are required to unlock each skill.
How To Obtain Skill Points
As is tradition with action-RPGs, skill points are simply obtained through leveling up through quest completion and other critical path-driven actions such as defeating enemies. You can also increase your leveling through finding codex entries. Once skill points are obtained, you can spend them on skills that follow the specific paths/branches you choose in the skill tree.
Mage Skills
The Mage class is all about magic and contending with enemies from a distance and offering support to allies. Once you reach level 20 with the Mage class, there are 3 specializations that you can choose from. Each specialization has its own skill tree branches. Below are the three specializations for the Mage class:
- Death Caller
- Evoker
- Spellblade
We've compiled a comprehensive list of all skills related to the Mage class. Below are the traditional skills. You can click here to jump to the skill related to the 3 Mage class specializations.
|
Skill
|
Skill Type
|
Category
|
Description
|
Arcane Shot
|
Ability
|
Core
|
Conjure fiery arcane bolts that rip into your enemies. Launch up to 5 projectiles toward your target and any enemy unlucky enough to be nearby.
|
Chain Lightning
|
Ability
|
Burst
|
Charge the air and fire a bolt of lightning that splits to hit multiple targets in a chain reaction. The bolt bounces up to 3 times, dealing damage to each enemy hit and rendering them Shocked.
|
Corrupted Ground
|
Ability
|
Mourn Watch
|
Weave the threads of life and death, corrupting an area of the battlefield. Enemies caught inside succumb to its deadly aura. Deals minor damage and applies Necrosis each second enemies are exposed to the corruption.
|
Dark Squall
|
Ability
|
Shadow Dragon
|
Harness elemental chaos, projecting a burst of entropic energy to knock your targets back.
|
Frost Nova
|
Ability
|
Control
|
Freeze your enemies to the bone if they get too close. A wide area around you is Frozen.
|
Ice Blast
|
Ability
|
Control
|
Hurl shards of ice, impaling enemies caught in the way. Deals damage in a tight radius around your target, leaving behind shards that render enemies Chilled when touched.
|
Meteor
|
Ability
|
Sustain
|
Call down an elemental meteor that crushes and burns enemies in its way. Deals damage in an area around your target and applies Burning.
|
Storm Surge
|
Ability
|
Antivan Crow
|
Leap backward, stirring up a storm of elemental energy in your wake. Deals damage to all nearby enemies.
|
Tempest
|
Ability
|
Burst
|
Weave a powerful thunderstorm around you. Lightning strikes a random enemy within 8 meters of the casting zone every 2 seconds. Deals Electric damage to all enemies caught by the blast, rendering them Shocked.
|
Wall of Fire
|
Ability
|
Sustain
|
Summon a flaming barrier, burning enemies foolish enough to cross it. Enemies incur damage and Burning each second they remain inside the wall.
|
Absorb
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Whenever you Defend against an attack, Staff Energy is charged by 25%.
|
Amperage (Mage - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Electric damage: +10%
|
Arcane Defiance (Mage - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Electric Resistance: +10% Necrotic Resistance: +10%
|
Baleful Blast
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Blast Abilities deal Critical hits to enemies with Low Health.
|
Battlecry
|
Passive
|
Warrior
|
Health +10% Defense +10%
|
Bigger Blast
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Arcane Bomb Damage: +15%
|
Block Mastery
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Block Mana cost: -30%
|
Bombastic
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Blast Abilities now deal 25% more Detonation damage. Arcane Shot now Detonates Sundered enemies.
|
Breacher
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Blast Abilities deal 50% more damage vs Barrier and Armor.
|
Breathing Room (Mage - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
The radius of Area Ability effect is increased by 50%.
|
Breathing Room (Mage - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
The radius of Area Ability effect is increased by 50%.
|
Bulwark (Mage - Antivan Crow)
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Physical Resistance: +10%
|
Bulwark (Mage - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Physical Resistance: +10%
|
Catalyst
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Defeating an enemy with a Projectile Ability grants Rally Party.
|
Charging Spirit
|
Passive
|
Core
|
Staff Energy generates passively when you are not in combat.
|
Clarity in Suffering
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Whenever you take damage, you regenerate 5 Mana.
|
Collateral Damage (Mage - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Hitting multiple enemies with a single Area Ability deals 10% more damage for each enemy hit.
|
Concentration (Mage - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Charged attack damage: +10%
|
Concentration (Mage - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Ranged attack damage: +15%
|
Conductor
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Strike Abilities deal 10% more damage to an enemy for each stack of Shocked.
|
Deadly Providence
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Defeating an enemy using a Duration Ability grants Precision.
|
Death's Blessing (Mage - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Necrotic damage: +10%
|
Deathfrost
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Abilities that deal Necrotic or Cold damages increase the other type’s damage by 15% for 6 seconds.
|
Debilitating Shocks (Mage - Antivan Crow)
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Takes 15% less damage from enemies who are Shocked.
|
Decaying Resolve
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Duration Abilities deal 25% more damage to enemies with Low Health.
|
Defy The Elements (Mage - Shadow Dragon)
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
Fire Resistance: 10% Cold Resistance: 10%
|
Degrade
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Deal 5% bonus damage for each unique Primer and Affliction on your target.
|
Demolisher
|
Passive
|
Mage
|
Maximum Arcane Bomb stacks: +1
|
Desolate Malady (Mage - Shadow Dragon)
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
Affliction damage: +10%
|
Desolate Malady (Mage - Sustain)
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Affliction damage: +10%
|
Deterioration
|
Passive
|
Mage
|
Penetration: +15%
|
Downfall (Mage - Core)
|
Passive
|
Core
|
Jump attacks guarantee Critical hits if the target is Knocked Down.
|
Early Frost
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
Maximum Chilled stacks: +1
|
Eclectic Armorer (Mage - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
While wearing different classifications of Helm and Armor: Mana regeneration +20% Ranged attack Mana cost -20% Weakpoint damage +15%.
|
Elemental Catalyst
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
Abilities gain +15% bonus damage based on the damage type of your Staff and Orb weapons.
|
Elemental Executioner
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Final attacks are Critical against enemies with Low Health.
|
Energy Burst
|
Passive
|
Rogue
|
Gaining the Adrenaline effect increases your health and Momentum by 10%.
|
Enervation (Mage - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Damage vs Barrier: 20%
|
Enervation (Mage - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Damage vs. Barrier: +20%
|
Essence Eater
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Performing a Takedown grants 250 health and 20 Ultimate.
|
Ethereal
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Control Abilities grant Deflect after you deal a Critical hit.
|
Even the Odds
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Each active Advantage increases your damage dealt by 10%
|
Fade Conduit
|
Passive
|
Mage
|
Maximum Mana: +50
|
Finale
|
Passive
|
Mage
|
Final attack damage: +10%
|
Flames of Inspiration
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Defeating a Burning enemy grants Rally Party.
|
Frost Shield
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
Enemies who inflict damage on you are Chilled.
|
Frostbite
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Damage vs. Frozen: +15%
|
Further Torment
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Deals 20% more bonus Stagger to enemies with an Affliction.
|
Greater Authority
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Control Ability cooldown is 20 seconds faster. Ice Blast now has a cooldown of 40 seconds instead of costing Mana.
|
Ice Storm
|
Passive
|
Mage
|
Cold damage: +10%
|
Imbued Duration
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Executing a Detonation on an enemy grants Shocking Weapons. The duration of Shocking Weapons is extended by 50%.
|
Imbued Reaction
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Perfect Defense grants Shocking Weapons. Shocking Weapons deals 25% more damage.
|
Imbued Takedown
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
Performing a Takedown grants Shocking Weapons. Shocking Weapons now deal 25% more Stagger.
|
Improved Health (Mage - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Health: +100
|
Inner Focus
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Successful Light attacks generate an additional 25% Mana. This value is doubled against enemies suffering from an Affliction.
|
Insidious Rot (Mage - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Maximum Necrosis Stack: +1
|
Keen Insight
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
Control Abilities deal an additional 150% damage in a 6 meter radius when activated. The damage type matches the Ability type.
|
Killer Instinct (Mage - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Stagger from Abilities: +20%
|
Light Armor Mastery (Mage - Shadow Dragon)
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
While wearing a Light Helm and Armor: Staff Energy charge rate +20%. Staff Energy attack range +2.
|
Mana Infusion
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
Performing a Takedown grants 50 Mana and 33% Staff Energy.
|
Meditation (Mage - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Mana regeneration rate: +15%
|
Meditation (Mage - Shadow Dragon)
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
Mana regeneration rate: +15%
|
Medium Armor Mastery (Mage - Antivan Crow)
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
While wearing a Medium Vitaar/Helmet and Armor: Critical damage +20% Final damage +20% Charged attack damage +20% Agile attack damage +20%.
|
Multiplicity
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
Projectile Abilities launch an additional projectile. The damage type charges based on your equipped Staff.
|
Necessary Steps (Mage - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Primer duration: +20%
|
Necessary Steps (Mage - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Primer duration: +20%
|
Nexus Shock
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Hitting enemies with at least 3 stacks of Shocked causes a chain of Electric damage that strikes up to 2 additional enemies within range.
|
Precision Strikes (Mage - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Strike abilities land a Critical hit against enemies who are Knocked Down.
|
Pressure Point
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Landing a Critical hit with Strike Abilities grants Quickened.
|
Prism of Resistance
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
You gain 10% Resistance to the damage type of each mapped Ability.
|
Prolong
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Affliction duration: +20%
|
Providence (Mage - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Advantage duration: +20%
|
Providence (Mage - Sustain)
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Advantage duration: +20%
|
Quick Recovery
|
Passive
|
Core
|
Mana regeneration restarts 25% faster when paused by spending Mana or taking damage.
|
Reclamation
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Mana restored after defeating enemy: +8
|
Resistant Blasts
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Defeating an enemy with a Blast Ability grants Resistant.
|
Return Fire
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Use a Light or Heavy attack after a Perfect Defense to perform a counterattack.
|
Salt in the Wound (Mage - Shadow Dragon)
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
For all active Afflictions for enemies hit by Control Abilities, receive 1 additional stack.
|
Shattering Control (Mage - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Control Abilities deal 75% more damage vs. Armor.
|
Shellbreaker (Mage - Antivan Crow)
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Damage vs. Armor: +20%
|
Shellbreaker (Mage - Shadow Dragon)
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
Damage vs Armor: +20%
|
Shock Mastery
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Maximum Shocked stacks: +1
|
Shocking Strikes
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Using Strike Abilities applies Shocked to nearby enemies.
|
Spell Slinger
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Projectile Abilities deal 25% bonus damage to targets at least 20 meters away.
|
Staggering Charge (Mage - Antivan Crow)
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Stagger from Charged attacks: +20%
|
Staggering Strikes
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Strike Abilities deal 50% more Stagger.
|
Supercharged (Mage - Shadow Dragon)
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
Projectile Abilities deal 75% more damage vs Barrier.
|
Swift Infusion
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Staff Energy: Empowers Staff attacks with bonus damage and applies an Affliction when full.
|
Tear Down
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Hitting an enemy with a Duration Ability permanently reduces their Defense by 5.
|
Time Management (Mage - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Effects of Duration Abilities are increased by 50%.
|
Traumatize (Mage - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Takedown damage: +15%
|
Traumatize (Mage - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Takedown damage: +15%
|
Underestimated (Mage - Antivan Crow)
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Light attack damage vs. health: +10%
|
Underestimated (Mage - Shadow Dragon)
|
Passive
|
Shadow Dragon
|
Light attack damage vs. health: +10%
|
Veil Blasts
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Apply 15% of your current Mana as bonus damage for Blast Abilities.
|
Velocity (Mage - Sustain)
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Stagger from weapon attacks: +20%
|
Vile Projectiles
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Projectile Abilities now deal Critical damage to enemies suffering from Necrosis.
|
Wildfire (Mage - Sustain)
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Fire damage: +10%
|
Wrath (Mage - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Critical Damage: +10%
|
Wrath (Mage - Sustain)
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Critical Damage: +10%
|
Zone of Concentration
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
After triggering a Duration Ability, wait 5 seconds to regain 25 bonus Mana.
|
Zone of Destruction
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Hitting 3 or more enemies with an Area Ability grants Enhanced Damage.
|
Zone of Infusion
|
Passive
|
Control
|
For every enemy hit with an Area Ability, you generate 10% Staff Energy.
|
Bolt Volley
|
Trait
|
Shadow Dragon
|
Following a Light attack, tap Light attack again as the Bolt is shot from your Staff to spawn an additional Bolt with the same properties.
|
Channeled Thoughts
|
Trait
|
Mourn Watch
|
Focus your mind to generate up to 50 Mana per second on command.
|
Fade Reflex
|
Trait
|
Control
|
Timing your Dodge just before the enemy’s attack lands slows down time for a short duration. You can move and attack normally.
|
Fade Strike
|
Trait
|
Core
|
Use your speed to unleash a powerful attack with any weapon after using Fade Step. Also unlocks an additional follow-up attack while sprinting by pressing Light or Heavy attack.
|
Mind Blast
|
Trait
|
Core
|
While Defending, consume 50 mana to unleash a shockwave 6 meters in all directions. Deals damage based on your equipped staff.
|
Mortal Concentration
|
Trait
|
Core
|
Sustaining your Ranged attack gradually increases its damage output the longer it is active, to a maximum of 3 seconds.
|
Perfect Cast
|
Trait
|
Burst
|
Releasing a Charged attack the moment it reaches the maximum charge level increases its damage by 50%.
|
Spirit Blade
|
Trait
|
Antivan Crow
|
You can now use your Heavy attack at the end of a Light Attack Chain to conjure a blade and project it a short distance. The blade consumes an Arcane Bomb. Requires Orb and Dagger.
|
Destructive Light
|
Ultimate
|
Core
|
Summon a concentrated beam of primal elemental energy. Deals damage each second to all enemies caught in the beam while applying Burning.
Class Specialization Skills
|
Skill
|
Skill Type
|
Description
|
Entropic Sphere
|
Ability
|
Launch a sphere of entropic energy that damages all enemies in its path before exploding in a punishing final blast.
|
Spirit Bomb
|
Ability
|
Drain the life out of enemies, then throw it back at them in an explosion of necrotic energy. Applies Siphoned and deals damage each second you are connected to a target, before a final blast deals bonus damage that intensifies the longer the target is exposed to it.
|
Antivan Kiss
|
Passive
|
Maximum Shocked stacks: +1 Maximum Burning stacks: +1
|
Arcane Strike
|
Passive
|
Strike Abilities now hit with an Arcane Bomb.
|
Blast Efficiency
|
Passive
|
Blast Abilities cost 50 less Mana.
|
Bonechiller
|
Passive
|
When you have Low Health, Frozen is applied to all nearby enemies. This can happen only once every 120 seconds.
|
Concentration (Mage)
|
Passive
|
Ranged attack damage: +15%
|
Conductivity
|
Passive
|
Defeating an enemy with one or more Arcane Bombs still active causes the effect to jump to the nearest enemy within 10 meters.
|
Controlled Infusion
|
Passive
|
Using a Control Ability generates 35% of your Staff Energy.
|
Cryomancy
|
Passive
|
Damage vs. Frozen targets: +15% Frozen duration: +1 second
|
Death and Decay
|
Passive
|
Area Abilities now deal Necrotic damage. Corrupted Ground now deals increased damage when activated.
|
Death's Blessing (Mage)
|
Passive
|
Necrotic damage: +10%
|
Demolisher
|
Passive
|
Maximum Arcane Bomb stacks: +1
|
Desperation (Mage)
|
Passive
|
Gain bonus damage relative to the amount of health your target and you have lost.
|
Deterioration
|
Passive
|
Penetration: +15%
|
Electrical Burns
|
Passive
|
Applying Burning also applies Shocked. Applying Shocked also applies Burning.
|
Fade Conduit
|
Passive
|
Maximum Mana: +50
|
Finale
|
Passive
|
Final attack damage: +10%
|
Heavy Weaponry
|
Passive
|
Heavy attack damage: +10%
|
Ice Shatter
|
Passive
|
Charged attacks are Critical against Frozen enemies. A successful attack removes Frozen.
|
Ice Storm
|
Passive
|
Cold damage: +10%
|
Invigorating Beam
|
Passive
|
Your Ranged attack now deals Necrotic damage and leeches 10% of damage done, replenishing your health.
|
Mortalitasi
|
Passive
|
Actions that consume Mana now consume health when Mana is depleted.
|
Orbital Burst
|
Passive
|
When triggering an Arcane Bomb, deal 100% of the damage in a 6 meter radius. Also deals significant Stagger to targets.
|
Overdraw
|
Passive
|
Abilities cost an additional 50 Mana but gain 50% Penetration.
|
Quickened Strikes
|
Passive
|
Final Staff attacks reduce the cooldown of your Abilities.
|
Restless Spirits
|
Passive
|
Defeating an enemy under the effects of Duration Abilities spawns a Necrotic bolt from the corpse that seeks out a nearby enemy.
|
Shocking Tactician
|
Passive
|
Achieving maximum Shocked stacks on an enemy triggers an Electric burst in an area around them.
|
Staff Mastery
|
Passive
|
Staff Light attack damage: +25% Maximum Staff Energy charges: +1
|
Two Fires
|
Passive
|
After using a Projectile Ability, your Staff attacks fire an additional bolt at your targets for the next 6 seconds.
|
Vitality
|
Passive
|
Health: +100 Health leech effects: +50%
|
Withering Charges
|
Passive
|
Light Staff attacks reduce an enemy’s Resistance to your Staff’s damage type by 5% for 10 seconds.
|
Death Surge
|
Trait
|
Overcharges your Ranged attack, spending 200% of the usual Mana to deal 200% damage.
|
Knight of Staves
|
Trait
|
Perform a Heavy attack after two Light attacks to unleash a heavy bolt at your target. The damage and radius increases based on your current Staff charge level.
|
Onslaught
|
Trait
|
Hold Light attack at the end of a Light attack Chain and release at the moment it fires to unleash an additional barrage of projectiles.
|
Soulburn
|
Trait
|
Expend 50 Mana to create a powerful surge in your Ranged attack, giving it the power to Detonate Sundered targets.
|
Spirit of Vengeance
|
Trait
|
You can now throw your Spirit Blade a second time by pressing Heavy attack when it returns to you. Requires Orb and Dagger.
|
Veil Flurry
|
Trait
|
Hold Light attack at the end of Light Attack Chain and release at the right moment to unleash your Orb in a circle around you.
|
The Crypt's Herald
|
Ultimate
|
Be like death, drawing in the power of the Fade and surrounding yourself with a necrotic storm. Slowly absorbs life from all nearby enemies before ending in a punishing burst, causing massive damage.
|
Thunderous End
|
Ultimate
|
Conjure a deadly avatar of the storm to seek vengeance on your enemies. Deals heavy damage and applies 2 stacks of Shocked to enemies within a large radius.
|
Void Blade
|
Ultimate
|
Harness the agility of the Antivan Crows, dashing forward in a flash of dark energy before landing a deadly slash that explodes a moment later. Deals damage twice.
|
Vortex of Shadow
|
Ultimate
|
Concentrate entropic energy on a single point until it reaches critical levels, creating a vortex. The vortex appears in front of you, dealing damage each second while pulling nearby enemies toward its center.