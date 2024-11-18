In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, progression is a critical element of building your preferred character. Skills are integral to each class offering players active and passive abilities and bonuses. As you navigate the various skill trees, there you'll find that there are four different skill types among the options.

Traits: These upgrade or alter your skills with bonuses.

Passives: This skill type grants ongoing bonuses to your stats.

Abilities: Additional combat actions become available with this skill type.

Ultimates: These are significant actions that result in devastating finishers.

Skill trees are vast, containing several branching elements. It's up to you to decide the route to take with each branch along the way. Of course, Skill Points are required to unlock each skill.

How To Obtain Skill Points

As is tradition with action-RPGs, skill points are simply obtained through leveling up through quest completion and other critical path-driven actions such as defeating enemies. You can also increase your leveling through finding codex entries. Once skill points are obtained, you can spend them on skills that follow the specific paths/branches you choose in the skill tree.

Mage Skills

The Mage class is all about magic and contending with enemies from a distance and offering support to allies. Once you reach level 20 with the Mage class, there are 3 specializations that you can choose from. Each specialization has its own skill tree branches. Below are the three specializations for the Mage class:

Death Caller

Evoker

Spellblade

We've compiled a comprehensive list of all skills related to the Mage class. Below are the traditional skills. You can click here to jump to the skill related to the 3 Mage class specializations.

Skill Skill Type Category Description Arcane Shot Ability Core Conjure fiery arcane bolts that rip into your enemies. Launch up to 5 projectiles toward your target and any enemy unlucky enough to be nearby. Chain Lightning Ability Burst Charge the air and fire a bolt of lightning that splits to hit multiple targets in a chain reaction. The bolt bounces up to 3 times, dealing damage to each enemy hit and rendering them Shocked. Corrupted Ground Ability Mourn Watch Weave the threads of life and death, corrupting an area of the battlefield. Enemies caught inside succumb to its deadly aura. Deals minor damage and applies Necrosis each second enemies are exposed to the corruption. Dark Squall Ability Shadow Dragon Harness elemental chaos, projecting a burst of entropic energy to knock your targets back. Frost Nova Ability Control Freeze your enemies to the bone if they get too close. A wide area around you is Frozen. Ice Blast Ability Control Hurl shards of ice, impaling enemies caught in the way. Deals damage in a tight radius around your target, leaving behind shards that render enemies Chilled when touched. Meteor Ability Sustain Call down an elemental meteor that crushes and burns enemies in its way. Deals damage in an area around your target and applies Burning. Storm Surge Ability Antivan Crow Leap backward, stirring up a storm of elemental energy in your wake. Deals damage to all nearby enemies. Tempest Ability Burst Weave a powerful thunderstorm around you. Lightning strikes a random enemy within 8 meters of the casting zone every 2 seconds. Deals Electric damage to all enemies caught by the blast, rendering them Shocked. Wall of Fire Ability Sustain Summon a flaming barrier, burning enemies foolish enough to cross it. Enemies incur damage and Burning each second they remain inside the wall. Absorb Passive Control Whenever you Defend against an attack, Staff Energy is charged by 25%. Amperage (Mage - Burst) Passive Burst Electric damage: +10% Arcane Defiance (Mage - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch Electric Resistance: +10% Necrotic Resistance: +10% Baleful Blast Passive Antivan Crow Blast Abilities deal Critical hits to enemies with Low Health. Battlecry Passive Warrior Health +10% Defense +10% Bigger Blast Passive Sustain Arcane Bomb Damage: +15% Block Mastery Passive Control Block Mana cost: -30% Bombastic Passive Sustain Blast Abilities now deal 25% more Detonation damage. Arcane Shot now Detonates Sundered enemies. Breacher Passive Antivan Crow Blast Abilities deal 50% more damage vs Barrier and Armor. Breathing Room (Mage - Control) Passive Control The radius of Area Ability effect is increased by 50%. Breathing Room (Mage - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch The radius of Area Ability effect is increased by 50%. Bulwark (Mage - Antivan Crow) Passive Antivan Crow Physical Resistance: +10% Bulwark (Mage - Control) Passive Control Physical Resistance: +10% Catalyst Passive Burst Defeating an enemy with a Projectile Ability grants Rally Party. Charging Spirit Passive Core Staff Energy generates passively when you are not in combat. Clarity in Suffering Passive Control Whenever you take damage, you regenerate 5 Mana. Collateral Damage (Mage - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch Hitting multiple enemies with a single Area Ability deals 10% more damage for each enemy hit. Concentration (Mage - Burst) Passive Burst Charged attack damage: +10% Concentration (Mage - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch Ranged attack damage: +15% Conductor Passive Burst Strike Abilities deal 10% more damage to an enemy for each stack of Shocked. Deadly Providence Passive Sustain Defeating an enemy using a Duration Ability grants Precision. Death's Blessing (Mage - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch Necrotic damage: +10% Deathfrost Passive Mourn Watch Abilities that deal Necrotic or Cold damages increase the other type’s damage by 15% for 6 seconds. Debilitating Shocks (Mage - Antivan Crow) Passive Antivan Crow Takes 15% less damage from enemies who are Shocked. Decaying Resolve Passive Sustain Duration Abilities deal 25% more damage to enemies with Low Health. Defy The Elements (Mage - Shadow Dragon) Passive Shadow Dragon Fire Resistance: 10% Cold Resistance: 10% Degrade Passive Mourn Watch Deal 5% bonus damage for each unique Primer and Affliction on your target. Demolisher Passive Mage Maximum Arcane Bomb stacks: +1 Desolate Malady (Mage - Shadow Dragon) Passive Shadow Dragon Affliction damage: +10% Desolate Malady (Mage - Sustain) Passive Sustain Affliction damage: +10% Deterioration Passive Mage Penetration: +15% Downfall (Mage - Core) Passive Core Jump attacks guarantee Critical hits if the target is Knocked Down. Early Frost Passive Shadow Dragon Maximum Chilled stacks: +1 Eclectic Armorer (Mage - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch While wearing different classifications of Helm and Armor: Mana regeneration +20% Ranged attack Mana cost -20% Weakpoint damage +15%. Elemental Catalyst Passive Shadow Dragon Abilities gain +15% bonus damage based on the damage type of your Staff and Orb weapons. Elemental Executioner Passive Antivan Crow Final attacks are Critical against enemies with Low Health. Energy Burst Passive Rogue Gaining the Adrenaline effect increases your health and Momentum by 10%. Enervation (Mage - Burst) Passive Burst Damage vs Barrier: 20% Enervation (Mage - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch Damage vs. Barrier: +20% Essence Eater Passive Antivan Crow Performing a Takedown grants 250 health and 20 Ultimate. Ethereal Passive Control Control Abilities grant Deflect after you deal a Critical hit. Even the Odds Passive Mourn Watch Each active Advantage increases your damage dealt by 10% Fade Conduit Passive Mage Maximum Mana: +50 Finale Passive Mage Final attack damage: +10% Flames of Inspiration Passive Sustain Defeating a Burning enemy grants Rally Party. Frost Shield Passive Shadow Dragon Enemies who inflict damage on you are Chilled. Frostbite Passive Control Damage vs. Frozen: +15% Further Torment Passive Mourn Watch Deals 20% more bonus Stagger to enemies with an Affliction. Greater Authority Passive Control Control Ability cooldown is 20 seconds faster. Ice Blast now has a cooldown of 40 seconds instead of costing Mana. Ice Storm Passive Mage Cold damage: +10% Imbued Duration Passive Mourn Watch Executing a Detonation on an enemy grants Shocking Weapons. The duration of Shocking Weapons is extended by 50%. Imbued Reaction Passive Antivan Crow Perfect Defense grants Shocking Weapons. Shocking Weapons deals 25% more damage. Imbued Takedown Passive Shadow Dragon Performing a Takedown grants Shocking Weapons. Shocking Weapons now deal 25% more Stagger. Improved Health (Mage - Control) Passive Control Health: +100 Inner Focus Passive Sustain Successful Light attacks generate an additional 25% Mana. This value is doubled against enemies suffering from an Affliction. Insidious Rot (Mage - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch Maximum Necrosis Stack: +1 Keen Insight Passive Shadow Dragon Control Abilities deal an additional 150% damage in a 6 meter radius when activated. The damage type matches the Ability type. Killer Instinct (Mage - Burst) Passive Burst Stagger from Abilities: +20% Light Armor Mastery (Mage - Shadow Dragon) Passive Shadow Dragon While wearing a Light Helm and Armor: Staff Energy charge rate +20%. Staff Energy attack range +2. Mana Infusion Passive Shadow Dragon Performing a Takedown grants 50 Mana and 33% Staff Energy. Meditation (Mage - Control) Passive Control Mana regeneration rate: +15% Meditation (Mage - Shadow Dragon) Passive Shadow Dragon Mana regeneration rate: +15% Medium Armor Mastery (Mage - Antivan Crow) Passive Antivan Crow While wearing a Medium Vitaar/Helmet and Armor: Critical damage +20% Final damage +20% Charged attack damage +20% Agile attack damage +20%. Multiplicity Passive Shadow Dragon Projectile Abilities launch an additional projectile. The damage type charges based on your equipped Staff. Necessary Steps (Mage - Control) Passive Control Primer duration: +20% Necessary Steps (Mage - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch Primer duration: +20% Nexus Shock Passive Burst Hitting enemies with at least 3 stacks of Shocked causes a chain of Electric damage that strikes up to 2 additional enemies within range. Precision Strikes (Mage - Burst) Passive Burst Strike abilities land a Critical hit against enemies who are Knocked Down. Pressure Point Passive Antivan Crow Landing a Critical hit with Strike Abilities grants Quickened. Prism of Resistance Passive Shadow Dragon You gain 10% Resistance to the damage type of each mapped Ability. Prolong Passive Sustain Affliction duration: +20% Providence (Mage - Control) Passive Control Advantage duration: +20% Providence (Mage - Sustain) Passive Sustain Advantage duration: +20% Quick Recovery Passive Core Mana regeneration restarts 25% faster when paused by spending Mana or taking damage. Reclamation Passive Burst Mana restored after defeating enemy: +8 Resistant Blasts Passive Sustain Defeating an enemy with a Blast Ability grants Resistant. Return Fire Passive Sustain Use a Light or Heavy attack after a Perfect Defense to perform a counterattack. Salt in the Wound (Mage - Shadow Dragon) Passive Shadow Dragon For all active Afflictions for enemies hit by Control Abilities, receive 1 additional stack. Shattering Control (Mage - Control) Passive Control Control Abilities deal 75% more damage vs. Armor. Shellbreaker (Mage - Antivan Crow) Passive Antivan Crow Damage vs. Armor: +20% Shellbreaker (Mage - Shadow Dragon) Passive Shadow Dragon Damage vs Armor: +20% Shock Mastery Passive Burst Maximum Shocked stacks: +1 Shocking Strikes Passive Burst Using Strike Abilities applies Shocked to nearby enemies. Spell Slinger Passive Burst Projectile Abilities deal 25% bonus damage to targets at least 20 meters away. Staggering Charge (Mage - Antivan Crow) Passive Antivan Crow Stagger from Charged attacks: +20% Staggering Strikes Passive Antivan Crow Strike Abilities deal 50% more Stagger. Supercharged (Mage - Shadow Dragon) Passive Shadow Dragon Projectile Abilities deal 75% more damage vs Barrier. Swift Infusion Passive Burst Staff Energy: Empowers Staff attacks with bonus damage and applies an Affliction when full. Tear Down Passive Sustain Hitting an enemy with a Duration Ability permanently reduces their Defense by 5. Time Management (Mage - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch Effects of Duration Abilities are increased by 50%. Traumatize (Mage - Burst) Passive Burst Takedown damage: +15% Traumatize (Mage - Control) Passive Control Takedown damage: +15% Underestimated (Mage - Antivan Crow) Passive Antivan Crow Light attack damage vs. health: +10% Underestimated (Mage - Shadow Dragon) Passive Shadow Dragon Light attack damage vs. health: +10% Veil Blasts Passive Sustain Apply 15% of your current Mana as bonus damage for Blast Abilities. Velocity (Mage - Sustain) Passive Sustain Stagger from weapon attacks: +20% Vile Projectiles Passive Burst Projectile Abilities now deal Critical damage to enemies suffering from Necrosis. Wildfire (Mage - Sustain) Passive Sustain Fire damage: +10% Wrath (Mage - Burst) Passive Burst Critical Damage: +10% Wrath (Mage - Sustain) Passive Sustain Critical Damage: +10% Zone of Concentration Passive Mourn Watch After triggering a Duration Ability, wait 5 seconds to regain 25 bonus Mana. Zone of Destruction Passive Control Hitting 3 or more enemies with an Area Ability grants Enhanced Damage. Zone of Infusion Passive Control For every enemy hit with an Area Ability, you generate 10% Staff Energy. Bolt Volley Trait Shadow Dragon Following a Light attack, tap Light attack again as the Bolt is shot from your Staff to spawn an additional Bolt with the same properties. Channeled Thoughts Trait Mourn Watch Focus your mind to generate up to 50 Mana per second on command. Fade Reflex Trait Control Timing your Dodge just before the enemy’s attack lands slows down time for a short duration. You can move and attack normally. Fade Strike Trait Core Use your speed to unleash a powerful attack with any weapon after using Fade Step. Also unlocks an additional follow-up attack while sprinting by pressing Light or Heavy attack. Mind Blast Trait Core While Defending, consume 50 mana to unleash a shockwave 6 meters in all directions. Deals damage based on your equipped staff. Mortal Concentration Trait Core Sustaining your Ranged attack gradually increases its damage output the longer it is active, to a maximum of 3 seconds. Perfect Cast Trait Burst Releasing a Charged attack the moment it reaches the maximum charge level increases its damage by 50%. Spirit Blade Trait Antivan Crow You can now use your Heavy attack at the end of a Light Attack Chain to conjure a blade and project it a short distance. The blade consumes an Arcane Bomb. Requires Orb and Dagger. Destructive Light Ultimate Core Summon a concentrated beam of primal elemental energy. Deals damage each second to all enemies caught in the beam while applying Burning.

