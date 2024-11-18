In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, progression is a critical element of building your preferred character. Skills are integral to each class offering players active and passive abilities and bonuses. As you navigate the various skill trees, there you'll find that there are four different skill types among the options.

Traits: These upgrade or alter your skills with bonuses.

Passives: This skill type grants ongoing bonuses to your stats.

Abilities: Additional combat actions become available with this skill type.

Ultimates: These are significant actions that result in devastating finishers.

Skill trees are vast, containing several branching elements. It's up to you to decide the route to take with each branch along the way. Of course, Skill Points are required to unlock each skill.

How To Obtain Skill Points

As is tradition with action-RPGs, skill points are simply obtained through leveling up through quest completion and other critical path-driven actions such as defeating enemies. You can also increase your leveling through finding codex entries. Once skill points are obtained, you can spend them on skills that follow the specific paths/branches you choose in the skill tree.

Rogue Skills

The Rogue class is all about precision and impact. Once you reach level 20 with the rogue class, there are 3 specializations that you can choose from. Each specialization has its own skill tree branches. Below are the three specializations for the Warrior class:

Duelist

Saboteur

Veil Ranger

We've compiled a comprehensive list of all skills related to the Rogue class. Below are the traditional skills. You can click here to jump to the skill related to the 3 rogue class specializations.

Skill Skill Type Category Description Explosive Daggers Ability Burst Unleash a barrage of sticky, explosive daggers. Fires 3 daggers that stick to their targets, then explode after a short time. Applies Sundered. Explosive Trap Ability Lord of Fortune Repurpose Antaam explosives for your own use. Throw down an explosive trap that detonates when enemies get too close. Highly likely to disrupt enemies. Detonates Overwhelmed. Hurricane of Blades Ability Burst Deals 350 Necrotic damage. Spin around in a ring of rapid strikes. Nearby enemies are hit up to 4 times. The final strike deals more damage. Lightning Flask Ability Sustain Throw down a flask of bottled lightning that explodes, unleashing a storm of pain on nearby enemies. Deals damage in a large area upon impact, while creating an aura that deals Electric damage and applies Shocked to nearby enemies. Lightning Quiver Ability Veil Jumper Unleash a storm of electric bolts that spread across the battlefield, peppering random enemies. Fires up to 7 bolts that randomly hit enemies across a large area. Pilfer Ability Sustain Add insult to injury by swiping a Potion when you slice up an enemy. Applies Bleeding on hit. The Potion is automatically consumed after being stolen. Detonates Overwhelmed. Rain of Decay Ability Control Rain death from above. Damage is inflicted each second to all enemies caught in the area of this attack. Reeling Bolt Ability Control Nock your bow with a special arrow that shocks and disorients enemies. Deals very high Stagger and applies Shocked to the primary target. Nearby enemies are pulled toward the target. Applies Weakened. Static Strikes Ability Core Unleash twin bolts of lightning from your blades, shocking all enemies they strike. Fires 2 bolts, each dealing damage independently but traveling along the same path. Applies Weakened. Toxic Dash Ability Antivan Crow Dash toward your target to land a deadly blow. Applies Necrosis to the enemy. Applies Sundered. A Timely Defense Passive Control Activating a Duration Ability grants Resistant. Amperage (Rogue - Control) Passive Control Electric damage: +10% Arcane Defiance (Rogue - Antivan Crow) Passive Antivan Crow Electric Resistance: +10% Necrotic Resistance: +10% Archer's Strength Passive Veil Jumper Projectile Abilities deal 25% bonus damage to targets at least 20 meters away. Assassination Passive Antivan Crow Strike Abilities now deal a guaranteed Critical hit if the enemy has Low Health. Bag of Tricks Passive Sustain When you have Low Health, you do 25% more damage with Tool Abilities. Battlefield Awareness (Rogue - Antivan Crow) Passive Antivan Crow Control Abilities deal Critical hits vs. Knocked Down enemies. Blood Poisoning Passive Antivan Crow Perfect Defense applies Bleeding to your attacker. If Necrotic Weapons is Active, this Ability applies Necrosis instead. Bloodsucker Passive Sustain Hitting enemies with a Tool Ability leeches 10% of the damage dealt. Breathing Room (Rogue - Control) Passive Control The scope of Area Abilities is greatly increased. Breathing Room (Rogue - Veil Jumper) Passive Veil Jumper The scope of Area Abilities is greatly increased. Bulwark (Rogue - Control) Passive Control Arrow regeneration: +20 Bulwark (Rogue - Lord of Fortune) Passive Lord of Fortune Physical Resistance: +10% Bulwark (Rogue - Sustain) Passive Sustain Physical Resistance: +10% Burst of Speed (Rogue - Burst) Passive Burst Momentum generation: +10% Burst of Speed (Rogue - Control) Passive Control Momentum generation: +10% Burst of Speed (Rogue - Sustain) Passive Sustain Momentum generation: +10% Close Quarters Combat Passive Lord of Fortune Deal 15% more damage to all enemies within 10 meters. Collateral Damage (Rogue - Control) Passive Control Hitting multiple enemies with a single Area Ability deals 10% more damage for each enemy hit. Conductive Shot Passive Burst Projectile Abilities deal 100 Electric damage to enemies within 8 meters. Controlled Providence Passive Sustain Each active Advantage increases your Control Ability damage by 10%. Daring Counter Passive Burst Defeating an enemy with a Strike Ability grants Deflect. Death's Blessing (Rogue - Antivan Crow) Passive Antivan Crow Necrotic damage: +10% Debilitating Shocks (Rogue - Veil Jumper) Passive Veil Jumper Take 15% less damage from enemies who are Shocked. Decisive Finish (Rogue - Burst) Passive Burst Agile attack damage: +10% Charged attack damage: +10% Final attack damage: +10% Defy the Elements (Rogue - Veil Jumper) Passive Veil Jumper Fire Resistance: 10% Cold Resistance: 10% Desolate Malady (Rogue - Antivan Crow) Passive Antivan Crow Affliction damage: +10% Desolate Malady (Rogue - Lord of Fortune) Passive Lord of Fortune Affliction damage: +10% Determination (Rogue - Control) Passive Control Maximum Momentum: +50 Determination (Rogue - Sustain) Passive Sustain Maximum Momentum: +50 Downfall (Rogue - Core) Passive Core Jump attacks guarantee Critical hits if the target is Knocked Down. Eclectic Armorer (Rogue - Lord of Fortune) Passive Lord of Fortune While wearing different classifications of Helm and Armor: Arrow maximum: +4 Weapon damage: +15% Stagger: +25% Endure Passive Core Lose 35% less Momentum when you take damage. Enduring Reach Passive Lord of Fortune Duration Radius or Distance increases, depending on the Ability. Enervation (Rogue - Control) Passive Control Damage vs. Barrier: +20% Heartseeker Passive Control Area Abilities deal 20% bonus damage vs health. Improved Health (Rogue - Sustain) Passive Sustain Health: +100 Improvised Ammunition Passive Lord of Fortune When Tool Abilities expire or trigger, you gain 3 Arrows from the debris. Insidious Rot (Rogue - Antivan Crow) Passive Antivan Crow Maximum Necrosis stacks: +1 Inspiring Control Passive Sustain Defeating an enemy with a control Ability grants Rally Party. Keen Eye Passive Control You generate 2 additional Momentum from Arrow hits. This bonus is doubled when hitting an enemy's Weakpoint. Killer Instinct (Rogue - Control) Passive Control Stagger from Abilities: +20% Knock Out Passive Veil Jumper Charged and charged bow attacks now deal a guaranteed Critical hit if the enemy has Low Health. Light Armor Mastery (Rogue - Veil Jumper) Passive Veil Jumper While wearing a Light Helm and Armor: Maximum Momentum: +50 Weak Point damage: +15% Charged Bow show damage: +20% Marked Target Passive Control Duration Abilities are Critical vs. enemies suffering from Bleeding. Medium Armor Mastery (Rogue - Antivan Crow) Passive Antivan Crow While wearing a Medium Helm and Armor: Critical damage: +20% Sword damage: +20% Perfect Defense Momentum gained: +50% Mighty Strike Passive Antivan Crow Strike Abilities deal 100% bonus Stagger vs. enemies suffering from an Affliction. Momentous Occassion Passive Burst Generate 25% more Momentum from Final attacks. The effect is doubled when you have Adrenaline. More is Better Passive Veil Jumper Maximum Arrows: +2 Mortal Wounds (Rogue - Control) Passive Control Weakpoint damage: +10% Mortal Wounds (Rogue - Veil Jumper) Passive Veil Jumper Weakpoint damage: +10% Necessary Steps (Rogue - Antivan Crow) Passive Antivan Crow Primer duration: +20% Necessary Steps (Rogue - Sustain) Passive Sustain Primer duration: +20% Necrotic Fog Passive Antivan Crow Spending Momentum deals 150 Necrotic damage to enemies within 6 meters. Noxious Presence Passive Antivan Crow Control Abilities release noxious fumes that apply Necrosis to nearby enemies. Overwhelming Tactics Passive Antivan Crow While your Momentum is 100 or higher: Charged Light attacks apply Bleed if they are not already suffering from it. Charged Heavy attacks apply Necrosis if they are not already suffering from it. Perseverance Passive Sustain While at Low Health, gain Deflect whenever you Perfect Dodge or perform Perfect Defense in response to an attack. Physical Strikes Passive Burst Strike Abilities now deal Physical damage. Piercing Strike Passive Burst Strike Abilities grant 50% Penetration. Poisoned Reply Passive Antivan Crow Perfect Defense grants Necrotic Weapons. Necrotic Weapons deals 25% more damage. Poisonous Precision Passive Veil Jumper Defeating an enemy by hitting their Weakpoint grants Necrotic Weapons. Necrotic Weapons lasts 50% longer. Pounce Passive Lord of Fortune Gain 50 Momentum and regain 25% of your Arrows after performing a successful Takedown. Powerful Rebuttal Passive Core Gain Precision after a successful Defend. Precise Power Passive Control Gain Enhanced Damage after defeating an enemy by hitting their Weakpoint. Precision Shot Passive Veil Jumper Dealing a Critical hit with a Projectile Ability grants Precision. Providence (Rogue - Burst) Passive Burst Advantage duration: +20% Providence (Rogue - Sustain) Passive Sustain Advantage duration: +20% Pump the Primer (Rogue - Veil Jumper) Passive Veil Jumper Primers are 20% more effective. Ready Shots Passive Lord of Fortune Arrow Regeneration: +20 Refract (Rogue - Sustain) Passive Sustain Maximum Deflect stacks: +1 Rolling Momentum Passive Sustain Whenever you activate a Tool Ability, you gain 25 Momentum. Salt in the Wound (Rogue - Lord of Fortune) Passive Lord of Fortune Hitting an enemy with a Duration Ability increases any existing Affliction stacks by 1. Salvaged Arrows (Rogue - Control) Passive Control Arrows gained after defeating an enemy: +2 Salvaged Arrows (Rogue - Veil Jumper) Passive Veil Jumper Arrows gained after defeating an enemy: +2 Sharper Edge (Rogue - Burst) Passive Burst Penetration: +15% Sharper Edge (Rogue - Lord of Fortune) Passive Lord of Fortune Penetration: +15% Shattering Control (Rogue - Sustain) Passive Sustain Control Abilities deal 75% more damage vs. Armor. Shellbreaker (Rogue - Lord of Fortune) Passive Lord of Fortune Damage vs. Armor: +20% Shellbreaker (Rogue - Veil Jumper) Passive Veil Jumper Damage vs. Armor: +20% Siege Breaker Passive Lord of Fortune Tool Abilities deal 25% more damage vs. Armor and Barrier. Sly Strike (Rogue - Antivan Crow) Passive Antivan Crow Gain 250 health and 10% Ultimate by performing a successful Takedown. Sniper's Precision Passive Burst Damage from Projectile Abilities cannot be reduced while Precision is active. Some Motivation Passive Lord of Fortune Deal 4% more damage per your maximum Arrow count. Spill Blood (Rogue - Sustain) Passive Sustain Maximum Bleeding stacks: +1 Staggering Blade Passive Burst Sword Stagger: +20% Staggering Finale (Rogue - Burst) Passive Burst Stagger from Final attacks: +20% Strong Draw Passive Veil Jumper Charged Bow damage: +10% Supercharged (Rogue - Burst) Passive Burst Projectile Abilities deal 75% more damage vs. Barrier. Swift Death Passive Burst Gain Quickened after defeating an enemy with a Critical hit. Swift Rebuke Passive Sustain Gain Momentum when you Perfect Dodge or perform a Perfect Defense. Time Management (Rogue - Control) Passive Control Effects of Duration Abilities are increased by 50%. Tipped Arrowheads (Rogue - Lord of Fortune) Passive Lord of Fortune Bow damage: +10% Tipped Arrowheads (Rogue - Sustain) Passive Sustain Maximum Arrows: +2 Traumatize (Rogue - Burst) Passive Burst Takedown damage: +15% Traumatize (Rogue - Control) Passive Control Takedown damage: +15% Triple Threat (Rogue - Veil Jumper) Passive Veil Jumper Equipping an Ability of each damage type increases Ability damage by 25%. Underdog's Bite Passive Veil Jumper Hitting 3 or more enemies with an Area Ability grants Enhanced Damage. Underestimated (Rogue - Burst) Passive Burst Light attacks deal 10% more Health damage. Unending Quiver Passive Lord of Fortune Activating any Ability grants 2 more Arrows. Victory Rush Passive Lord of Fortune Defeating an enemy with a Takedown grants Necrotic Weapons. Your attacks also apply 25% bonus Stagger. Wrath (Rogue - Antivan Crow) Passive Antivan Crow Critical damage: +10% Wrath (Rogue - Burst) Passive Burst Critical damage: +10% Adrenaline Trait Antivan Crow Successfully striking targets 10 times without taking damage grants Adrenaline, causing your attacks to deal bonus damage and be more likely to disrupt enemies. Resets when taking damage or on combat end. Bated Breath Trait Control Your Bow can now be charged up an additional level. Decisive Finale Trait Burst Unleash a decisive Heavy Final attack after a Light Attack Chain. Evasive Maneuvers Trait Core Use your speed to launch a powerful attack from an Extended Dodge. Also applies to recovering from being Knocked Down. Exploding Arrow Trait Core Simultaneously performing a Light and Ranged attack attaches a sticky Arrow to a target in range. The Arrow explodes after a short delay. Fan of Arrows Trait Lord of Fortune Fire an arc of Arrows, up to your maximum of 5 Arrows. Requires at least 3 Arrows. Hunter's Focus Trait Veil Jumper While Charging your Bow, pressing Lock On spends Momentum to temporarily sharpen your focus, slow down time, and let you aim with heightened accuracy. Aiming while airborne automatically triggers Hunter’s Focus. Leaping Shot Trait Sustain Leap backward and fire an exploding Arrow into the ground. Deals damage over a small area around the point of impact. Riposte Trait Core After a successful Defend, you can now launch a powerful counterattack. Concussive Barrage Ultimate Core Remind your enemies that a rogue’s pockets are often filled with danger… and explosives. Fire a barrage of concussive bombs that deal increased Stagger. The duration of any Staggered condition from this Ability is increased by 200%.

Class Specialization Skills