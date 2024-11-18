In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, progression is a critical element of building your preferred character. Skills are integral to each class offering players active and passive abilities and bonuses. As you navigate the various skill trees, there you'll find that there are four different skill types among the options.
- Traits: These upgrade or alter your skills with bonuses.
- Passives: This skill type grants ongoing bonuses to your stats.
- Abilities: Additional combat actions become available with this skill type.
- Ultimates: These are significant actions that result in devastating finishers.
Skill trees are vast, containing several branching elements. It's up to you to decide the route to take with each branch along the way. Of course, Skill Points are required to unlock each skill.
How To Obtain Skill Points
As is tradition with action-RPGs, skill points are simply obtained through leveling up through quest completion and other critical path-driven actions such as defeating enemies. You can also increase your leveling through finding codex entries. Once skill points are obtained, you can spend them on skills that follow the specific paths/branches you choose in the skill tree.
Rogue Skills
The Rogue class is all about precision and impact. Once you reach level 20 with the rogue class, there are 3 specializations that you can choose from. Each specialization has its own skill tree branches. Below are the three specializations for the Warrior class:
- Duelist
- Saboteur
- Veil Ranger
We've compiled a comprehensive list of all skills related to the Rogue class. Below are the traditional skills. You can click here to jump to the skill related to the 3 rogue class specializations.
|
Skill
|
Skill Type
|
Category
|
Description
|
Explosive Daggers
|
Ability
|
Burst
|
Unleash a barrage of sticky, explosive daggers. Fires 3 daggers that stick to their targets, then explode after a short time. Applies Sundered.
|
Explosive Trap
|
Ability
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Repurpose Antaam explosives for your own use. Throw down an explosive trap that detonates when enemies get too close. Highly likely to disrupt enemies. Detonates Overwhelmed.
|
Hurricane of Blades
|
Ability
|
Burst
|
Deals 350 Necrotic damage. Spin around in a ring of rapid strikes. Nearby enemies are hit up to 4 times. The final strike deals more damage.
|
Lightning Flask
|
Ability
|
Sustain
|
Throw down a flask of bottled lightning that explodes, unleashing a storm of pain on nearby enemies. Deals damage in a large area upon impact, while creating an aura that deals Electric damage and applies Shocked to nearby enemies.
|
Lightning Quiver
|
Ability
|
Veil Jumper
|
Unleash a storm of electric bolts that spread across the battlefield, peppering random enemies. Fires up to 7 bolts that randomly hit enemies across a large area.
|
Pilfer
|
Ability
|
Sustain
|
Add insult to injury by swiping a Potion when you slice up an enemy. Applies Bleeding on hit. The Potion is automatically consumed after being stolen. Detonates Overwhelmed.
|
Rain of Decay
|
Ability
|
Control
|
Rain death from above. Damage is inflicted each second to all enemies caught in the area of this attack.
|
Reeling Bolt
|
Ability
|
Control
|
Nock your bow with a special arrow that shocks and disorients enemies. Deals very high Stagger and applies Shocked to the primary target. Nearby enemies are pulled toward the target. Applies Weakened.
|
Static Strikes
|
Ability
|
Core
|
Unleash twin bolts of lightning from your blades, shocking all enemies they strike. Fires 2 bolts, each dealing damage independently but traveling along the same path. Applies Weakened.
|
Toxic Dash
|
Ability
|
Antivan Crow
|
Dash toward your target to land a deadly blow. Applies Necrosis to the enemy. Applies Sundered.
|
A Timely Defense
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Activating a Duration Ability grants Resistant.
|
Amperage (Rogue - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Electric damage: +10%
|
Arcane Defiance (Rogue - Antivan Crow)
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Electric Resistance: +10% Necrotic Resistance: +10%
|
Archer's Strength
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
Projectile Abilities deal 25% bonus damage to targets at least 20 meters away.
|
Assassination
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Strike Abilities now deal a guaranteed Critical hit if the enemy has Low Health.
|
Bag of Tricks
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
When you have Low Health, you do 25% more damage with Tool Abilities.
|
Battlefield Awareness (Rogue - Antivan Crow)
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Control Abilities deal Critical hits vs. Knocked Down enemies.
|
Blood Poisoning
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Perfect Defense applies Bleeding to your attacker. If Necrotic Weapons is Active, this Ability applies Necrosis instead.
|
Bloodsucker
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Hitting enemies with a Tool Ability leeches 10% of the damage dealt.
|
Breathing Room (Rogue - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
The scope of Area Abilities is greatly increased.
|
Breathing Room (Rogue - Veil Jumper)
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
The scope of Area Abilities is greatly increased.
|
Bulwark (Rogue - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Arrow regeneration: +20
|
Bulwark (Rogue - Lord of Fortune)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Physical Resistance: +10%
|
Bulwark (Rogue - Sustain)
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Physical Resistance: +10%
|
Burst of Speed (Rogue - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Momentum generation: +10%
|
Burst of Speed (Rogue - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Momentum generation: +10%
|
Burst of Speed (Rogue - Sustain)
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Momentum generation: +10%
|
Close Quarters Combat
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Deal 15% more damage to all enemies within 10 meters.
|
Collateral Damage (Rogue - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Hitting multiple enemies with a single Area Ability deals 10% more damage for each enemy hit.
|
Conductive Shot
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Projectile Abilities deal 100 Electric damage to enemies within 8 meters.
|
Controlled Providence
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Each active Advantage increases your Control Ability damage by 10%.
|
Daring Counter
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Defeating an enemy with a Strike Ability grants Deflect.
|
Death's Blessing (Rogue - Antivan Crow)
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Necrotic damage: +10%
|
Debilitating Shocks (Rogue - Veil Jumper)
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
Take 15% less damage from enemies who are Shocked.
|
Decisive Finish (Rogue - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Agile attack damage: +10% Charged attack damage: +10% Final attack damage: +10%
|
Defy the Elements (Rogue - Veil Jumper)
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
Fire Resistance: 10% Cold Resistance: 10%
|
Desolate Malady (Rogue - Antivan Crow)
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Affliction damage: +10%
|
Desolate Malady (Rogue - Lord of Fortune)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Affliction damage: +10%
|
Determination (Rogue - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Maximum Momentum: +50
|
Determination (Rogue - Sustain)
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Maximum Momentum: +50
|
Downfall (Rogue - Core)
|
Passive
|
Core
|
Jump attacks guarantee Critical hits if the target is Knocked Down.
|
Eclectic Armorer (Rogue - Lord of Fortune)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
While wearing different classifications of Helm and Armor: Arrow maximum: +4 Weapon damage: +15% Stagger: +25%
|
Endure
|
Passive
|
Core
|
Lose 35% less Momentum when you take damage.
|
Enduring Reach
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Duration Radius or Distance increases, depending on the Ability.
|
Enervation (Rogue - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Damage vs. Barrier: +20%
|
Heartseeker
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Area Abilities deal 20% bonus damage vs health.
|
Improved Health (Rogue - Sustain)
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Health: +100
|
Improvised Ammunition
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
When Tool Abilities expire or trigger, you gain 3 Arrows from the debris.
|
Insidious Rot (Rogue - Antivan Crow)
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Maximum Necrosis stacks: +1
|
Inspiring Control
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Defeating an enemy with a control Ability grants Rally Party.
|
Keen Eye
|
Passive
|
Control
|
You generate 2 additional Momentum from Arrow hits. This bonus is doubled when hitting an enemy's Weakpoint.
|
Killer Instinct (Rogue - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Stagger from Abilities: +20%
|
Knock Out
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
Charged and charged bow attacks now deal a guaranteed Critical hit if the enemy has Low Health.
|
Light Armor Mastery (Rogue - Veil Jumper)
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
While wearing a Light Helm and Armor: Maximum Momentum: +50 Weak Point damage: +15% Charged Bow show damage: +20%
|
Marked Target
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Duration Abilities are Critical vs. enemies suffering from Bleeding.
|
Medium Armor Mastery (Rogue - Antivan Crow)
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
While wearing a Medium Helm and Armor: Critical damage: +20% Sword damage: +20% Perfect Defense Momentum gained: +50%
|
Mighty Strike
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Strike Abilities deal 100% bonus Stagger vs. enemies suffering from an Affliction.
|
Momentous Occassion
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Generate 25% more Momentum from Final attacks. The effect is doubled when you have Adrenaline.
|
More is Better
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
Maximum Arrows: +2
|
Mortal Wounds (Rogue - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Weakpoint damage: +10%
|
Mortal Wounds (Rogue - Veil Jumper)
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
Weakpoint damage: +10%
|
Necessary Steps (Rogue - Antivan Crow)
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Primer duration: +20%
|
Necessary Steps (Rogue - Sustain)
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Primer duration: +20%
|
Necrotic Fog
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Spending Momentum deals 150 Necrotic damage to enemies within 6 meters.
|
Noxious Presence
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Control Abilities release noxious fumes that apply Necrosis to nearby enemies.
|
Overwhelming Tactics
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
While your Momentum is 100 or higher: Charged Light attacks apply Bleed if they are not already suffering from it. Charged Heavy attacks apply Necrosis if they are not already suffering from it.
|
Perseverance
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
While at Low Health, gain Deflect whenever you Perfect Dodge or perform Perfect Defense in response to an attack.
|
Physical Strikes
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Strike Abilities now deal Physical damage.
|
Piercing Strike
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Strike Abilities grant 50% Penetration.
|
Poisoned Reply
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Perfect Defense grants Necrotic Weapons. Necrotic Weapons deals 25% more damage.
|
Poisonous Precision
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
Defeating an enemy by hitting their Weakpoint grants Necrotic Weapons. Necrotic Weapons lasts 50% longer.
|
Pounce
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Gain 50 Momentum and regain 25% of your Arrows after performing a successful Takedown.
|
Powerful Rebuttal
|
Passive
|
Core
|
Gain Precision after a successful Defend.
|
Precise Power
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Gain Enhanced Damage after defeating an enemy by hitting their Weakpoint.
|
Precision Shot
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
Dealing a Critical hit with a Projectile Ability grants Precision.
|
Providence (Rogue - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Advantage duration: +20%
|
Providence (Rogue - Sustain)
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Advantage duration: +20%
|
Pump the Primer (Rogue - Veil Jumper)
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
Primers are 20% more effective.
|
Ready Shots
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Arrow Regeneration: +20
|
Refract (Rogue - Sustain)
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Maximum Deflect stacks: +1
|
Rolling Momentum
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Whenever you activate a Tool Ability, you gain 25 Momentum.
|
Salt in the Wound (Rogue - Lord of Fortune)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Hitting an enemy with a Duration Ability increases any existing Affliction stacks by 1.
|
Salvaged Arrows (Rogue - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Arrows gained after defeating an enemy: +2
|
Salvaged Arrows (Rogue - Veil Jumper)
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
Arrows gained after defeating an enemy: +2
|
Sharper Edge (Rogue - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Penetration: +15%
|
Sharper Edge (Rogue - Lord of Fortune)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Penetration: +15%
|
Shattering Control (Rogue - Sustain)
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Control Abilities deal 75% more damage vs. Armor.
|
Shellbreaker (Rogue - Lord of Fortune)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Damage vs. Armor: +20%
|
Shellbreaker (Rogue - Veil Jumper)
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
Damage vs. Armor: +20%
|
Siege Breaker
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Tool Abilities deal 25% more damage vs. Armor and Barrier.
|
Sly Strike (Rogue - Antivan Crow)
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Gain 250 health and 10% Ultimate by performing a successful Takedown.
|
Sniper's Precision
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Damage from Projectile Abilities cannot be reduced while Precision is active.
|
Some Motivation
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Deal 4% more damage per your maximum Arrow count.
|
Spill Blood (Rogue - Sustain)
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Maximum Bleeding stacks: +1
|
Staggering Blade
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Sword Stagger: +20%
|
Staggering Finale (Rogue - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Stagger from Final attacks: +20%
|
Strong Draw
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
Charged Bow damage: +10%
|
Supercharged (Rogue - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Projectile Abilities deal 75% more damage vs. Barrier.
|
Swift Death
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Gain Quickened after defeating an enemy with a Critical hit.
|
Swift Rebuke
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Gain Momentum when you Perfect Dodge or perform a Perfect Defense.
|
Time Management (Rogue - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Effects of Duration Abilities are increased by 50%.
|
Tipped Arrowheads (Rogue - Lord of Fortune)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Bow damage: +10%
|
Tipped Arrowheads (Rogue - Sustain)
|
Passive
|
Sustain
|
Maximum Arrows: +2
|
Traumatize (Rogue - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Takedown damage: +15%
|
Traumatize (Rogue - Control)
|
Passive
|
Control
|
Takedown damage: +15%
|
Triple Threat (Rogue - Veil Jumper)
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
Equipping an Ability of each damage type increases Ability damage by 25%.
|
Underdog's Bite
|
Passive
|
Veil Jumper
|
Hitting 3 or more enemies with an Area Ability grants Enhanced Damage.
|
Underestimated (Rogue - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Light attacks deal 10% more Health damage.
|
Unending Quiver
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Activating any Ability grants 2 more Arrows.
|
Victory Rush
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Defeating an enemy with a Takedown grants Necrotic Weapons. Your attacks also apply 25% bonus Stagger.
|
Wrath (Rogue - Antivan Crow)
|
Passive
|
Antivan Crow
|
Critical damage: +10%
|
Wrath (Rogue - Burst)
|
Passive
|
Burst
|
Critical damage: +10%
|
Adrenaline
|
Trait
|
Antivan Crow
|
Successfully striking targets 10 times without taking damage grants Adrenaline, causing your attacks to deal bonus damage and be more likely to disrupt enemies. Resets when taking damage or on combat end.
|
Bated Breath
|
Trait
|
Control
|
Your Bow can now be charged up an additional level.
|
Decisive Finale
|
Trait
|
Burst
|
Unleash a decisive Heavy Final attack after a Light Attack Chain.
|
Evasive Maneuvers
|
Trait
|
Core
|
Use your speed to launch a powerful attack from an Extended Dodge. Also applies to recovering from being Knocked Down.
|
Exploding Arrow
|
Trait
|
Core
|
Simultaneously performing a Light and Ranged attack attaches a sticky Arrow to a target in range. The Arrow explodes after a short delay.
|
Fan of Arrows
|
Trait
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Fire an arc of Arrows, up to your maximum of 5 Arrows. Requires at least 3 Arrows.
|
Hunter's Focus
|
Trait
|
Veil Jumper
|
While Charging your Bow, pressing Lock On spends Momentum to temporarily sharpen your focus, slow down time, and let you aim with heightened accuracy. Aiming while airborne automatically triggers Hunter’s Focus.
|
Leaping Shot
|
Trait
|
Sustain
|
Leap backward and fire an exploding Arrow into the ground. Deals damage over a small area around the point of impact.
|
Riposte
|
Trait
|
Core
|
After a successful Defend, you can now launch a powerful counterattack.
|
Concussive Barrage
|
Ultimate
|
Core
|
Remind your enemies that a rogue’s pockets are often filled with danger… and explosives. Fire a barrage of concussive bombs that deal increased Stagger. The duration of any Staggered condition from this Ability is increased by 200%.
Class Specialization Skills
|
Skill
|
Skill Type
|
Description
|
A Thousand Cuts
|
Ability
|
Assume a duelist’s pose, then rapidly slice and dice your opponent. Deals damage up to 16 times with an especially devastating final blow.
|
Fortune's Turret
|
Ability
|
Throw down a mechanized turret that targets the closest enemy and peppers them with projectiles. When spent, the device explodes, dealing heavy damage likely to disrupt any enemies within range of the blast.
|
Storm's Path
|
Ability
|
A Veil Jumper makes their own path. It just requires some creativity… or a lot of violence. Fire a massive blast from your Bow, damaging all enemies in the way. Detonates Overwhelmed.
|
Adrenaline Rush
|
Passive
|
Attacks to activate Adrenaline: -2
|
Amperage
|
Passive
|
Electric damage: +10%
|
Balanced Flow
|
Passive
|
Deal up to 30% more weapon damage and take up to 25% less damage relative to your current Momentum.
|
Calling the Shot
|
Passive
|
Every eighth Arrow hit grants you Precision. Your Final attacks grant 3 Arrows.
|
Come Prepared
|
Passive
|
Maximum Arrows: +2 Arrow regeneration: +20%
|
Compound Bow
|
Passive
|
Your Bow’s base damage is added to all Projectile Ability damage.
|
Concentration (Rogue)
|
Passive
|
Charged attack damage damage: +10%
|
Convert Energy
|
Passive
|
Your Charged attacks now consume 25 Momentum to deal 25% more damage and Stagger.
|
Death Blow
|
Passive
|
Hitting a Weakpoint on a Staggered enemy deals lethal damage.
|
Death's Blessing (Rogue)
|
Passive
|
Necrotic damage: +10%
|
Deep Cut
|
Passive
|
Stagger on Weakpoint hit: +20% Stagger on Critical hit: +20%
|
Deflection
|
Passive
|
Lose only 1 Adrenaline charge when you take damage. With any active charges, you take 40% less damage.
|
Determination (Rogue)
|
Passive
|
Physical damage: +10%
|
Double Shock
|
Passive
|
Maximum Shocked stacks: +1
|
Dynamic Gains
|
Passive
|
Maximum Momentum: +50
|
Energy Burst
|
Passive
|
Gaining the Adrenaline effect increases your health and Momentum by 10%.
|
Hamstring
|
Passive
|
Knock Down enemies when your Charged Arrow hits their legs.
|
In the Fray
|
Passive
|
Defeating enemies at close range resets the duration of any active Advantages.
|
Inspired Takedowns
|
Passive
|
Performing a Takedown now deals 25% bonus damage, grants Rally Party, and reduces your party’s Ability cooldowns by 50%.
|
Lightning Splash
|
Passive
|
Hitting an enemy with an Area Ability also applies Shocked.
|
Marksmanship
|
Passive
|
Charged Bow damage: +10%
|
Opportunity Shocks
|
Passive
|
When your Momentum is above 66%, Bows deal up to 75 additional Electric damage. The closer to a Perfect Shot, the stronger the effect.
|
Poisoned Blades
|
Passive
|
Strike Abilities apply Necrosis for each unique Primer on the target.
|
Precise Malady
|
Passive
|
For each equipped Duration Ability, Arrow regeneration increases by 35%.
|
Quick Control
|
Passive
|
Hitting an enemy with a Control ability permanently reduces their Defense by 5.
|
Quick Fix
|
Passive
|
Defeating an enemy with a Tool Ability grants Quickened.
|
Sharper Edge (Rogue)
|
Passive
|
Penetration: +15%
|
Shocking Malady
|
Passive
|
Shocked duration: +20%
|
Storm's Call
|
Passive
|
Achieving maximum Shocked stacks on an enemy triggers an Electric burst in an area around them.
|
Trick Shot
|
Passive
|
Every fifth Arrow that strikes a single target splinters into projectiles that may hit nearby enemies.
|
A Messy Death
|
Trait
|
Defeating an enemy with a Charged attack from any weapon causes an explosion after a short delay, dealing additional damage to all around them.
|
Archer's Rhythm
|
Trait
|
Firing a Charged Arrow the moment it reaches maximum Charge increases its damage by 50%.
|
Mounting Thrill
|
Trait
|
The Adrenaline effect now stacks up to 3 times, increasing its bonus damage and chance to disrupt enemies.
|
Plague Arrow
|
Trait
|
You can now Charge your Arrows beyond the normal Charge level to apply Necrosis in an area around your target.
|
Shall We Dance
|
Trait
|
Performing a Light attack, waiting a short time, then performing another deals bonus damage and Stagger and grants Adrenaline.
|
Sniper's Triumph
|
Trait
|
After a Charged Weakpoint headshot, your next shot will fire multiple Arrows at once.
|
Fortune's Fury
|
Ultimate
|
Embrace your fury, equipping a powerful, expendable weapon to bombard enemies. Fire a rapid stream of projectiles and then toss the weapon to deal additional damage. End the attack early by tapping Ultimate.
|
Murder of Crows
|
Ultimate
|
Use your advanced agility to cut down enemies foolish enough to challenge an Antivan Crow. Your enemies will think you have wings as you leap rapidly between nearby targets, dealing damage with each strike. The final leap deals significant damage to any enemies near the strike zone.
|
Twin Gifts of Arlathan
|
Ultimate
|
Discovering bizarre relics means Veil Jumpers toy with more experimental approaches to combat. Throw two entangled relic fragments that rapidly bounce between targets.