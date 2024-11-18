Quick Links

In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, progression is a critical element of building your preferred character. Skills are integral to each class offering players active and passive abilities and bonuses. As you navigate the various skill trees, there you'll find that there are four different skill types among the options.

  • Traits: These upgrade or alter your skills with bonuses.
  • Passives: This skill type grants ongoing bonuses to your stats.
  • Abilities: Additional combat actions become available with this skill type.
  • Ultimates: These are significant actions that result in devastating finishers.

Skill trees are vast, containing several branching elements. It's up to you to decide the route to take with each branch along the way. Of course, Skill Points are required to unlock each skill.

How To Obtain Skill Points

Death Caller spec Ultiamte ability

As is tradition with action-RPGs, skill points are simply obtained through leveling up through quest completion and other critical path-driven actions such as defeating enemies. You can also increase your leveling through finding codex entries. Once skill points are obtained, you can spend them on skills that follow the specific paths/branches you choose in the skill tree.

Rogue Skills

The Rogue class is all about precision and impact. Once you reach level 20 with the rogue class, there are 3 specializations that you can choose from. Each specialization has its own skill tree branches. Below are the three specializations for the Warrior class:

  • Duelist
  • Saboteur
  • Veil Ranger

We've compiled a comprehensive list of all skills related to the Rogue class. Below are the traditional skills. You can click here to jump to the skill related to the 3 rogue class specializations.

Skill

Skill Type

Category

Description

Explosive Daggers

Ability

Burst

Unleash a barrage of sticky, explosive daggers. Fires 3 daggers that stick to their targets, then explode after a short time. Applies Sundered.

Explosive Trap

Ability

Lord of Fortune

Repurpose Antaam explosives for your own use. Throw down an explosive trap that detonates when enemies get too close. Highly likely to disrupt enemies. Detonates Overwhelmed.

Hurricane of Blades

Ability

Burst

Deals 350 Necrotic damage. Spin around in a ring of rapid strikes. Nearby enemies are hit up to 4 times. The final strike deals more damage.

Lightning Flask

Ability

Sustain

Throw down a flask of bottled lightning that explodes, unleashing a storm of pain on nearby enemies. Deals damage in a large area upon impact, while creating an aura that deals Electric damage and applies Shocked to nearby enemies.

Lightning Quiver

Ability

Veil Jumper

Unleash a storm of electric bolts that spread across the battlefield, peppering random enemies. Fires up to 7 bolts that randomly hit enemies across a large area.

Pilfer

Ability

Sustain

Add insult to injury by swiping a Potion when you slice up an enemy. Applies Bleeding on hit. The Potion is automatically consumed after being stolen. Detonates Overwhelmed.

Rain of Decay

Ability

Control

Rain death from above. Damage is inflicted each second to all enemies caught in the area of this attack.

Reeling Bolt

Ability

Control

Nock your bow with a special arrow that shocks and disorients enemies. Deals very high Stagger and applies Shocked to the primary target. Nearby enemies are pulled toward the target. Applies Weakened.

Static Strikes

Ability

Core

Unleash twin bolts of lightning from your blades, shocking all enemies they strike. Fires 2 bolts, each dealing damage independently but traveling along the same path. Applies Weakened.

Toxic Dash

Ability

Antivan Crow

Dash toward your target to land a deadly blow. Applies Necrosis to the enemy. Applies Sundered.

A Timely Defense

Passive

Control

Activating a Duration Ability grants Resistant.

Amperage (Rogue - Control)

Passive

Control

Electric damage: +10%

Arcane Defiance (Rogue - Antivan Crow)

Passive

Antivan Crow

Electric Resistance: +10% Necrotic Resistance: +10%

Archer's Strength

Passive

Veil Jumper

Projectile Abilities deal 25% bonus damage to targets at least 20 meters away.

Assassination

Passive

Antivan Crow

Strike Abilities now deal a guaranteed Critical hit if the enemy has Low Health.

Bag of Tricks

Passive

Sustain

When you have Low Health, you do 25% more damage with Tool Abilities.

Battlefield Awareness (Rogue - Antivan Crow)

Passive

Antivan Crow

Control Abilities deal Critical hits vs. Knocked Down enemies.

Blood Poisoning

Passive

Antivan Crow

Perfect Defense applies Bleeding to your attacker. If Necrotic Weapons is Active, this Ability applies Necrosis instead.

Bloodsucker

Passive

Sustain

Hitting enemies with a Tool Ability leeches 10% of the damage dealt.

Breathing Room (Rogue - Control)

Passive

Control

The scope of Area Abilities is greatly increased.

Breathing Room (Rogue - Veil Jumper)

Passive

Veil Jumper

The scope of Area Abilities is greatly increased.

Bulwark (Rogue - Control)

Passive

Control

Arrow regeneration: +20

Bulwark (Rogue - Lord of Fortune)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Physical Resistance: +10%

Bulwark (Rogue - Sustain)

Passive

Sustain

Physical Resistance: +10%

Burst of Speed (Rogue - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Momentum generation: +10%

Burst of Speed (Rogue - Control)

Passive

Control

Momentum generation: +10%

Burst of Speed (Rogue - Sustain)

Passive

Sustain

Momentum generation: +10%

Close Quarters Combat

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Deal 15% more damage to all enemies within 10 meters.

Collateral Damage (Rogue - Control)

Passive

Control

Hitting multiple enemies with a single Area Ability deals 10% more damage for each enemy hit.

Conductive Shot

Passive

Burst

Projectile Abilities deal 100 Electric damage to enemies within 8 meters.

Controlled Providence

Passive

Sustain

Each active Advantage increases your Control Ability damage by 10%.

Daring Counter

Passive

Burst

Defeating an enemy with a Strike Ability grants Deflect.

Death's Blessing (Rogue - Antivan Crow)

Passive

Antivan Crow

Necrotic damage: +10%

Debilitating Shocks (Rogue - Veil Jumper)

Passive

Veil Jumper

Take 15% less damage from enemies who are Shocked.

Decisive Finish (Rogue - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Agile attack damage: +10% Charged attack damage: +10% Final attack damage: +10%

Defy the Elements (Rogue - Veil Jumper)

Passive

Veil Jumper

Fire Resistance: 10% Cold Resistance: 10%

Desolate Malady (Rogue - Antivan Crow)

Passive

Antivan Crow

Affliction damage: +10%

Desolate Malady (Rogue - Lord of Fortune)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Affliction damage: +10%

Determination (Rogue - Control)

Passive

Control

Maximum Momentum: +50

Determination (Rogue - Sustain)

Passive

Sustain

Maximum Momentum: +50

Downfall (Rogue - Core)

Passive

Core

Jump attacks guarantee Critical hits if the target is Knocked Down.

Eclectic Armorer (Rogue - Lord of Fortune)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

While wearing different classifications of Helm and Armor: Arrow maximum: +4 Weapon damage: +15% Stagger: +25%

Endure

Passive

Core

Lose 35% less Momentum when you take damage.

Enduring Reach

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Duration Radius or Distance increases, depending on the Ability.

Enervation (Rogue - Control)

Passive

Control

Damage vs. Barrier: +20%

Heartseeker

Passive

Control

Area Abilities deal 20% bonus damage vs health.

Improved Health (Rogue - Sustain)

Passive

Sustain

Health: +100

Improvised Ammunition

Passive

Lord of Fortune

When Tool Abilities expire or trigger, you gain 3 Arrows from the debris.

Insidious Rot (Rogue - Antivan Crow)

Passive

Antivan Crow

Maximum Necrosis stacks: +1

Inspiring Control

Passive

Sustain

Defeating an enemy with a control Ability grants Rally Party.

Keen Eye

Passive

Control

You generate 2 additional Momentum from Arrow hits. This bonus is doubled when hitting an enemy's Weakpoint.

Killer Instinct (Rogue - Control)

Passive

Control

Stagger from Abilities: +20%

Knock Out

Passive

Veil Jumper

Charged and charged bow attacks now deal a guaranteed Critical hit if the enemy has Low Health.

Light Armor Mastery (Rogue - Veil Jumper)

Passive

Veil Jumper

While wearing a Light Helm and Armor: Maximum Momentum: +50 Weak Point damage: +15% Charged Bow show damage: +20%

Marked Target

Passive

Control

Duration Abilities are Critical vs. enemies suffering from Bleeding.

Medium Armor Mastery (Rogue - Antivan Crow)

Passive

Antivan Crow

While wearing a Medium Helm and Armor: Critical damage: +20% Sword damage: +20% Perfect Defense Momentum gained: +50%

Mighty Strike

Passive

Antivan Crow

Strike Abilities deal 100% bonus Stagger vs. enemies suffering from an Affliction.

Momentous Occassion

Passive

Burst

Generate 25% more Momentum from Final attacks. The effect is doubled when you have Adrenaline.

More is Better

Passive

Veil Jumper

Maximum Arrows: +2

Mortal Wounds (Rogue - Control)

Passive

Control

Weakpoint damage: +10%

Mortal Wounds (Rogue - Veil Jumper)

Passive

Veil Jumper

Weakpoint damage: +10%

Necessary Steps (Rogue - Antivan Crow)

Passive

Antivan Crow

Primer duration: +20%

Necessary Steps (Rogue - Sustain)

Passive

Sustain

Primer duration: +20%

Necrotic Fog

Passive

Antivan Crow

Spending Momentum deals 150 Necrotic damage to enemies within 6 meters.

Noxious Presence

Passive

Antivan Crow

Control Abilities release noxious fumes that apply Necrosis to nearby enemies.

Overwhelming Tactics

Passive

Antivan Crow

While your Momentum is 100 or higher: Charged Light attacks apply Bleed if they are not already suffering from it. Charged Heavy attacks apply Necrosis if they are not already suffering from it.

Perseverance

Passive

Sustain

While at Low Health, gain Deflect whenever you Perfect Dodge or perform Perfect Defense in response to an attack.

Physical Strikes

Passive

Burst

Strike Abilities now deal Physical damage.

Piercing Strike

Passive

Burst

Strike Abilities grant 50% Penetration.

Poisoned Reply

Passive

Antivan Crow

Perfect Defense grants Necrotic Weapons. Necrotic Weapons deals 25% more damage.

Poisonous Precision

Passive

Veil Jumper

Defeating an enemy by hitting their Weakpoint grants Necrotic Weapons. Necrotic Weapons lasts 50% longer.

Pounce

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Gain 50 Momentum and regain 25% of your Arrows after performing a successful Takedown.

Powerful Rebuttal

Passive

Core

Gain Precision after a successful Defend.

Precise Power

Passive

Control

Gain Enhanced Damage after defeating an enemy by hitting their Weakpoint.

Precision Shot

Passive

Veil Jumper

Dealing a Critical hit with a Projectile Ability grants Precision.

Providence (Rogue - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Advantage duration: +20%

Providence (Rogue - Sustain)

Passive

Sustain

Advantage duration: +20%

Pump the Primer (Rogue - Veil Jumper)

Passive

Veil Jumper

Primers are 20% more effective.

Ready Shots

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Arrow Regeneration: +20

Refract (Rogue - Sustain)

Passive

Sustain

Maximum Deflect stacks: +1

Rolling Momentum

Passive

Sustain

Whenever you activate a Tool Ability, you gain 25 Momentum.

Salt in the Wound (Rogue - Lord of Fortune)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Hitting an enemy with a Duration Ability increases any existing Affliction stacks by 1.

Salvaged Arrows (Rogue - Control)

Passive

Control

Arrows gained after defeating an enemy: +2

Salvaged Arrows (Rogue - Veil Jumper)

Passive

Veil Jumper

Arrows gained after defeating an enemy: +2

Sharper Edge (Rogue - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Penetration: +15%

Sharper Edge (Rogue - Lord of Fortune)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Penetration: +15%

Shattering Control (Rogue - Sustain)

Passive

Sustain

Control Abilities deal 75% more damage vs. Armor.

Shellbreaker (Rogue - Lord of Fortune)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Damage vs. Armor: +20%

Shellbreaker (Rogue - Veil Jumper)

Passive

Veil Jumper

Damage vs. Armor: +20%

Siege Breaker

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Tool Abilities deal 25% more damage vs. Armor and Barrier.

Sly Strike (Rogue - Antivan Crow)

Passive

Antivan Crow

Gain 250 health and 10% Ultimate by performing a successful Takedown.

Sniper's Precision

Passive

Burst

Damage from Projectile Abilities cannot be reduced while Precision is active.

Some Motivation

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Deal 4% more damage per your maximum Arrow count.

Spill Blood (Rogue - Sustain)

Passive

Sustain

Maximum Bleeding stacks: +1

Staggering Blade

Passive

Burst

Sword Stagger: +20%

Staggering Finale (Rogue - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Stagger from Final attacks: +20%

Strong Draw

Passive

Veil Jumper

Charged Bow damage: +10%

Supercharged (Rogue - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Projectile Abilities deal 75% more damage vs. Barrier.

Swift Death

Passive

Burst

Gain Quickened after defeating an enemy with a Critical hit.

Swift Rebuke

Passive

Sustain

Gain Momentum when you Perfect Dodge or perform a Perfect Defense.

Time Management (Rogue - Control)

Passive

Control

Effects of Duration Abilities are increased by 50%.

Tipped Arrowheads (Rogue - Lord of Fortune)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Bow damage: +10%

Tipped Arrowheads (Rogue - Sustain)

Passive

Sustain

Maximum Arrows: +2

Traumatize (Rogue - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Takedown damage: +15%

Traumatize (Rogue - Control)

Passive

Control

Takedown damage: +15%

Triple Threat (Rogue - Veil Jumper)

Passive

Veil Jumper

Equipping an Ability of each damage type increases Ability damage by 25%.

Underdog's Bite

Passive

Veil Jumper

Hitting 3 or more enemies with an Area Ability grants Enhanced Damage.

Underestimated (Rogue - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Light attacks deal 10% more Health damage.

Unending Quiver

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Activating any Ability grants 2 more Arrows.

Victory Rush

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Defeating an enemy with a Takedown grants Necrotic Weapons. Your attacks also apply 25% bonus Stagger.

Wrath (Rogue - Antivan Crow)

Passive

Antivan Crow

Critical damage: +10%

Wrath (Rogue - Burst)

Passive

Burst

Critical damage: +10%

Adrenaline

Trait

Antivan Crow

Successfully striking targets 10 times without taking damage grants Adrenaline, causing your attacks to deal bonus damage and be more likely to disrupt enemies. Resets when taking damage or on combat end.

Bated Breath

Trait

Control

Your Bow can now be charged up an additional level.

Decisive Finale

Trait

Burst

Unleash a decisive Heavy Final attack after a Light Attack Chain.

Evasive Maneuvers

Trait

Core

Use your speed to launch a powerful attack from an Extended Dodge. Also applies to recovering from being Knocked Down.

Exploding Arrow

Trait

Core

Simultaneously performing a Light and Ranged attack attaches a sticky Arrow to a target in range. The Arrow explodes after a short delay.

Fan of Arrows

Trait

Lord of Fortune

Fire an arc of Arrows, up to your maximum of 5 Arrows. Requires at least 3 Arrows.

Hunter's Focus

Trait

Veil Jumper

While Charging your Bow, pressing Lock On spends Momentum to temporarily sharpen your focus, slow down time, and let you aim with heightened accuracy. Aiming while airborne automatically triggers Hunter’s Focus.

Leaping Shot

Trait

Sustain

Leap backward and fire an exploding Arrow into the ground. Deals damage over a small area around the point of impact.

Riposte

Trait

Core

After a successful Defend, you can now launch a powerful counterattack.

Concussive Barrage

Ultimate

Core

Remind your enemies that a rogue’s pockets are often filled with danger… and explosives. Fire a barrage of concussive bombs that deal increased Stagger. The duration of any Staggered condition from this Ability is increased by 200%.

Class Specialization Skills

Skill

Skill Type

Description

A Thousand Cuts

Ability

Assume a duelist’s pose, then rapidly slice and dice your opponent. Deals damage up to 16 times with an especially devastating final blow.

Fortune's Turret

Ability

Throw down a mechanized turret that targets the closest enemy and peppers them with projectiles. When spent, the device explodes, dealing heavy damage likely to disrupt any enemies within range of the blast.

Storm's Path

Ability

A Veil Jumper makes their own path. It just requires some creativity… or a lot of violence. Fire a massive blast from your Bow, damaging all enemies in the way. Detonates Overwhelmed.

Adrenaline Rush

Passive

Attacks to activate Adrenaline: -2

Amperage

Passive

Electric damage: +10%

Balanced Flow

Passive

Deal up to 30% more weapon damage and take up to 25% less damage relative to your current Momentum.

Calling the Shot

Passive

Every eighth Arrow hit grants you Precision. Your Final attacks grant 3 Arrows.

Come Prepared

Passive

Maximum Arrows: +2 Arrow regeneration: +20%

Compound Bow

Passive

Your Bow’s base damage is added to all Projectile Ability damage.

Concentration (Rogue)

Passive

Charged attack damage damage: +10%

Convert Energy

Passive

Your Charged attacks now consume 25 Momentum to deal 25% more damage and Stagger.

Death Blow

Passive

Hitting a Weakpoint on a Staggered enemy deals lethal damage.

Death's Blessing (Rogue)

Passive

Necrotic damage: +10%

Deep Cut

Passive

Stagger on Weakpoint hit: +20% Stagger on Critical hit: +20%

Deflection

Passive

Lose only 1 Adrenaline charge when you take damage. With any active charges, you take 40% less damage.

Determination (Rogue)

Passive

Physical damage: +10%

Double Shock

Passive

Maximum Shocked stacks: +1

Dynamic Gains

Passive

Maximum Momentum: +50

Energy Burst

Passive

Gaining the Adrenaline effect increases your health and Momentum by 10%.

Hamstring

Passive

Knock Down enemies when your Charged Arrow hits their legs.

In the Fray

Passive

Defeating enemies at close range resets the duration of any active Advantages.

Inspired Takedowns

Passive

Performing a Takedown now deals 25% bonus damage, grants Rally Party, and reduces your party’s Ability cooldowns by 50%.

Lightning Splash

Passive

Hitting an enemy with an Area Ability also applies Shocked.

Marksmanship

Passive

Charged Bow damage: +10%

Opportunity Shocks

Passive

When your Momentum is above 66%, Bows deal up to 75 additional Electric damage. The closer to a Perfect Shot, the stronger the effect.

Poisoned Blades

Passive

Strike Abilities apply Necrosis for each unique Primer on the target.

Precise Malady

Passive

For each equipped Duration Ability, Arrow regeneration increases by 35%.

Quick Control

Passive

Hitting an enemy with a Control ability permanently reduces their Defense by 5.

Quick Fix

Passive

Defeating an enemy with a Tool Ability grants Quickened.

Sharper Edge (Rogue)

Passive

Penetration: +15%

Shocking Malady

Passive

Shocked duration: +20%

Storm's Call

Passive

Achieving maximum Shocked stacks on an enemy triggers an Electric burst in an area around them.

Trick Shot

Passive

Every fifth Arrow that strikes a single target splinters into projectiles that may hit nearby enemies.

A Messy Death

Trait

Defeating an enemy with a Charged attack from any weapon causes an explosion after a short delay, dealing additional damage to all around them.

Archer's Rhythm

Trait

Firing a Charged Arrow the moment it reaches maximum Charge increases its damage by 50%.

Mounting Thrill

Trait

The Adrenaline effect now stacks up to 3 times, increasing its bonus damage and chance to disrupt enemies.

Plague Arrow

Trait

You can now Charge your Arrows beyond the normal Charge level to apply Necrosis in an area around your target.

Shall We Dance

Trait

Performing a Light attack, waiting a short time, then performing another deals bonus damage and Stagger and grants Adrenaline.

Sniper's Triumph

Trait

After a Charged Weakpoint headshot, your next shot will fire multiple Arrows at once.

Fortune's Fury

Ultimate

Embrace your fury, equipping a powerful, expendable weapon to bombard enemies. Fire a rapid stream of projectiles and then toss the weapon to deal additional damage. End the attack early by tapping Ultimate.

Murder of Crows

Ultimate

Use your advanced agility to cut down enemies foolish enough to challenge an Antivan Crow. Your enemies will think you have wings as you leap rapidly between nearby targets, dealing damage with each strike. The final leap deals significant damage to any enemies near the strike zone.

Twin Gifts of Arlathan

Ultimate

Discovering bizarre relics means Veil Jumpers toy with more experimental approaches to combat. Throw two entangled relic fragments that rapidly bounce between targets.