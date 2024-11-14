In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you'll inevitably craft the character you want, not just in appearance but in your preferred playstyle, also. Runes are one variable that grants you options for boosting your characters tactical advantages in battle. Some runes offer active bonuses giving you actionable options in combat while others grant you passive stat-boosting benefits.
Where To Find Runes
Runes can be purchased from merchants. Be sure to check merchant inventories whenever you have the opportunity. Runes can also be discovered in chests through exploration.
All Runes
Below is a listing of all runes available in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Rune
|
Active Bonus
|
Passive Bonus
|
Besiege
|
Light and Heavy attacks are no longer penalized vs. Barrier for 20 seconds
|
+10% damage vs. Barrier
|
Crush
|
Light and Ranged attacks are no longer penalized vs. Armor for 20 seconds
|
+10% damage vs. Armor
|
Crystallize
|
All enemies within 10 meters are Frozen
|
+10% Frozen duration
|
Daze
|
Diminish
|
All enemies within 6 meters are Weakened
|
10% Primer duration
|
Electrify
|
All of your weapon attacks deal Electric damage for 20 seconds
|
+10% Electricity damage
|
Escalate
|
Your next Ability is greatly enhanced, dealing much higher damage or increasing efficacy
|
+10% Ability damage
|
Glaciate
|
All of your weapon attacks deal Cold damage for 20 seconds
|
+10% Cold damage
|
Mend
|
Lose all Rage and heal for an equivalent amount
|
+10% incoming healing
|
Ravage
|
Deal 50% more damage vs. health for 20 seconds
|
+10% damage vs. health
|
Redouble
|
Refreshes companion cooldowns
|
Regroup
|
All of your weapon attacks deal Fire damage for 20 seconds
|
+10% Fire damage
|
Scorch
|
All of your defensive Resistances become offensive damage bonuses of the same type for 10 seconds
|
+5% all Resistances
|
Upend
|
All of your defensive Resistances become offensive damage bonuses of the same type for 10 seconds
|
+5% all Resistances
|
Vivify
|
Your Ability cooldowns are refreshed, and your next ability is free
|
+10% Momentum Generation
|
Defy
|
Take no damage from current target for 10 seconds
|
Take 10% less damage while at Low health
|
Divert
|
Enemies disengage and attack your enemies for 10 seconds instead, doesn’t work against bosses.
|
Health +10%
|
Fortify
|
Gain Invulnerability
|
+25% Invulnerable duration
|
Hemorrhage
|
All weapon attacks apply Bleeding for 10 seconds
|
+10% Bleeding Duration
|
Hunger
|
Your weapon attacks leech 25% of their damage for 10 seconds
|
10% Leech Effectiveness
|
Overflow
|
Your current Potion’s additional effects are applied.
|
+1 maximum Potions
|
Pierce
|
Your damage gains +100% Penetration for 10 seconds.
|
+10% Penetration
|
Scourge
|
All of your weapon attacks deal Necrotic damage for 20 seconds.
|
+10% Necrotic damage
|
Shatter
|
Ranged attacks break through enemies’ guard for 10 seconds.
|
+10% Ranged attack damage
|
Withstand
|
You gain Immovable.
|
+25% Immovable duration