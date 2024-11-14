In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you'll inevitably craft the character you want, not just in appearance but in your preferred playstyle, also. Runes are one variable that grants you options for boosting your characters tactical advantages in battle. Some runes offer active bonuses giving you actionable options in combat while others grant you passive stat-boosting benefits.

Where To Find Runes

Runes can be purchased from merchants. Be sure to check merchant inventories whenever you have the opportunity. Runes can also be discovered in chests through exploration.

All Runes

Below is a listing of all runes available in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Rune

Active Bonus

Passive Bonus

Besiege

Light and Heavy attacks are no longer penalized vs. Barrier for 20 seconds

+10% damage vs. Barrier

Crush

Light and Ranged attacks are no longer penalized vs. Armor for 20 seconds

+10% damage vs. Armor

Crystallize

All enemies within 10 meters are Frozen

+10% Frozen duration

Daze

Diminish

All enemies within 6 meters are Weakened

10% Primer duration

Electrify

All of your weapon attacks deal Electric damage for 20 seconds

+10% Electricity damage

Escalate

Your next Ability is greatly enhanced, dealing much higher damage or increasing efficacy

+10% Ability damage

Glaciate

All of your weapon attacks deal Cold damage for 20 seconds

+10% Cold damage

Mend

Lose all Rage and heal for an equivalent amount

+10% incoming healing

Ravage

Deal 50% more damage vs. health for 20 seconds

+10% damage vs. health

Redouble

Refreshes companion cooldowns

Regroup

All of your weapon attacks deal Fire damage for 20 seconds

+10% Fire damage

Scorch

All of your defensive Resistances become offensive damage bonuses of the same type for 10 seconds

+5% all Resistances

Upend

All of your defensive Resistances become offensive damage bonuses of the same type for 10 seconds

+5% all Resistances

Vivify

Your Ability cooldowns are refreshed, and your next ability is free

+10% Momentum Generation

Defy

Take no damage from current target for 10 seconds

Take 10% less damage while at Low health

Divert

Enemies disengage and attack your enemies for 10 seconds instead, doesn’t work against bosses.

Health +10%

Fortify

Gain Invulnerability

+25% Invulnerable duration

Hemorrhage

All weapon attacks apply Bleeding for 10 seconds

+10% Bleeding Duration

Hunger

Your weapon attacks leech 25% of their damage for 10 seconds

10% Leech Effectiveness

Overflow

Your current Potion’s additional effects are applied.

+1 maximum Potions

Pierce

Your damage gains +100% Penetration for 10 seconds.

+10% Penetration

Scourge

All of your weapon attacks deal Necrotic damage for 20 seconds.

+10% Necrotic damage

Shatter

Ranged attacks break through enemies’ guard for 10 seconds.

+10% Ranged attack damage

Withstand

You gain Immovable.

+25% Immovable duration