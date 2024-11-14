In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you'll inevitably craft the character you want, not just in appearance but in your preferred playstyle, also. Runes are one variable that grants you options for boosting your characters tactical advantages in battle. Some runes offer active bonuses giving you actionable options in combat while others grant you passive stat-boosting benefits.

Where To Find Runes

Runes can be purchased from merchants. Be sure to check merchant inventories whenever you have the opportunity. Runes can also be discovered in chests through exploration.

All Runes

Below is a listing of all runes available in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.